



I do think hes an interesting player for us if we want a 9 - hes probably available under his value and although youre right hes not a complete footballer he has the most valuable skill in football - he gets shots off from dangerous locations consistentlyIf we want a facsimile of Firmino then clearly thats not him (cough Martinez cough) but if were looking for an under valued coachable striker who could become elite but doesnt need to be first choice now he fits the bill and there arent that many that do