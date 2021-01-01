« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 74103 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 03:07:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Fans approve or not approve Mane was an above average attacker at Southampton and had proved he could perform in multiple steps up from Salzburg to Southampton.  Doku was an awful attacker in Belgium and now France and hasn't proven anything.  It is not a similar comparison at all.

For me i like his speed and his age and his evident desire to effect games. His track record is scant to nonexistent its true. I wouldn't really expect him to walk into the lineup on day one but he could make himself almost unplayable in time. Possibly.

question of price i suppose
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,850
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 03:17:57 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Fuck me it was not a comparison it was a point that many did not think Mane was good enough at the time we got him, Klopp proved us all wrong, thats the point not a comparison

Second point, if only it was that easy.

Speak for yourself. There was many of us, myself included who wanted us to sign Mane before we were ever linked with him.

As far as Doku is concerned, he's not ready for our level, no where near it, and for the amount of money they would want, imo it's a waste of resources. I'd rather we go for someone like Olmo who would make an impact right away.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:14 am by deFacto please, you bastards »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 03:55:08 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:07:17 am
Doku the Count 

He won't bite beast or man
Cos he's a vegetari-an
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,262
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 04:37:30 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:07:38 am
Given our current lack of funds and the depressed transfer market, it would be madness to spend £35m or anything like it on Doku.

Considering we got Jota for not a huge amount more last summer it doesnt seem like good value.

I'm the exact opposite.

Some talents are so electric as to burst onto the scene - that's what Doku did at the Euro's.  And he'd do that for us with playing time imo.

He needs time to adjust from French/EPL play, but I think he would be an excellent signing - since the French club recently purchased him for 25m.

When it comes to giving Mane a push and getting younger out wide with a dangerous pacey attacker - you'd be hard pressed to find a better alternative than Doku.   It might turn out his finishing issues have made it cheaper for us.

All one need consider where we struggled last year (penetration in the final third after January) - Doku could allieviate that problem.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 05:59:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Fans approve or not approve Mane was an above average attacker at Southampton and had proved he could perform in multiple steps up from Salzburg to Southampton.  Doku was an awful attacker in Belgium and now France and hasn't proven anything.  It is not a similar comparison at all.

What was Lewandowski like before Klopp took him to Bayern?
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 06:29:22 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:07:17 am
5-6 additional pages. I thought weve bought one or two players. Instead it was plenty of handbags between Sarge and Dave McCoy over Doku the Count 

The new season could not come soon enough 

Not the best is it?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 06:37:36 am »
Can our more established contributors please leave the thread domination to the young uns?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 06:54:25 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:37:36 am
Can our more established contributors please leave the thread domination to the young uns?
Thew Force is strong with those ones...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 07:19:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:44:46 pm
Wait, you have it directly from Jurgen that he wants Doku?  Please share this with the group.  How did you talk to Jurgen about this?

He's wanted him for years , hence why he invited him and his family over and got the big guns out to meet him
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 07:29:54 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 05:59:55 am
What was Lewandowski like before Klopp took him to Bayern?

Scoring at better than 1 in 2 in Poland.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,755
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 07:43:57 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:19:46 am
Dom King pretty much intimating in his latest article in the Fail that we wouldn't look to replace Shaqiri, as Elliott would take his spot

Its all guesswork isnt it.

I think (hope) that if were getting him off our books it at least frees up the squad place for a forward and gives us the flexibility to let Origi go on loan if we dont get the permanent offer.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 08:03:16 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:07:38 am
Given our current lack of funds and the depressed transfer market, it would be madness to spend £35m or anything like it on Doku.

Considering we got Jota for not a huge amount more last summer it doesnt seem like good value.

It would be an investment. If he does well how much would he be worth in 2 or 3 years?

If he flops you take a loss but that's the nature of doing business.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,062
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 08:04:06 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
OK so Harvey Elliott is left footed so is probably the back up right winger for our inverted winger style so Doku becomes the back up left winger cutting in on his right with Jota going to battle for the striker role. Makes sense. Also makes sense that Origi and Shaqiri then leave. They must really really rate Elliott then to be given that squad status at this age.

I think Minamino will fight for the winger role in our back up attack more than Elliott and we might use Elliott more as AM or playing on side of midfield..
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:19:46 am
Dom King pretty much intimating in his latest article in the Fail that we wouldn't look to replace Shaqiri, as Elliott would take his spot

*10 days later* but Liverpool found an opportunity too good to pass up and signed the player.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 09:08:45 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 09:04:11 am
*10 days later* but Liverpool found an opportunity too good to pass up and signed the player.
Personally I think Elliott should take Shaqs place in the squad. He looks a great prospect and lets face it, Shaq hardly played so Im sure its no problem to give Elliott his chance.
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,669
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 09:19:40 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:20:19 pm
He was out injured until 4th February. By then we were already down to 6th in the table.

Also we were due to play Leipzig in February, which probably didn't help if we were trying to bring him in in January.
I was talking about the summer window, rather than January.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,274
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 09:21:41 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:19:40 am
I was talking about the summer window, rather than January.

Konate was pretty much injured from October 2019 until October 2020.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 09:23:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:03:16 am
It would be an investment. If he does well how much would he be worth in 2 or 3 years?

If he flops you take a loss but that's the nature of doing business.

Not at these kind of sums we don't. When we pay this kind of money it's for a slam dunk or somebody extremely close to one. The rumoured price for Doku is mental considering he's been crap so far. The variance in his potential outcomes is so unbelievably massive we would be insane to spend this on him. You take a loss on the chin when you're paying £8m for Minamino.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 09:37:34 am »
Slightly more than 2 weeks to go before the transfer window is closed. Last week we were at stage just buy someone, anyone. We have now progressed a bit to stage just buy someone, anyone  but not Doku.

We are getting there. I am encouraged 
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,274
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 09:41:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:23:41 am
Not at these kind of sums we don't. When we pay this kind of money it's for a slam dunk or somebody extremely close to one. The rumoured price for Doku is mental considering he's been crap so far. The variance in his potential outcomes is so unbelievably massive we would be insane to spend this on him. You take a loss on the chin when you're paying £8m for Minamino.

I doubt we will when it comes to selling him. Especially if we can get a decent season out of him.

Doku is an interesting one. He definitely needs to improve his output, but his other stats look pretty fantastic for an 18 year old (as he was for all of last season). Most dribbles per game in the French league last season, really high up for key passes, high up for shots per game. £34 million looks a pretty high fee but I certainly don't think 'he's been crap so far'.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 09:43:16 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:41:48 am
I doubt we will when it comes to selling him. Especially if we can get a decent season out of him.

Doku is an interesting one. He definitely needs to improve his output, but his other stats look pretty fantastic for an 18 year old (as he was for all of last season). Most dribbles per game in the French league last season, really high up for key passes, high up for shots per game. £34 million looks a pretty high fee but I certainly don't think 'he's been crap so far'.

0.24 combined xG and xA is shockingly bad for somebody we'd be spending that much on. I posted a chart from McGuire that shows aside from dribbling he has shown nothing to merit a fee anywhere near that. The Italy game was a prime example too. Attempted 13 dribbles but never did anything even amounting to a created chance or goal threat.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:55 am by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,585
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 09:46:41 am »
Doku just gives off Ryan Babbel vibes to me. On evidence Id expect him to take a step up before were looking at him.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 