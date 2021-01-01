ByJurgen Klopp has hinted Liverpool do not need to make any new signings this summer and that he is happy with the strength of his current squad heading into the 2021-22 campaign.Liverpools only new arrival of the transfer window is defender Ibrahima Konate who made the move from RB Leipzig in May. Barring that the club have extended the contracts of key personnel including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson.Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Klopp said: It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens. Lets go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there.In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. In addition, we have exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. In the attack, we have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.Ive definitely forgotten someone If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31.Potentially, yes, but as Klopp points out there is plenty of strength-in-depth in Liverpools squad.Bringing in Konate was vital given the defensive crisis which dominated the 2020-21 season. Liverpool could have done with bringing in a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield though clearly, Klopp feels he has enough players to make up for the Dutchmans minutes.One area Liverpool also need to strengthen in is attack. Bringing in one more forward player would have helped bolster the goalscoring exerts of a team who fell out of rhythm somewhat last season.Though to do this Liverpool will need to offload players first. As fans will be well aware by now of FSGs spending pattern. The Liverpool owners prefer to raise funds by selling players before signing off on the arrival of new ones.Liverpools lack of sales, therefore, has no doubt affected their in-market manoeuvring.We have already seen what Curtis Jones can do following his breakthrough campaign last season.The academy graduate will again be a key player next term as Klopp looks to rotate his midfielders and keep his squad as fresh as possible for the duration of the campaign. He will, however, miss the season opener against Norwich after suffering from concussion.Harvey Elliott has dazzled in pre-season and the lack of a new face in attack will give the 18-year-old plenty of opportunities to impress.As reported by The Athletic, French side Lyon made an approach for Xherdan Shaqiri earlier this week.Liverpool are holding out for a fee of at least £12 million for the Switzerland international, so anything below this would fall short of the clubs valuation.Shaqiri feels like the one player most likely to depart, though he does still have two years left on his current deal so Liverpool remain in the driving seat.With Andy Robertson also ruled out of Saturdays trip to Norwich, there is likely to be a start for Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.