Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 64109 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:14:19 am
we are going to pay that for maybe playing 100 mins  in the PL next season. He played 182 mins last season with Jota out & Minamino loaned

He can still play in the Cups

What is the point in taking up a spot if he might well play 0 mins in the league.

I agree loaning is the best option but the issue is would Origi accept a loan to the clubs interested. We dont really know. He turned down Wolves & seems to have no interest in moving.

Then he'll stay and be an option in the squad, just like he was last season having been available last summer and not left.

We're not going to demote him to the U23s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 11:21:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:01:26 am
I'm with you - its really odd
Its not exactly a hard problem to solve - not buying because of it would be doing your business arse about face and almost certainly isn't a thing
So you'd buy players when there's no room in the squad with the intention of selling others on afterwards?

What incentive would Lyon have (for example) to up their offer for Shaq when they know that come the end of the window we'll be forced to mothball him until January if we don't accept their original offer.

I'd like a couple to come in, but we have to be smart.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:16:05 am
Taking the fee out of it, breaking our wage structure for a player who doesn't immediately improve the XI, in a summer when we're renegotiating contracts for our key players, would have been anything but a bargain and a strategic mistake.

I hadnt researched much on his pay I admit! If his wages were astronomically high then that's fair enough comment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:06:10 am
It's an issue in so much as we have a full quota (Karius puts us over but he's out the picture anyway).

Therefore it is a case of 1 in 1 out. If it came to it we could take the money on offer for Shaq now if we really needed (or later in the window). I'd guess the club think it'd affect our leverage over a transfer fee for Shaq/Origi if we signed someone first.

Its slightly more nuanced for the CL squad due to the homegrown players being split between club and association trained (4 max of each). Theres also the fact that Harvey Elliott cant be registered as a List B player currently so would need to take up a List A slot to be included.

PL squad is much simpler and it could be a 1 in 1 out situation with non-HG players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 11:29:41 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:15:41 am
I mean its been done to death....but we've barely got the space for new signings anyway. Not that it is or should be an excuse, but we've got probably 2 or 3 who look surplus to requirements (Origi, Shaq and Davies) and another few likely to be on the way or last chance saloon this season (Phillips, Milner, Ox, Naby, maybe Matip). People want us to go big when we've already got big players in place. Its going to be a gradual process, like it or not.

The passive moaning 'I've accepted that we'll never spend any money' is fine, just a bit daft. When we've needed to go big before, we have. 2017-2019 we spent about £320 million, and recouped about £200 million. Even last summer in the midst of COVID being at its worst we spent quite a lot, both net and gross. The whole 'we all know we need to sell before we buy' is just another silly myth, especially considering we dropped nearly £40 million on Konate before anyone else had done a thing this summer.

We're not a club who can go 'right, we've got Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner (probably all on £100k a week plus except Jones) but lets sign a couple more just in case'. If the players are here, we're counting on them being available regardless of how unlikely people think that may be. We are making gradual changes to the first team, literally so the team doesn't age together, but again that's a gradual process. Konate, Jones, Elliott, Kelleher and Jota brings our age down. We've probably got another few youngsters who could be involved soonish (Gordon, Beck, maybe Bradley). Over the next 18 months we probably need one or two attackers and maybe one or two midfielders. If we're looking at new contracts for Salah and Mane that suggests to me we're probably going to be looking at someone to replace Bobby. During that time we've also got Ox, Naby, Hendo, VVD and Bobbys contracts expiring so need to make decisions on those players too sooner rather than later (I suspect probably ends up with VVD and Naby extending, Hendo hopefully, Ox probably leaving next summer and Bobby maybe the same or maybe extending depending on how he performs).

It really doesn't take much for the squad to take on a completely different look but as ever, people really are incredibly impatient about the whole process and want to solve issues that don't even exist yet when we've got current issues that we haven't. We've got the squad we need for next season, we now need to ensure we get rid of the players we won't need (Shaq, Origi, Davies, Phillips, maybe Neco) and we can then see how things stand once thats done. If we see a bargain, we've got the money for it so....

This is very good. I guess the question is just over up top and durability in midfield about whether problems exist yet. I'm pretty relaxed about midfield and don't think there's a problem there given the number of bodies we have. Up top though it's a little different because we've got the squad we need for next season if Mane and, especially, Firmino are back to 19-20 form. But on the other hand, if Firmino is in the process of declining we need his replacement now. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 11:32:45 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:21:39 am
So you'd buy players when there's no room in the squad with the intention of selling others on afterwards?

What incentive would Lyon have (for example) to up their offer for Shaq when they know that come the end of the window we'll be forced to mothball him until January if we don't accept their original offer.

I'd like a couple to come in, but we have to be smart.

If this was really an issue and we really wanted to be smart we wouldnt have signed a non home grown as our 3rd choice keeper early in the summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 11:39:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:57 am
It's weird in that its sort of a buyers market

Definitely. I don't think we've ever had a situation where so many of the major players have so little money and the market for the very top players has either evaporated or become whittled down to a couple of petro-clubs:

- The French champions are in likely financial distress
- The Italian ones definitely are
- Real Madrid's only signing was on a free (Alaba); almost all of Barcelona's were also free transfers
- Three of the five biggest moves in Serie A so far are clubs taking up options (Tomori, McKennie, Politano)
- Three of the five biggest moves in La Liga were options (Foyth, Royal, Budimir) and there has only been six transfers with fees 5m or more and only 31 player signings involving any transfer fee
- There's been only ten transfers over 10m+ in Bundesliga. There was 31 two years ago
- Outside of the PL "Top Six", only Leicester (Europe) and Villa (Grealish sale) have spent significant sums

 Based on The Guardian's figures (and assuming Willock to Newcastle goes through), the biggest fees spent this summer by the other clubs:

Brighton (£18m - Mwepu)
Brentford (£13.5m - Ajer)
Burnley (£12m - Collins)
Crystal Palace (£18m - Guehi)
Everton (£1.7m - Gray)
Leeds (£13m - Firpo)
Newcastle (£25m - Willock)
Norwich (£9.4m - Rashica)
Southampton (£15m - Armstrong)
Watford (£8.6m - Louza)
West Ham (£2m - Dawson)
Wolves (£10m - Ait Nouri)

I think there will be a mad scramble at the end. Perhaps clubs holding out for bigger fees will call back prospective buyers if they can't hold out until January or next summer. I think people may be disappointed what we get back for the likes of Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips etc, but the fees need to be put in the context of these cash-strapped times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 11:42:06 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 11:53:57 am »
Quote from: wige on August  5, 2021, 02:04:53 pm

My frustration with a few posters and some of the discussions is because it seems that their starting position is "I want a new signing" and are happy to use that last point above in order to justify it without even stopping to consider for a moment if a) they're right or b) any of the other impacts of getting new players in.


One of my other gripes is with a number of posts that have, at best, implied we've not really spent or strengthened under FSG and in particular 'recently'. This is patently, clearly and factually bullshit. Every season up until now we've bought at least 3 players across the summer and winter transfer windows.

I think our starting 11 is as strong as anything else that can be fielded in Europe.



If we don't do any more than Konate, I think we'd be 2nd favourites for the league and amongst the top 3/4 favourites for the CL.

The first point is the single most annoying point that has emerged from this supposed transfer forum over this summer and in fact during the last few windows.

Why exactly is it a sin to want new players to come in, challenge the first team and inject vitalty and freshness to a squad? Of course people want new players in, all fans do. You yourself state you would like to swap X for Y, the implication being that your preferred transfer is better than other peoples preferred transfer. I don't have  aproblem with that, but I do have a problem with a lot of posters presenting the desire to want new transfers as somehow selfish and unfair.

You then defend FSG and their transfer policy by saying they have brought in 3 players every year. But since 2019 only two of those players have come anywhere near the first team and most have barely played minutes in the squad. I think it's interesting when you look back over the Liverpool 80s team there were frequent changes of personnel, and that was before the era of rotation. Klopp had an influx of players until 2018/19, but since then the refreshing of personnel has become much more sporadic and less impactful. It reminds me of Arsenal under Wenger, when they plateaued.

The usual reason offered for this is the wage renewal and rising ratio of wages to turnover. But that was after two years of success when bonuses were paid out. Last year Liverpool qualified for CL only, so bonuses will be much less and the ratio is likely to drop back to what it was in 2018, namely 54% or 13th in the PL.

Given that

1] There a re a number of players coming from extended periods of injury (VVD, Gomez, Henderson)
2] There a re a number of players that have proven particularly injury prone int he past (Matip, Keita, Oxlade)
3] Key players had, by their own standards,  poor seasons last year (Mane, Firmino)
4] There are key positions in the pitch with limited cover (FB, CF)
5] 8-9 key players are aging at the same time
6] The market is currently depressed with bargains to be had

It makes a lot of sense to invest in the playing staff this summer. So far Konate has come in and 4 players have left (5 if you want to include Kabak). After a tiring last year it is wholly optimistic to expect 2019/20 levels of excellence to be maintained over the course of the season, not to mention players going off to AFCON.

There was a post above where the relative merits of each squad was posted and the general consensus was Liverpool would be competitive. But that is an optimal Liverpool. Last year showed how quickly optimal becomes sub-optimal with just a few key injuries. Already we start with Robertson out for a month, for example.

More to the point, look at the rival squads and think about the same comparison in 2018/19. Liverpool were leagues ahead of Chelsea and United. Noe they are in danger of being passed.

TL:DR it's not a bad thing to want new players, there a reasons for getting them in and the timing is right.

Ultimately this is supposed to be a thread for discussing transfers, not one given over to complaining about people wanting transfers.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 12:07:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:32:45 am
If this was really an issue and we really wanted to be smart we wouldnt have signed a non home grown as our 3rd choice keeper early in the summer
Or signed Konate knowing we had Karius, Awonyi, grujic, etc. Who hadn't moved but would need to be registered or left out the squad if not sold/loaned
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
I'm sure Arsenal fans were cursing the fact they hadn't 'refreshed the squad' when the lost Henry, Bergkamp, Pires, Vieira, Gilberto Silva, Cole, Ljungberg, Van Bronkhorst, Wiltord and Campbell over about three years and didnt adequately replace a single one of them. If anything they 'plateaued' because it was too refreshed, too much to do and in some cases literally because they hadn't sorted the players contracts out (the exact opposite of our big 'drive' this summer). They went from a team full of quality, fast, strong, experienced, technically gifted players to a team full of inexperienced, young, technically gifted players quite often lacking physically. Its an absolutely bizarre comparison, almost the polar opposite of what we've done recently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:39:05 am
Definitely. I don't think we've ever had a situation where so many of the major players have so little money and the market for the very top players has either evaporated or become whittled down to a couple of petro-clubs:

- The French champions are in likely financial distress
- The Italian ones definitely are
- Real Madrid's only signing was on a free (Alaba); almost all of Barcelona's were also free transfers
- Three of the five biggest moves in Serie A so far are clubs taking up options (Tomori, McKennie, Politano)
- Three of the five biggest moves in La Liga were options (Foyth, Royal, Budimir) and there has only been six transfers with fees 5m or more and only 31 player signings involving any transfer fee
- There's been only ten transfers over 10m+ in Bundesliga. There was 31 two years ago
- Outside of the PL "Top Six", only Leicester (Europe) and Villa (Grealish sale) have spent significant sums

 Based on The Guardian's figures (and assuming Willock to Newcastle goes through), the biggest fees spent this summer by the other clubs:

Brighton (£18m - Mwepu)
Brentford (£13.5m - Ajer)
Burnley (£12m - Collins)
Crystal Palace (£18m - Guehi)
Everton (£1.7m - Gray)
Leeds (£13m - Firpo)
Newcastle (£25m - Willock)
Norwich (£9.4m - Rashica)
Southampton (£15m - Armstrong)
Watford (£8.6m - Louza)
West Ham (£2m - Dawson)
Wolves (£10m - Ait Nouri)

I think there will be a mad scramble at the end. Perhaps clubs holding out for bigger fees will call back prospective buyers if they can't hold out until January or next summer. I think people may be disappointed what we get back for the likes of Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips etc, but the fees need to be put in the context of these cash-strapped times.

Really nice post and interesting to see some of the stats around current spend in PL and Europe.

Its obvious that spending on the whole is massively down. Beyond a few clubs, theres not really that much spending or money moving from club to club. The transfer market requires that flow of money through the whole system, thats based on multiple leagues. I do wonder if a fair bit of the transfer money moving about is not being reinvested in the market and being used to pay down Covid related debt.

Im not quite sure what the current market means for Liverpool or how it will evolve in next few weeks. I initially thought it might be a market that was good for us and where we could pick up a few bargains. I think the reality is that shifting players 1st might be the difficult piece. That would be made even more difficult if we bought 1st and our negotiating power in selling players was reduced. I think theres potentially more difficulty shifting Shaqiri and Origi than Wilson and Grujic, for example, due to wages. Paying a fee and committing to a high wage earner for 3-4 seasons may be putting some teams off the likes of Shaqiri.

It may be that we will end up taking reduced fees or some players or loaning some out. However, we may only do that if the market moves a bit more in terms of activity or clubs reducing the asking price of our targets significantly. Could we sell Shaqiri for 3M rather than 13M if the asking price for a target drops from 35M to 25M?

Still plenty of time in the window but Ive no idea what will happen in the next few weeks due to the huge amount of uncertainty and stagnation currently in the global football transfer market. Wouldnt e surprised if it was 3 weeks of little activity or if the market exploded and players were available at much reduced prices
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 12:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:07:47 pm
Or signed Konate knowing we had Karius, Awonyi, grujic, etc. Who hadn't moved but would need to be registered or left out the squad if not sold/loaned

Konate is potentially a world class player, it was a great piece of business

The Adrian extension didnt make sense to me (could we have found an older homegrown keeper?) but the deal is done now so no point in complaining about it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 12:20:53 pm »
Some really good posts in the last page. So I just want to return the thread to its base line.
I had a dream last night we bought that Cunha late in the window. I am placing this on record so as to stake my claim to being RAWK's resident groundhog.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 12:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:14:08 pm
Really nice post and interesting to see some of the stats around current spend in PL and Europe.

Its obvious that spending on the whole is massively down. Beyond a few clubs, theres not really that much spending or money moving from club to club. The transfer market requires that flow of money through the whole system, thats based on multiple leagues. I do wonder if a fair bit of the transfer money moving about is not being reinvested in the market and being used to pay down Covid related debt.

Im not quite sure what the current market means for Liverpool or how it will evolve in next few weeks. I initially thought it might be a market that was good for us and where we could pick up a few bargains. I think the reality is that shifting players 1st might be the difficult piece. That would be made even more difficult if we bought 1st and our negotiating power in selling players was reduced. I think theres potentially more difficulty shifting Shaqiri and Origi than Wilson and Grujic, for example, due to wages. Paying a fee and committing to a high wage earner for 3-4 seasons may be putting some teams off the likes of Shaqiri.

It may be that we will end up taking reduced fees or some players or loaning some out. However, we may only do that if the market moves a bit more in terms of activity or clubs reducing the asking price of our targets significantly. Could we sell Shaqiri for 3M rather than 13M if the asking price for a target drops from 35M to 25M?

Still plenty of time in the window but Ive no idea what will happen in the next few weeks due to the huge amount of uncertainty and stagnation currently in the global football transfer market. Wouldnt e surprised if it was 3 weeks of little activity or if the market exploded and players were available at much reduced prices

Yes, I actually think we will not have a problem in selling Phillips or Davies but Origi and Shaqiri seem to be where the the club are having problems
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 10:55:04 am
Did he specify whether buying or selling?

He didnt but he was definitely eluding to it being an incoming transfer;

 We have a big squad and there might be something happening until the end of the transfer window, but I cannot say anything about that at the moment."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 12:24:07 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:53:57 am
The first point is the single most annoying point that has emerged from this supposed transfer forum over this summer and in fact during the last few windows.

Why exactly is it a sin to want new players to come in, challenge the first team and inject vitalty and freshness to a squad? Of course people want new players in, all fans do. You yourself state you would like to swap X for Y, the implication being that your preferred transfer is better than other peoples preferred transfer. I don't have  aproblem with that, but I do have a problem with a lot of posters presenting the desire to want new transfers as somehow selfish and unfair.
My take on this:

It's not a sin to want new players. As you say all fans want new players because it's exciting and progressive and dynamic and non-static and fills one with expectation and hope and the thrill of the new. And in any case you are free to want what you want.

It arguably is a 'sin', however, to a) fucking bleat and moan on about it over and over and over and over, and b) to act like the club and manager and recruitment team are doing something wrong because they don't seem to be doing what you want them to do, especially as you have no insight into what their plans and ideas are nor what the concomitant requirements of those plans and ideas are.

You are free to want what you want; you're not free to want on Klopp and Co's behalf.

All use of the word 'you' herein is general and not aimed at anyone in particular and yet, sadly, aimed at far too many people in particular

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 12:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:17:24 pm
Konate is potentially a world class player, it was a great piece of business

The Adrian extension didnt make sense to me (could we have found an older homegrown keeper?) but the deal is done now so no point in complaining about it
Wasn't a comment on quality, but we clearly weren't that fussed about squad registration rules or possibly leaving people out when we signed him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:21:04 pm
He didnt but he was definitely eluding to it being an incoming transfer;
True, he can be very elusive
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 12:42:08 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:03:43 am
I wouldn't take any notice of this fella. Babugagu has pulled out a list of corkers he has come out with in the past

https://mobile.twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1425272729679372288

:lmao

I'm sure we're watching Doku but we're not about to go and spend that much money on a player who has shown he has little end product thus far. Hopefully that changes as he's got everything else for our system. The players we've gone after or signed in those positions all seems to have a decent scoring record.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 12:42:55 pm »
Our squad being at capacity wont stop us signing players. Wed just much prefer to create room first through sales, as thats obviously better than being over a barrel and having no choice but to sell at reduced value or loan players because theres no space for them. If theres one or two players we want to join us, well create space one way or another - were just hoping we can move on Shaq/Origi/Phillips etc in a manner that suits us rather than the other interested club.

On the Doku thing, he would count as a youth player for the PL but not the CL. Personally would prefer we go for someone who has exhibited some end product, rather than spending a lot of money on someone who is a clear project. Doku alongside an established player (say a Marcus Thuram type) would be brilliant, but on his own I dont think it would be that smart a step.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm »
I could see us going for Cunha if we managed to flog Origi actually. Reports they they want £25m ish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:53:57 am
The first point is the single most annoying point that has emerged from this supposed transfer forum over this summer and in fact during the last few windows.

Why exactly is it a sin to want new players to come in, challenge the first team and inject vitalty and freshness to a squad? Of course people want new players in, all fans do. You yourself state you would like to swap X for Y, the implication being that your preferred transfer is better than other peoples preferred transfer. I don't have  aproblem with that, but I do have a problem with a lot of posters presenting the desire to want new transfers as somehow selfish and unfair.

You then defend FSG and their transfer policy by saying they have brought in 3 players every year. But since 2019 only two of those players have come anywhere near the first team and most have barely played minutes in the squad. I think it's interesting when you look back over the Liverpool 80s team there were frequent changes of personnel, and that was before the era of rotation. Klopp had an influx of players until 2018/19, but since then the refreshing of personnel has become much more sporadic and less impactful. It reminds me of Arsenal under Wenger, when they plateaued.

The usual reason offered for this is the wage renewal and rising ratio of wages to turnover. But that was after two years of success when bonuses were paid out. Last year Liverpool qualified for CL only, so bonuses will be much less and the ratio is likely to drop back to what it was in 2018, namely 54% or 13th in the PL.

Given that

1] There a re a number of players coming from extended periods of injury (VVD, Gomez, Henderson)
2] There a re a number of players that have proven particularly injury prone int he past (Matip, Keita, Oxlade)
3] Key players had, by their own standards,  poor seasons last year (Mane, Firmino)
4] There are key positions in the pitch with limited cover (FB, CF)
5] 8-9 key players are aging at the same time
6] The market is currently depressed with bargains to be had

It makes a lot of sense to invest in the playing staff this summer. So far Konate has come in and 4 players have left (5 if you want to include Kabak). After a tiring last year it is wholly optimistic to expect 2019/20 levels of excellence to be maintained over the course of the season, not to mention players going off to AFCON.

There was a post above where the relative merits of each squad was posted and the general consensus was Liverpool would be competitive. But that is an optimal Liverpool. Last year showed how quickly optimal becomes sub-optimal with just a few key injuries. Already we start with Robertson out for a month, for example.

More to the point, look at the rival squads and think about the same comparison in 2018/19. Liverpool were leagues ahead of Chelsea and United. Noe they are in danger of being passed.

TL:DR it's not a bad thing to want new players, there a reasons for getting them in and the timing is right.

Ultimately this is supposed to be a thread for discussing transfers, not one given over to complaining about people wanting transfers.




I don't think what I wrote said it was a sin to want new players to come in. As you said  later in the post Ive said Id like to see us strengthen in the CF position in particular. Earlier in this thread/the summer I was pretty certain we needed another midfield option to be calm around replacing Ginis minutes too  though some well written posts on RAWK and other articles, along with the full pre-season and some of the performances within it have swayed my opinion on that particular area of the team. What I was getting at was certain people complaining about not making signings and doing so on what seemed like a simple starting position of I want a new signing without ever factoring in, or listening to and taking on board, the fact that theres a few good reasons why these things may not be required OR that there are other factors that make it difficult.

Re the two players since 2019 have made an impact  I dont see what the problem is? Jota and Thiago are the two I assume youre referring to, but its a bit harsh to discount Konate on the fact hes not had a chance to play competitive football for us yet, Tsimikas based on the quality of his competition, Klopps natural tendency to want players to settle (see Robbos start to his career) and his injury/covid situation. Add to that Klopps own words about the spine being ripped out of the team last season and that making it very, very hard to justify fucking with the rest of the team too much. Elliott is also one of those additions since 2019. Clearly a huge talent as we secured him over the likes of Real Madrid but still only 16 at the point of signing. Now, after a season training with us, another season where he had a hugely positive loan spell hes back, had a full pre-season starting with a lot of senior players around him and prompting discussion on these boards and other Liverpool channels whether he should start the season ahead of Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Ox etc. It doesnt require an unbelievable chain of events to occur for us to see Tsimikas and Elliott as valuable members of the first team squad by the end of this season. That would bring us to 4 signings since 2019 that have come somewhere near the first team squad) over a third of a starting 11. 3 of the 4 being players we could expect to be at the top level for 5+ years and even longer in the case of Elliot and Konate. You can chuck Minamino into there, and whilst Id probably fall on the side of hes unlikely to make it here, hes another whos starting to show the benefits of proper time on the training ground with our manager, coaches.

Also  it wasnt so much a defense of FSG as a factual statement highlighting accusations of us not doing business as total bollocks. Which is true.

To players going off to AFCON. Three of our players will miss two league games  one at home to Brentford and the other away to Palace. Not a massive impact, and a great opportunity for the likes of Elliott/Minamino to show their worth alongside Jota & Firmino. Not a shabby front 3 imo.

I dont personally see anything wrong with optimism about this squad. A) there are fans back. B) the season isnt congested. C) All of our injured players are back. D) The vast majority of those injured players have had full pre-seasons and rehab with some of the best in the business.

You say how quickly things became sub-optimal with a few key injuries A few!? We lost Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago & Jota to lengthy injuries last season. Id like to see one example in football history of another team losing their three first choice CBs. It was unprecedented. Yet we still lead the league at Christmas and were the best team in the league over the last 10 games.

All that said, I dont disagree that theres a realistic chance that injuries hurt us again, nor the possibility that the form of certain players MAY be in decline. I just dont really see how one or two signings mitigate the risk THAT much better than what we already have.

To end, I like discussing transfers, I want to sign another forward please, if we add another midfielder as well, brilliant. Part of the transfer discussion is acknowledging the real world factors that the club and manager will be taking into account around those transfers though.

Its not posts like yours that irritate me  those that are reasoned, well argued etc. Ultimately if you err on the side of pessimism and me optimism, thats fine we disagree. Its the ones that are about 2 sentences long, stated as fact and ignore all and any context or attempt at discussion and debate.

TL:DR  A striker please. Midfielder would be boss too. Were fucking great already, theyd be icing on the cake. Theres a shitload of factors involved and people should try and take them on board before attacking FSG/Liverpool for not doing business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 12:56:47 pm »
If Doku is a long term target, it may be smart to strike a deal this summer - with French clubs struggling for money - but leave him at Rennes for another season. Hed likely benefit from playing every week for them, including in the CL, and wed get a better player in 12 months time (without paying the fee hed likely command next summer if he impresses). Then this summer we could do a Cunha, or whoever, and then bring Doku in next summer while moving on Firmino (if the rumours are to be believed about him being the one who wont have his contract renewed).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:48:24 am


Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:42:08 pm
I'm sure we're watching Doku but we're not about to go and spend that much money on a player who has shown he has little end product thus far. Hopefully that changes as he's got everything else for our system. The players we've gone after or signed in those positions all seems to have a decent scoring record.

How much is that Doku in this window?
The one where it all ends in fail
How much is that Doku in this window?
I do hope that Doku's for sale
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:51:36 pm
I could see us going for Cunha if we managed to flog Origi actually. Reports they they want £25m ish.

Big Cunha Burger?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 01:26:17 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:04:16 am
I think we will. Whats happened is that weve lulled everyone into thinking otherwise.

Hope you're right mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 01:26:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:51:36 pm
I could see us going for Cunha if we managed to flog Origi actually. Reports they they want £25m ish.

I agree with this entirely but havent seen the slightest hint of a link.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:16:05 am
Taking the fee out of it, breaking our wage structure for a player who doesn't immediately improve the XI, in a summer when we're renegotiating contracts for our key players, would have been anything but a bargain and a strategic mistake.

Just ask Bayern about their transfer business since they gave Sané a massive contract; made it impossible to go anywhere near Reals offer for Alaba, has limited them to just Upamecano in and theyre having a battle getting Goretzka to renew terms because his camp are (quite rightly) pointing at Sanés contract and stating their client wants parity or higher. We go give Sancho a massive deal and well have fun keeping the expectations of the representatives for Salah, Fabinho, Alisson, Mané, TAA, Robertson et al to reasonable levels as they enter the last two years of their deals.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:47 pm
If Doku is a long term target, it may be smart to strike a deal this summer - with French clubs struggling for money - but leave him at Rennes for another season. Hed likely benefit from playing every week for them, including in the CL, and wed get a better player in 12 months time (without paying the fee hed likely command next summer if he impresses).

Sounds good in theory but Rennes are owned by the Pinault family who arent exactly short of funds. Sure they may not spend big but they dont need to accept below-market rates for their players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: electricghost on Today at 12:57:26 pm
How much is that Doku in this window?
The one where it all ends in fail
How much is that Doku in this window?
I do hope that Doku's for sale

The English lad at PSV would probably be better option than Doku right now, imo. Maybe you could do the same song  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 01:36:23 pm »
I think even if Phillips, Shakiri , and maybe even Origi have deals finalized we d hold off disclosing these until later in the month, giving ourselves more negotiating room for any incoming (Doku?) we have in the works.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 01:40:11 pm »
Quote from: electricghost on Today at 12:57:26 pm
How much is that Doku in this window?
The one where it all ends in fail
How much is that Doku in this window?
I do hope that Doku's for sale

Excellent 🤗
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 01:40:18 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:26:22 pm
I agree with this entirely but havent seen the slightest hint of a link.
As was Jota last season  so still possible 😀
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm »
I think Shaq and Origi are very different cases. Shaq has said that he wants to leave, presumably even if it means a bit lower wages, and he has shown recently that he still has a lot of quality . Origi has done neither.
Id be really surprised if shaq doesn't leave, but Origi will be tougher
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
Klopp will not promise reinforcements: - We do not need more players

In an exclusive interview with TV 2, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp explains why the club has not been particularly active in the transfer market.

Quote

Nothing went as planned for Jürgen Klopp last season. A series of unforeseen problems spoiled the chances of defending the Premier League title he won with Liverpool the year before.

Now neither Klopp nor Liverpool have anything to defend. After finally finishing in third place in the league, 17 points behind champions Manchester City, they are again in attacking position.

After another training session in one of the longest season runs in Klopp's coaching career, the German has taken the time to interview selected TV stations.

He tells TV 2 about last season's few ups and many downs, and why he thinks Liverpool can once again be in the title match.

- It helps to have a defense. It helps tremendously!

The stop curse

For it rested almost a curse on Liverpool midfielders last season. Joel Matip was already injured when Virgil van Dijk's cruciate ligament broke. Shortly afterwards, Joe Gomez was also injured for a long time.

Matip returned, but just over the New Year, an ankle injury put him out of action again.

- We did not have midfielders in the club. Some young boys, yes, but they were not ready to play. So we had to use midfielders in defense, and lost the rhythm completely. It was tough, says Klopp.

The reigning champions from Merseyside led the Premier League and were well on their way to another title when van Dijk was injured in October. With substitutes from the reserve team and midfielders in stoppage time, Liverpool began to fall on the table.

And it did not get any better that the midfielders who acted as substitutes, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, also ended up on the already long injury list eventually.

So when the calendar showed March, Liverpool was in sixth place, over 20 points behind league leader Manchester City.

 We had a special season. We had some issues that were difficult to deal with. We could probably have handled it even better, but it came as a surprise to us. We tried as best we could to find solutions for the two or three days between the matches, says Klopp, and continues:

- But we managed to keep the important positions on the table within reach. We quickly realized that we were not going to become champions again, so then we had to concentrate on qualifying for the Champions League - which is important for a club like Liverpool.

The stops are back

With temporary solutions at the stop, Jürgen Klopp's crew managed to find their way back to the rhythm when it mattered most. Of the last ten games, Liverpool have won eight. None of them ended in loss.

Liverpool eventually finished third in the Premier League.

- That we managed it was a great victory for us. It was something very special. We did not expect it, so when we managed it, it was big for the whole club. We will build on that, says Klopp.

During the summer, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all returned after their injury breaks. In addition, the club has bought stopper Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig.

Before this year's season, everything looks much brighter than midway through the previous one.

- We build the game after the defense, so we need a stable defense. So far, so good. We have had the longest season run-up I have been on, so we have trained a lot together and talked a lot together, says Klopp, who is pleased that most have also received valuable combat training in the run-up.

But whether the biggest star, Virgil van Dijk, will be ready to play for the season premiere against Norwich, is still highly uncertain.

- He's on his way back, but it's not about getting him ready for the first match, it's about getting him ready for the rest of his career. We take that work very seriously, says Klopp.

- How important is he to Liverpool?

- He is very important. He is the best midfielder in the world.

Extender with key players

Apart from the fact that key players have returned from injury, and that Ibrahima Konaté has been brought in as a stopping alternative, the squad for Liverpool is relatively unchanged compared to last season.

Georginio Wijnaldum has gone to Paris Saint-Germain. No new offensive players have been brought in.

- The transition market has been interesting, says Klopp.

- We have tried to extend contracts with key players in the club, something we will continue to try. Some clubs have a different approach, which from the outside may be more exciting, but extending contracts with good players is a challenge in itself in today's football, he continues.

Wijnaldum disappeared from the club after failing to sign a new contract. Therefore, the club has made sure to secure long-term contracts with both goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Contract extensions have been Liverpool's first priority, not to bring in new players. Klopp can also not promise that the club will do so much more in the transfer market this summer.

- It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player purchases. We will see what happens, says Klopp, who is happy with the squad he already has.

Too large stable

- Let's go through the stable. Do you want to buy a new back? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there. In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. In addition, we have exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, says Klopp, and continues:

- In attack we have Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. I've definitely forgotten someone ... If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.

In addition, the German believes that the stable is too large. His own count, which includes goalkeepers and some selected players from the academy, gives a squad of around 35 players.

- You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else. But it makes no sense to add more players, says Klopp.

Calls for luck

He knows that the players he has in the squad are good, most of them have been involved in winning the Premier League before.

But if they are good enough to do it this year, Klopp does not have a good answer.

- We are a good football team, that's all I know. I do not know who will be the best. But some clubs have the opportunity to become so, and we will do our part to be in the race for the league title, says the Liverpool manager, and adds:

- When you see what the other teams are doing in the transfer market, it is clear that they also have big ambitions. But we are still here, and will do our best.

And then Klopp hopes for a little less bad luck, this time.

- To be successful, you must also have a little luck. We did not have much of that last year, not until the last ten games. Then Alisson scored an important goal in overtime against West Brom, and it was a bit of luck, but it was not the case that luck pursued us all season. We need a little more luck this year, he says.

- What do you have to achieve for you to be happy with the season?

- I have no idea right now. If you had asked me at this time last year, I probably would not have said third place. But as the season went on, third place became the new first place, says Klopp.

- But we will really try to push the maximum out of this season. At the moment I do not know what that means. The season has not started yet, so ask the question again after the season. Then I know if we have had success or not, he continues.

Fans back

When Liverpool face Burnley in this season's first home game on August 21, it will be the first time Anfield is full after the club won the Premier League well over a year ago.

At the time, the decisive matches were played for empty stands as a result of the pandemic, but before this year's season, the British government has opened up for the public to return to the arenas in England.

The football stadiums can be filled again.

- It is fantastic, and we will take advantage of that, says Klopp.

- We know we are good. We know we can be uncomfortable playing against. We're Liverpool. We are a big club. We can create the best atmosphere in the world at our stadium. We are ready, but I have no idea how it will end, he concludes.

https://www.tv2.no/sport/14150054/

Used google translate so may be dodgy in places  ;D


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 01:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:33:50 pm
Just ask Bayern about their transfer business since they gave Sané a massive contract; made it impossible to go anywhere near Reals offer for Alaba, has limited them to just Upamecano in and theyre having a battle getting Goretzka to renew terms because his camp are (quite rightly) pointing at Sanés contract and stating their client wants parity or higher. We go give Sancho a massive deal and well have fun keeping the expectations of the representatives for Salah, Fabinho, Alisson, Mané, TAA, Robertson et al to reasonable levels as they enter the last two years of their deals.


Maybe we should put in a cheeky bid for Goretzka or wait till next season when he'd be free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 01:51:20 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:53:57 am
The first point is the single most annoying point that has emerged from this supposed transfer forum over this summer and in fact during the last few windows.

Why exactly is it a sin to want new players to come in, challenge the first team and inject vitalty and freshness to a squad? Of course people want new players in, all fans do. You yourself state you would like to swap X for Y, the implication being that your preferred transfer is better than other peoples preferred transfer. I don't have  aproblem with that, but I do have a problem with a lot of posters presenting the desire to want new transfers as somehow selfish and unfair.

You then defend FSG and their transfer policy by saying they have brought in 3 players every year. But since 2019 only two of those players have come anywhere near the first team and most have barely played minutes in the squad. I think it's interesting when you look back over the Liverpool 80s team there were frequent changes of personnel, and that was before the era of rotation. Klopp had an influx of players until 2018/19, but since then the refreshing of personnel has become much more sporadic and less impactful. It reminds me of Arsenal under Wenger, when they plateaued.

The usual reason offered for this is the wage renewal and rising ratio of wages to turnover. But that was after two years of success when bonuses were paid out. Last year Liverpool qualified for CL only, so bonuses will be much less and the ratio is likely to drop back to what it was in 2018, namely 54% or 13th in the PL.

Given that

1] There a re a number of players coming from extended periods of injury (VVD, Gomez, Henderson)
2] There a re a number of players that have proven particularly injury prone int he past (Matip, Keita, Oxlade)
3] Key players had, by their own standards,  poor seasons last year (Mane, Firmino)
4] There are key positions in the pitch with limited cover (FB, CF)
5] 8-9 key players are aging at the same time
6] The market is currently depressed with bargains to be had

It makes a lot of sense to invest in the playing staff this summer. So far Konate has come in and 4 players have left (5 if you want to include Kabak). After a tiring last year it is wholly optimistic to expect 2019/20 levels of excellence to be maintained over the course of the season, not to mention players going off to AFCON.

There was a post above where the relative merits of each squad was posted and the general consensus was Liverpool would be competitive. But that is an optimal Liverpool. Last year showed how quickly optimal becomes sub-optimal with just a few key injuries. Already we start with Robertson out for a month, for example.

More to the point, look at the rival squads and think about the same comparison in 2018/19. Liverpool were leagues ahead of Chelsea and United. Noe they are in danger of being passed.

TL:DR it's not a bad thing to want new players, there a reasons for getting them in and the timing is right.

Ultimately this is supposed to be a thread for discussing transfers, not one given over to complaining about people wanting transfers.

 :wellin

Top post.
