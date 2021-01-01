« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 80101 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 02:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:56:06 pm
Didn't he make a derogatory remark about Hillsborough too?, if it would have been a remark about one of the media darlings (Salford, Abu Dhabi) his career would have been over.

He definitely did about Heysel
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:56:06 pm
Didn't he make a derogatory remark about Hillsborough too?, if it would have been a remark about one of the media darlings (Salford, Abu Dhabi) his career would have been over.

Pretty sure it was about Heysel
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Well, no matter which of the two you make a crass remark about, automatically makes you a shithouse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 02:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:45:01 pm
Romano reporting that Lautaro Martinez is having contract extension talks with Inter next week.

Wonder if the links with Arsenal and Spurs have been part of the approach to apply pressure on Inter to offer him a new deal

Or those links came from Inter to pressure the player.

"If you don't sign for us these are the kinds of clubs you could end up at"

"Okay okay just give me a pen!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
Thought he was the best Captain tbf, followed closely by Janeway
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 02:28:22 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:13:22 pm
I didnt say he was similar, I said based on those stats they profiled quite similarly. And Chiesa is nearly 5 years older, so of course they're worlds apart. And I'm not sure what 'highlight videos' you're watching because I've just watched an 8 minute one where he's constantly driving into the box only for his team-mates to fluff their lines. I'm not particularly saying we should sign him, but he's clearly got a shitload of potential. He doesn't just look like a speed merchant with shit goals and assists to me. And he's clearly someone we've got our eye on, or have had our eye on before.

Fair enough, I guess it just comes down to how much we think a player can be taught once they've already reached a professional level, and I'm not sure any of us know enough to convince be able to convince each other!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 03:01:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:39:17 pm
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101

One of the strangest tweets in a long time.

No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer

Used to be "Chief Football Correspondent At The Times"  now writes biographies about famous football managers i.e he sits in his pants in his sordid little grief hole watching old Sky Sports interviews whilst eating wotsits.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 03:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:01:23 pm
Used to be "Chief Football Correspondent At The Times" 

Gloriously self-reverential title... :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:00:08 pm
I just skipped 25 pages of reading, I suspect I missed absolutely bugger all
I'm pretty sure you've gained by doing so
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:51:22 pm
The biggest bald fraud aka Barclay has never liked us but since his mate owl was fucked off from here he just despises us the c*nt.

He's proper in love with Hodgson. Even Owl himself has got over his time here and all he really wanted was the England job anyway which he got in the end.

Barclay is such a Fleet Street fuckwit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 03:27:28 pm »
Barclay is a Chelsea fan. That's another reason why he's not keen on us.
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
Barclay's a slimey cunnt of the highest order...hates us and has done for quite some time
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2012/02/heysel-a-line-crossed/
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 03:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:30:12 pm
Barclay's a slimey cunnt of the highest order...hates us and has done for quite some time
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2012/02/heysel-a-line-crossed/
I'm actually surprised that the first Liverpool supporter to lay eyes on him after that callous and tone deaf comment didn't leave him with a dental bill in the tens of thousands
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 03:46:58 pm »
Yes, give us a hard-hitting expose on Harry Wilson's transfer to Championship side Fulham FC. The fans need to know!
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm »
Why are we even giving that c*nt any air time on this forum? Lets move on and talk about potential transfers. Who we signing? Oh, okay, moving on. Sooo, Shaqs seemingly off, well always have that wonderful pointing gif
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:39:17 pm
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101

One of the strangest tweets in a long time.

No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer
"VVDroller
@VVDroller
·
47m
Replying to
@paddybarclay
 
@LFC
 and
@FulhamFC
Its none of your business. And furthermore dont shamelessly try to use fans as an excuse to get your nose in."

Best response on there.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:01:23 pm
Used to be "Chief Football Correspondent At The Times"  now writes biographies about famous football managers i.e he sits in his pants in his sordid little grief hole watching old Sky Sports interviews whilst eating wotsits.

Aww don't bring Wotsits into it lad. My little snack of choice

Sky sports and that prick can leg it though
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 03:51:17 pm
Aww don't bring Wotsits into it lad. My little snack of choice

Sky sports and that prick can leg it though

Barclay doesn't look able to leg it much of anywhere...
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:08:31 pm
Barclay doesn't look able to leg it much of anywhere...

what if it's a leg of lamb?
Someone mention lamb?  ???
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:14:26 pm
Someone mention lamb?  ???

yes. Phillip Lamb.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:14:26 pm
Someone mention lamb?  ???

Effes?
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:32:20 pm
Effes?

He's only interested in pork'n lamb
Yeah, I'm not Effes territory. I just like good food.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:31 pm
Yeah, I'm not Effes territory. I just like good food.

So the usual removing old club from social media bios is apparently happening with Shaq which means its pretty much done. Expect a left footed attacker incoming in the next few days - Bowen, McNeil, Neto - I'd bet one of those 3 will happen and quickly. Neto slightly less likely becuase of his current injury but I'd honestly prefer him because his return would be around december which gets him just enough time to be match fit for when Mo/Mane leave for AFCON.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:27:28 pm
Barclay is a Chelsea fan. That's another reason why he's not keen on us.

And originally a Dundee fan, which is a crime against humanity.

He's a troll - ignore it.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:50:23 pm
So the usual removing old club from social media bios is apparently happening with Shaq which means its pretty much done. Expect a left footed attacker incoming in the next few days - Bowen, McNeil, Neto - I'd bet one of those 3 will happen and quickly. Neto slightly less likely becuase of his current injury but I'd honestly prefer him because his return would be around december which gets him just enough time to be match fit for when Mo/Mane leave for AFCON.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:27:03 pm
yes. Phillip Lamb.
Flanny Lamb?
Barclay hates us...heard him on R5 many moons ago and he could hardly contain his hatred of us.
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 05:29:41 pm
Barclay hates us...heard him on R5 many moons ago and he could hardly contain his hatred of us.
Him and that other weirdo Duncan Castle. Must be something about being eggheads.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:51:32 pm
And originally a Dundee fan, which is a crime against humanity.




:lmao
Are we signing that doku lad?
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:27:03 pm
yes. Phillip Lamb.

You know, that Philipp Lahm fella was a great full-back that also did great work in midfield.  I know what would liven up the transfer forum, let's get that Trent debate going.  ;D
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 05:32:52 pm
Him and that other weirdo Duncan Castle. Must be something about being eggheads.
Another massive bellend radiating abnormal levels of baldness
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:24:29 pm
Another massive bellend radiating abnormal levels of baldness

Hey, steady nowI dont see why the bald are being dragged into this.  Im bald and Im only a little bit of a twat.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:01:23 pm
Used to be "Chief Football Correspondent At The Times"  now writes biographies about famous football managers i.e he sits in his pants in his sordid little grief hole watching old Sky Sports interviews whilst eating wotsits.
Bet his dicks bright orange from all the wanking he does, sobbing his eyes out imagining himself and Martin Samuel eating onions and croissants in a cafe in paris 5 years after the war, as his career slowly drives past in a citroen 2cv , winds down the window and blows his head clean off

Martin Samuel ''Sack Rah blurgh Paddee. Woot a warst. Yow war ticken tear Yong. Sack Rare Blurgh.''
Patrick Barclay ''Take care of my croissants ya fat c*nt''
Nat Phillip's to Southampton is on
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:52:01 pm
Nat Phillip's to Southampton is on

Will be a excellent signing for Southampton
