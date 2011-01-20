« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:00:58 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm
Nat Phillip's to Southampton is on

Replacing Vestergaard with Nat? Hmm.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:12:13 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:00:58 pm
Replacing Vestergaard with Nat? Hmm.

No, it would be their replacement for VVD.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:22:21 pm
Old transfer favourite and boot thrower Arda Turan in action currently for Galatasaray against St. Johnstone in Europa League qualifying:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/58137558
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:25:41 pm
No Arda, no Transfer Window!
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 05:32:52 pm
Him and that other weirdo Duncan Castle. Must be something about being eggheads.

Also a Dundonian, but he has the saving grace of supporting Dundee United. Has lost the run of himself completely though. Some form of Mourinho obsession.
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm
I quite liked paddy barclay in the star trek tv series if I'm honest.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:29:27 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm
Also a Dundonian, but he has the saving grace of supporting Dundee United. Has lost the run of himself completely though. Some form of Mourinho obsession.

I loved that Squires cartoon of Mourinho leaving Man Utd. One panel had Castles mourning on the pitch, bereft of purpose.
Red Bird

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:33:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:39:17 pm
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101

One of the strangest tweets in a long time.

No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer
Has the tweet been taken down?
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:38:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:22:21 pm
Old transfer favourite and boot thrower Arda Turan in action currently for Galatasaray against St. Johnstone in Europa League qualifying:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/58137558

Quite a good game actually, 1-1, 2-2 on aggregate. Finding myself rooting for St. Johnstone.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 07:33:23 pm
Has the tweet been taken down?

Still there for me, it was his last tweet.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:40:52 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 07:33:23 pm
Has the tweet been taken down?

Still there for me too. I normally dislike Twitter responses but the ones in response to that ridiculous tweet are fun.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:43:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:22:21 pm
Old transfer favourite and boot thrower Arda Turan in action currently for Galatasaray against St. Johnstone in Europa League qualifying:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/58137558
He threw his career away, his move to Barcelona was never going to work, a shame as he was a gifted player.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:43:11 pm
He threw his career away, his move to Barcelona was never going to work, a shame as he was a gifted player.

With what we're hearing about Barca's finances, I'm guessing he made a lot of money in his brief time there.
No666

  • Married to Macca.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:00:29 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm
Nat Phillip's to Southampton is on
Source?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:02:48 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:03:40 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm
With what we're hearing about Barca's finances, I'm guessing he made a lot of money in his brief time there.
Of course he did, but he could have really shone elsewhere
TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:43:11 pm
He threw his career away, his move to Barcelona was never going to work, a shame as he was a gifted player.

Did I dream he had some sort of misdemeanour involving a gun or drugs or something??
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:06:37 pm
it was a shoe mate.
The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:07:03 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm
Also a Dundonian, but he has the saving grace of supporting Dundee United. Has lost the run of himself completely though. Some form of Mourinho obsession.

Really enjoying this phrase...
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm
Has lost the run of himself completely though.

Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 08:07:03 pm
Really enjoying this phrase...


Shades of ToneLa's latest jaunt in the forest...
The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Shades of ToneLa's latest jaunt in the forest...

The estate agents in Broadstairs?
Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 08:44:54 pm
Evening.
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:44:54 pm
Evening.

Mbappe you say Sarge ?  Interesting
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
Just posted in the non Liverpool transfer thread and it got me wondering, think I need someone to set me straight Tammy Abraham isnt a good shout for us, right?
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
Just posted in the non Liverpool transfer thread and it got me wondering, think I need someone to set me straight Tammy Abraham isnt a good shout for us, right?
hes utterly shit.

His underlying numbers are dire.  So whilst he scores goals thats about it.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
hes utterly shit.

His underlying numbers are dire.  So whilst he scores goals thats about it.

Good, good. Thanks!
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
hes utterly shit.

His underlying numbers are dire.  So whilst he scores goals thats about it.

What you talkin about Willis?!
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm
;D

:)

I do think hes an interesting player for us if we want a 9 - hes probably available under his value and although youre right hes not a complete footballer he has the most valuable skill in football - he gets shots off from dangerous locations consistently
If we want a facsimile of Firmino then clearly thats not him (cough Martinez cough) but if were looking for an under valued coachable striker who could become elite but doesnt need to be first choice now he fits the bill and there arent that many that do
phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
What you talkin about Willis?!

Great call 🤣 but its
Wotchoo!
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 01:11:46 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
Great call 🤣 but its
Wotchoo!
'What Tchou'...in this thread, I think you'll find
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 02:30:25 am
A striker who just scores sounds lovely to me.
