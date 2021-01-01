So the usual removing old club from social media bios is apparently happening with Shaq which means its pretty much done. Expect a left footed attacker incoming in the next few days - Bowen, McNeil, Neto - I'd bet one of those 3 will happen and quickly. Neto slightly less likely becuase of his current injury but I'd honestly prefer him because his return would be around december which gets him just enough time to be match fit for when Mo/Mane leave for AFCON.