Nat Phillip's to Southampton is on
Replacing Vestergaard with Nat? Hmm.
Him and that other weirdo Duncan Castle. Must be something about being eggheads.
Also a Dundonian, but he has the saving grace of supporting Dundee United. Has lost the run of himself completely though. Some form of Mourinho obsession.
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101One of the strangest tweets in a long time.No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer
Old transfer favourite and boot thrower Arda Turan in action currently for Galatasaray against St. Johnstone in Europa League qualifying:https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/58137558
Has the tweet been taken down?
He threw his career away, his move to Barcelona was never going to work, a shame as he was a gifted player.
Source?
With what we're hearing about Barca's finances, I'm guessing he made a lot of money in his brief time there.
The Test is obviously right
Has lost the run of himself completely though.
Really enjoying this phrase...
Shades of ToneLa's latest jaunt in the forest...
Evening.
Just posted in the non Liverpool transfer thread and it got me wondering, think I need someone to set me straight
Tammy Abraham isnt a good shout for us, right?
hes utterly shit.His underlying numbers are dire. So whilst he scores goals
thats about it.
What you talkin about Willis?!
Great call 🤣 but its Wotchoo!
A striker who just scores sounds lovely to me.
Atlético is wanting to spend 60 million euros on a striker... Why does it seem like every other club in the Champions League spots in the top 5 leagues have WAAAAY more to spend than we do? We must have more cash than we are letting on and are waiting for something, but I have no clue what.
