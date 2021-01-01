« previous next »
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 03:07:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Fans approve or not approve Mane was an above average attacker at Southampton and had proved he could perform in multiple steps up from Salzburg to Southampton.  Doku was an awful attacker in Belgium and now France and hasn't proven anything.  It is not a similar comparison at all.

For me i like his speed and his age and his evident desire to effect games. His track record is scant to nonexistent its true. I wouldn't really expect him to walk into the lineup on day one but he could make himself almost unplayable in time. Possibly.

question of price i suppose
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 03:17:57 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Fuck me it was not a comparison it was a point that many did not think Mane was good enough at the time we got him, Klopp proved us all wrong, thats the point not a comparison

Second point, if only it was that easy.

Speak for yourself. There was many of us, myself included who wanted us to sign Mane before we were ever linked with him.

As far as Doku is concerned, he's not ready for our level, no where near it, and for the amount of money they would want, imo it's a waste of resources. I'd rather we go for someone like Olmo who would make an impact right away.
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 03:55:08 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:07:17 am
Doku the Count 

He won't bite beast or man
Cos he's a vegetari-an
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 04:37:30 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:07:38 am
Given our current lack of funds and the depressed transfer market, it would be madness to spend £35m or anything like it on Doku.

Considering we got Jota for not a huge amount more last summer it doesnt seem like good value.

I'm the exact opposite.

Some talents are so electric as to burst onto the scene - that's what Doku did at the Euro's.  And he'd do that for us with playing time imo.

He needs time to adjust from French/EPL play, but I think he would be an excellent signing - since the French club recently purchased him for 25m.

When it comes to giving Mane a push and getting younger out wide with a dangerous pacey attacker - you'd be hard pressed to find a better alternative than Doku.   It might turn out his finishing issues have made it cheaper for us.

All one need consider where we struggled last year (penetration in the final third after January) - Doku could allieviate that problem.
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 05:59:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Fans approve or not approve Mane was an above average attacker at Southampton and had proved he could perform in multiple steps up from Salzburg to Southampton.  Doku was an awful attacker in Belgium and now France and hasn't proven anything.  It is not a similar comparison at all.

What was Lewandowski like before Klopp took him to Bayern?
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 06:29:22 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:07:17 am
5-6 additional pages. I thought weve bought one or two players. Instead it was plenty of handbags between Sarge and Dave McCoy over Doku the Count 

The new season could not come soon enough 

Not the best is it?
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 06:37:36 am »
Can our more established contributors please leave the thread domination to the young uns?
