The first point is the single most annoying point that has emerged from this supposed transfer forum over this summer and in fact during the last few windows.



Why exactly is it a sin to want new players to come in, challenge the first team and inject vitalty and freshness to a squad? Of course people want new players in, all fans do. You yourself state you would like to swap X for Y, the implication being that your preferred transfer is better than other peoples preferred transfer. I don't have aproblem with that, but I do have a problem with a lot of posters presenting the desire to want new transfers as somehow selfish and unfair.



You then defend FSG and their transfer policy by saying they have brought in 3 players every year. But since 2019 only two of those players have come anywhere near the first team and most have barely played minutes in the squad. I think it's interesting when you look back over the Liverpool 80s team there were frequent changes of personnel, and that was before the era of rotation. Klopp had an influx of players until 2018/19, but since then the refreshing of personnel has become much more sporadic and less impactful. It reminds me of Arsenal under Wenger, when they plateaued.



The usual reason offered for this is the wage renewal and rising ratio of wages to turnover. But that was after two years of success when bonuses were paid out. Last year Liverpool qualified for CL only, so bonuses will be much less and the ratio is likely to drop back to what it was in 2018, namely 54% or 13th in the PL.



Given that



1] There a re a number of players coming from extended periods of injury (VVD, Gomez, Henderson)

2] There a re a number of players that have proven particularly injury prone int he past (Matip, Keita, Oxlade)

3] Key players had, by their own standards, poor seasons last year (Mane, Firmino)

4] There are key positions in the pitch with limited cover (FB, CF)

5] 8-9 key players are aging at the same time

6] The market is currently depressed with bargains to be had



It makes a lot of sense to invest in the playing staff this summer. So far Konate has come in and 4 players have left (5 if you want to include Kabak). After a tiring last year it is wholly optimistic to expect 2019/20 levels of excellence to be maintained over the course of the season, not to mention players going off to AFCON.



There was a post above where the relative merits of each squad was posted and the general consensus was Liverpool would be competitive. But that is an optimal Liverpool. Last year showed how quickly optimal becomes sub-optimal with just a few key injuries. Already we start with Robertson out for a month, for example.



More to the point, look at the rival squads and think about the same comparison in 2018/19. Liverpool were leagues ahead of Chelsea and United. Noe they are in danger of being passed.



TL:DR it's not a bad thing to want new players, there a reasons for getting them in and the timing is right.



Ultimately this is supposed to be a thread for discussing transfers, not one given over to complaining about people wanting transfers.







I don't think what I wrote said it was a sin to want new players to come in. As you said  later in the post Ive said Id like to see us strengthen in the CF position in particular. Earlier in this thread/the summer I was pretty certain we needed another midfield option to be calm around replacing Ginis minutes too  though some well written posts on RAWK and other articles, along with the full pre-season and some of the performances within it have swayed my opinion on that particular area of the team. What I was getting at was certain people complaining about not making signings and doing so on what seemed like a simple starting position of I want a new signing without ever factoring in, or listening to and taking on board, the fact that theres a few good reasons why these things may not be required OR that there are other factors that make it difficult.Re the two players since 2019 have made an impact  I dont see what the problem is? Jota and Thiago are the two I assume youre referring to, but its a bit harsh to discount Konate on the fact hes not had a chance to play competitive football for us yet, Tsimikas based on the quality of his competition, Klopps natural tendency to want players to settle (see Robbos start to his career) and his injury/covid situation. Add to that Klopps own words about the spine being ripped out of the team last season and that making it very, very hard to justify fucking with the rest of the team too much. Elliott is also one of those additions since 2019. Clearly a huge talent as we secured him over the likes of Real Madrid but still only 16 at the point of signing. Now, after a season training with us, another season where he had a hugely positive loan spell hes back, had a full pre-season starting with a lot of senior players around him and prompting discussion on these boards and other Liverpool channels whether he should start the season ahead of Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Ox etc. It doesnt require an unbelievable chain of events to occur for us to see Tsimikas and Elliott as valuable members of the first team squad by the end of this season. That would bring us to 4 signings since 2019 that have come somewhere near the first team squad) over a third of a starting 11. 3 of the 4 being players we could expect to be at the top level for 5+ years and even longer in the case of Elliot and Konate. You can chuck Minamino into there, and whilst Id probably fall on the side of hes unlikely to make it here, hes another whos starting to show the benefits of proper time on the training ground with our manager, coaches.Also  it wasnt so much a defense of FSG as a factual statement highlighting accusations of us not doing business as total bollocks. Which is true.To players going off to AFCON. Three of our players will miss two league games  one at home to Brentford and the other away to Palace. Not a massive impact, and a great opportunity for the likes of Elliott/Minamino to show their worth alongside Jota & Firmino. Not a shabby front 3 imo.I dont personally see anything wrong with optimism about this squad. A) there are fans back. B) the season isnt congested. C) All of our injured players are back. D) The vast majority of those injured players have had full pre-seasons and rehab with some of the best in the business.You say how quickly things became sub-optimal with a few key injuries A few!? We lost Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago & Jota to lengthy injuries last season. Id like to see one example in football history of another team losing their three first choice CBs. It was unprecedented. Yet we still lead the league at Christmas and were the best team in the league over the last 10 games.All that said, I dont disagree that theres a realistic chance that injuries hurt us again, nor the possibility that the form of certain players MAY be in decline. I just dont really see how one or two signings mitigate the risk THAT much better than what we already have.To end, I like discussing transfers, I want to sign another forward please, if we add another midfielder as well, brilliant. Part of the transfer discussion is acknowledging the real world factors that the club and manager will be taking into account around those transfers though.Its not posts like yours that irritate me  those that are reasoned, well argued etc. Ultimately if you err on the side of pessimism and me optimism, thats fine we disagree. Its the ones that are about 2 sentences long, stated as fact and ignore all and any context or attempt at discussion and debate.TL:DR  A striker please. Midfielder would be boss too. Were fucking great already, theyd be icing on the cake. Theres a shitload of factors involved and people should try and take them on board before attacking FSG/Liverpool for not doing business.