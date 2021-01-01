Didn't he make a derogatory remark about Hillsborough too?, if it would have been a remark about one of the media darlings (Salford, Abu Dhabi) his career would have been over.
Romano reporting that Lautaro Martinez is having contract extension talks with Inter next week.Wonder if the links with Arsenal and Spurs have been part of the approach to apply pressure on Inter to offer him a new deal
I didnt say he was similar, I said based on those stats they profiled quite similarly. And Chiesa is nearly 5 years older, so of course they're worlds apart. And I'm not sure what 'highlight videos' you're watching because I've just watched an 8 minute one where he's constantly driving into the box only for his team-mates to fluff their lines. I'm not particularly saying we should sign him, but he's clearly got a shitload of potential. He doesn't just look like a speed merchant with shit goals and assists to me. And he's clearly someone we've got our eye on, or have had our eye on before.
https://twitter.com/paddybarclay/status/1425752683101700101One of the strangest tweets in a long time.No idea why a journalist feels they have a right to know every detail about a transfer
Used to be "Chief Football Correspondent At The Times"
I just skipped 25 pages of reading, I suspect I missed absolutely bugger all
The biggest bald fraud aka Barclay has never liked us but since his mate owl was fucked off from here he just despises us the c*nt.
Barclay's a slimey cunnt of the highest order...hates us and has done for quite some timehttps://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2012/02/heysel-a-line-crossed/
Used to be "Chief Football Correspondent At The Times" now writes biographies about famous football managers i.e he sits in his pants in his sordid little grief hole watching old Sky Sports interviews whilst eating wotsits.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
