That Italy Belgium game was by far the best in the tournament and he was one of the main protagonists in it. Belgium's best player on the night. I couldn't believe he's only 18.



I really enjoy chaos on a football field. Jurgen LOVES chaos on a football field, that's why pressing is our most potent attacking threat. Luis Suarez was a one man chaos machine when he was here.



Lads who can dribble well cause their own type of chaos - commit defenders, turn the other team around, make them scramble, make them double up on you. It creates the conditions for our attacking game to thrive especially. That's what Doku did in that Italy game - to the extent that Italy went full Italy for the last 15 minutes, just started world class shithousing. Really was a great performance.



Not saying we should buy him or not, no idea if it's what we need or if his price is fair, but boiling him down to shots and crosses isn't the full story, or necessarily what we are looking at. I could see how someone who dribbles well would be a very desirable option to us, plus his pressing stats look good on that site too.