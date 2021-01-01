As far as DS's particular take, all of it? Doku is clearly not at a PL level and to say we should spend big money (for LFC) is ridiculous and deserves scorn.



I dont have a dog in the fight and dont know anyone on here, but as I read through the thread your post seemed a bit harsh. We can and should disagree, but at least make some sort of attempt to show your working.Its a reasonable point to say Dokus current level isnt what we need.Its also a reasonable point to say he has some raw athletic gifts that very few players possess. If we can harness that and make him a better footballer, then he could be perfect for us.He wouldnt be a top earner here, so its all very doable.The transfer fee would smart a little, but the flip side of that is that if he develops more end product then in 2-3 years time he may well be a £100M player, and with a recovered market there will be lots of competition for him.Apparently we have been tracking him for a long time. We also have excellent metrics, Im sure some proprietary from the geek squad we employ, that we use to help identify a players potential. And Klopp and his team have a proven track record of improving players.For me, I see both arguments, but if we sign him, bring it on. In the near term impact sub, but in the mid term, a possible replacement for Sadio Mane.