Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 63115 times)

Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:14:19 am
we are going to pay that for maybe playing 100 mins  in the PL next season. He played 182 mins last season with Jota out & Minamino loaned

He can still play in the Cups

What is the point in taking up a spot if he might well play 0 mins in the league.

I agree loaning is the best option but the issue is would Origi accept a loan to the clubs interested. We dont really know. He turned down Wolves & seems to have no interest in moving.

Then he'll stay and be an option in the squad, just like he was last season having been available last summer and not left.

We're not going to demote him to the U23s.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 11:21:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:01:26 am
I'm with you - its really odd
Its not exactly a hard problem to solve - not buying because of it would be doing your business arse about face and almost certainly isn't a thing
So you'd buy players when there's no room in the squad with the intention of selling others on afterwards?

What incentive would Lyon have (for example) to up their offer for Shaq when they know that come the end of the window we'll be forced to mothball him until January if we don't accept their original offer.

I'd like a couple to come in, but we have to be smart.
Offline has gone odd

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:16:05 am
Taking the fee out of it, breaking our wage structure for a player who doesn't immediately improve the XI, in a summer when we're renegotiating contracts for our key players, would have been anything but a bargain and a strategic mistake.

I hadnt researched much on his pay I admit! If his wages were astronomically high then that's fair enough comment.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:06:10 am
It's an issue in so much as we have a full quota (Karius puts us over but he's out the picture anyway).

Therefore it is a case of 1 in 1 out. If it came to it we could take the money on offer for Shaq now if we really needed (or later in the window). I'd guess the club think it'd affect our leverage over a transfer fee for Shaq/Origi if we signed someone first.

Its slightly more nuanced for the CL squad due to the homegrown players being split between club and association trained (4 max of each). Theres also the fact that Harvey Elliott cant be registered as a List B player currently so would need to take up a List A slot to be included.

PL squad is much simpler and it could be a 1 in 1 out situation with non-HG players
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 11:29:41 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:15:41 am
I mean its been done to death....but we've barely got the space for new signings anyway. Not that it is or should be an excuse, but we've got probably 2 or 3 who look surplus to requirements (Origi, Shaq and Davies) and another few likely to be on the way or last chance saloon this season (Phillips, Milner, Ox, Naby, maybe Matip). People want us to go big when we've already got big players in place. Its going to be a gradual process, like it or not.

The passive moaning 'I've accepted that we'll never spend any money' is fine, just a bit daft. When we've needed to go big before, we have. 2017-2019 we spent about £320 million, and recouped about £200 million. Even last summer in the midst of COVID being at its worst we spent quite a lot, both net and gross. The whole 'we all know we need to sell before we buy' is just another silly myth, especially considering we dropped nearly £40 million on Konate before anyone else had done a thing this summer.

We're not a club who can go 'right, we've got Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner (probably all on £100k a week plus except Jones) but lets sign a couple more just in case'. If the players are here, we're counting on them being available regardless of how unlikely people think that may be. We are making gradual changes to the first team, literally so the team doesn't age together, but again that's a gradual process. Konate, Jones, Elliott, Kelleher and Jota brings our age down. We've probably got another few youngsters who could be involved soonish (Gordon, Beck, maybe Bradley). Over the next 18 months we probably need one or two attackers and maybe one or two midfielders. If we're looking at new contracts for Salah and Mane that suggests to me we're probably going to be looking at someone to replace Bobby. During that time we've also got Ox, Naby, Hendo, VVD and Bobbys contracts expiring so need to make decisions on those players too sooner rather than later (I suspect probably ends up with VVD and Naby extending, Hendo hopefully, Ox probably leaving next summer and Bobby maybe the same or maybe extending depending on how he performs).

It really doesn't take much for the squad to take on a completely different look but as ever, people really are incredibly impatient about the whole process and want to solve issues that don't even exist yet when we've got current issues that we haven't. We've got the squad we need for next season, we now need to ensure we get rid of the players we won't need (Shaq, Origi, Davies, Phillips, maybe Neco) and we can then see how things stand once thats done. If we see a bargain, we've got the money for it so....

This is very good. I guess the question is just over up top and durability in midfield about whether problems exist yet. I'm pretty relaxed about midfield and don't think there's a problem there given the number of bodies we have. Up top though it's a little different because we've got the squad we need for next season if Mane and, especially, Firmino are back to 19-20 form. But on the other hand, if Firmino is in the process of declining we need his replacement now. 
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 11:32:45 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:21:39 am
So you'd buy players when there's no room in the squad with the intention of selling others on afterwards?

What incentive would Lyon have (for example) to up their offer for Shaq when they know that come the end of the window we'll be forced to mothball him until January if we don't accept their original offer.

I'd like a couple to come in, but we have to be smart.

If this was really an issue and we really wanted to be smart we wouldnt have signed a non home grown as our 3rd choice keeper early in the summer
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 11:39:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:57 am
It's weird in that its sort of a buyers market

Definitely. I don't think we've ever had a situation where so many of the major players have so little money and the market for the very top players has either evaporated or become whittled down to a couple of petro-clubs:

- The French champions are in likely financial distress
- The Italian ones definitely are
- Real Madrid's only signing was on a free (Alaba); almost all of Barcelona's were also free transfers
- Three of the five biggest moves in Serie A so far are clubs taking up options (Tomori, McKennie, Politano)
- Three of the five biggest moves in La Liga were options (Foyth, Royal, Budimir) and there has only been six transfers with fees 5m or more and only 31 player signings involving any transfer fee
- There's been only ten transfers over 10m+ in Bundesliga. There was 31 two years ago
- Outside of the PL "Top Six", only Leicester (Europe) and Villa (Grealish sale) have spent significant sums

 Based on The Guardian's figures (and assuming Willock to Newcastle goes through), the biggest fees spent this summer by the other clubs:

Brighton (£18m - Mwepu)
Brentford (£13.5m - Ajer)
Burnley (£12m - Collins)
Crystal Palace (£18m - Guehi)
Everton (£1.7m - Gray)
Leeds (£13m - Firpo)
Newcastle (£25m - Willock)
Norwich (£9.4m - Rashica)
Southampton (£15m - Armstrong)
Watford (£8.6m - Louza)
West Ham (£2m - Dawson)
Wolves (£10m - Ait Nouri)

I think there will be a mad scramble at the end. Perhaps clubs holding out for bigger fees will call back prospective buyers if they can't hold out until January or next summer. I think people may be disappointed what we get back for the likes of Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips etc, but the fees need to be put in the context of these cash-strapped times.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 11:42:06 am »
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 11:53:57 am »
Quote from: wige on August  5, 2021, 02:04:53 pm

My frustration with a few posters and some of the discussions is because it seems that their starting position is "I want a new signing" and are happy to use that last point above in order to justify it without even stopping to consider for a moment if a) they're right or b) any of the other impacts of getting new players in.


One of my other gripes is with a number of posts that have, at best, implied we've not really spent or strengthened under FSG and in particular 'recently'. This is patently, clearly and factually bullshit. Every season up until now we've bought at least 3 players across the summer and winter transfer windows.

I think our starting 11 is as strong as anything else that can be fielded in Europe.



If we don't do any more than Konate, I think we'd be 2nd favourites for the league and amongst the top 3/4 favourites for the CL.

The first point is the single most annoying point that has emerged from this supposed transfer forum over this summer and in fact during the last few windows.

Why exactly is it a sin to want new players to come in, challenge the first team and inject vitalty and freshness to a squad? Of course people want new players in, all fans do. You yourself state you would like to swap X for Y, the implication being that your preferred transfer is better than other peoples preferred transfer. I don't have  aproblem with that, but I do have a problem with a lot of posters presenting the desire to want new transfers as somehow selfish and unfair.

You then defend FSG and their transfer policy by saying they have brought in 3 players every year. But since 2019 only two of those players have come anywhere near the first team and most have barely played minutes in the squad. I think it's interesting when you look back over the Liverpool 80s team there were frequent changes of personnel, and that was before the era of rotation. Klopp had an influx of players until 2018/19, but since then the refreshing of personnel has become much more sporadic and less impactful. It reminds me of Arsenal under Wenger, when they plateaued.

The usual reason offered for this is the wage renewal and rising ratio of wages to turnover. But that was after two years of success when bonuses were paid out. Last year Liverpool qualified for CL only, so bonuses will be much less and the ratio is likely to drop back to what it was in 2018, namely 54% or 13th in the PL.

Given that

1] There a re a number of players coming from extended periods of injury (VVD, Gomez, Henderson)
2] There a re a number of players that have proven particularly injury prone int he past (Matip, Keita, Oxlade)
3] Key players had, by their own standards,  poor seasons last year (Mane, Firmino)
4] There are key positions in the pitch with limited cover (FB, CF)
5] 8-9 key players are aging at the same time
6] The market is currently depressed with bargains to be had

It makes a lot of sense to invest in the playing staff this summer. So far Konate has come in and 4 players have left (5 if you want to include Kabak). After a tiring last year it is wholly optimistic to expect 2019/20 levels of excellence to be maintained over the course of the season, not to mention players going off to AFCON.

There was a post above where the relative merits of each squad was posted and the general consensus was Liverpool would be competitive. But that is an optimal Liverpool. Last year showed how quickly optimal becomes sub-optimal with just a few key injuries. Already we start with Robertson out for a month, for example.

More to the point, look at the rival squads and think about the same comparison in 2018/19. Liverpool were leagues ahead of Chelsea and United. Noe they are in danger of being passed.

TL:DR it's not a bad thing to want new players, there a reasons for getting them in and the timing is right.

Ultimately this is supposed to be a thread for discussing transfers, not one given over to complaining about people wanting transfers.

Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 12:07:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:32:45 am
If this was really an issue and we really wanted to be smart we wouldnt have signed a non home grown as our 3rd choice keeper early in the summer
Or signed Konate knowing we had Karius, Awonyi, grujic, etc. Who hadn't moved but would need to be registered or left out the squad if not sold/loaned
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
I'm sure Arsenal fans were cursing the fact they hadn't 'refreshed the squad' when the lost Henry, Bergkamp, Pires, Vieira, Gilberto Silva, Cole, Ljungberg, Van Bronkhorst, Wiltord and Campbell over about three years and didnt adequately replace a single one of them. If anything they 'plateaued' because it was too refreshed, too much to do and in some cases literally because they hadn't sorted the players contracts out (the exact opposite of our big 'drive' this summer). They went from a team full of quality, fast, strong, experienced, technically gifted players to a team full of inexperienced, young, technically gifted players quite often lacking physically. Its an absolutely bizarre comparison, almost the polar opposite of what we've done recently.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:39:05 am
Definitely. I don't think we've ever had a situation where so many of the major players have so little money and the market for the very top players has either evaporated or become whittled down to a couple of petro-clubs:

- The French champions are in likely financial distress
- The Italian ones definitely are
- Real Madrid's only signing was on a free (Alaba); almost all of Barcelona's were also free transfers
- Three of the five biggest moves in Serie A so far are clubs taking up options (Tomori, McKennie, Politano)
- Three of the five biggest moves in La Liga were options (Foyth, Royal, Budimir) and there has only been six transfers with fees 5m or more and only 31 player signings involving any transfer fee
- There's been only ten transfers over 10m+ in Bundesliga. There was 31 two years ago
- Outside of the PL "Top Six", only Leicester (Europe) and Villa (Grealish sale) have spent significant sums

 Based on The Guardian's figures (and assuming Willock to Newcastle goes through), the biggest fees spent this summer by the other clubs:

Brighton (£18m - Mwepu)
Brentford (£13.5m - Ajer)
Burnley (£12m - Collins)
Crystal Palace (£18m - Guehi)
Everton (£1.7m - Gray)
Leeds (£13m - Firpo)
Newcastle (£25m - Willock)
Norwich (£9.4m - Rashica)
Southampton (£15m - Armstrong)
Watford (£8.6m - Louza)
West Ham (£2m - Dawson)
Wolves (£10m - Ait Nouri)

I think there will be a mad scramble at the end. Perhaps clubs holding out for bigger fees will call back prospective buyers if they can't hold out until January or next summer. I think people may be disappointed what we get back for the likes of Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips etc, but the fees need to be put in the context of these cash-strapped times.

Really nice post and interesting to see some of the stats around current spend in PL and Europe.

Its obvious that spending on the whole is massively down. Beyond a few clubs, theres not really that much spending or money moving from club to club. The transfer market requires that flow of money through the whole system, thats based on multiple leagues. I do wonder if a fair bit of the transfer money moving about is not being reinvested in the market and being used to pay down Covid related debt.

Im not quite sure what the current market means for Liverpool or how it will evolve in next few weeks. I initially thought it might be a market that was good for us and where we could pick up a few bargains. I think the reality is that shifting players 1st might be the difficult piece. That would be made even more difficult if we bought 1st and our negotiating power in selling players was reduced. I think theres potentially more difficulty shifting Shaqiri and Origi than Wilson and Grujic, for example, due to wages. Paying a fee and committing to a high wage earner for 3-4 seasons may be putting some teams off the likes of Shaqiri.

It may be that we will end up taking reduced fees or some players or loaning some out. However, we may only do that if the market moves a bit more in terms of activity or clubs reducing the asking price of our targets significantly. Could we sell Shaqiri for 3M rather than 13M if the asking price for a target drops from 35M to 25M?

Still plenty of time in the window but Ive no idea what will happen in the next few weeks due to the huge amount of uncertainty and stagnation currently in the global football transfer market. Wouldnt e surprised if it was 3 weeks of little activity or if the market exploded and players were available at much reduced prices
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 12:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:07:47 pm
Or signed Konate knowing we had Karius, Awonyi, grujic, etc. Who hadn't moved but would need to be registered or left out the squad if not sold/loaned

Konate is potentially a world class player, it was a great piece of business

The Adrian extension didnt make sense to me (could we have found an older homegrown keeper?) but the deal is done now so no point in complaining about it
