

My frustration with a few posters and some of the discussions is because it seems that their starting position is "I want a new signing" and are happy to use that last point above in order to justify it without even stopping to consider for a moment if a) they're right or b) any of the other impacts of getting new players in.





One of my other gripes is with a number of posts that have, at best, implied we've not really spent or strengthened under FSG and in particular 'recently'. This is patently, clearly and factually bullshit. Every season up until now we've bought at least 3 players across the summer and winter transfer windows.



I think our starting 11 is as strong as anything else that can be fielded in Europe.







If we don't do any more than Konate, I think we'd be 2nd favourites for the league and amongst the top 3/4 favourites for the CL.



The first point is the single most annoying point that has emerged from this supposed transfer forum over this summer and in fact during the last few windows.Why exactly is it a sin to want new players to come in, challenge the first team and inject vitalty and freshness to a squad? Of course people want new players in, all fans do. You yourself state you would like to swap X for Y, the implication being that your preferred transfer is better than other peoples preferred transfer. I don't have aproblem with that, but I do have a problem with a lot of posters presenting the desire to want new transfers as somehow selfish and unfair.You then defend FSG and their transfer policy by saying they have brought in 3 players every year. But since 2019 only two of those players have come anywhere near the first team and most have barely played minutes in the squad. I think it's interesting when you look back over the Liverpool 80s team there were frequent changes of personnel, and that was before the era of rotation. Klopp had an influx of players until 2018/19, but since then the refreshing of personnel has become much more sporadic and less impactful. It reminds me of Arsenal under Wenger, when they plateaued.The usual reason offered for this is the wage renewal and rising ratio of wages to turnover. But that was after two years of success when bonuses were paid out. Last year Liverpool qualified for CL only, so bonuses will be much less and the ratio is likely to drop back to what it was in 2018, namely 54% or 13th in the PL.Given that1] There a re a number of players coming from extended periods of injury (VVD, Gomez, Henderson)2] There a re a number of players that have proven particularly injury prone int he past (Matip, Keita, Oxlade)3] Key players had, by their own standards, poor seasons last year (Mane, Firmino)4] There are key positions in the pitch with limited cover (FB, CF)5] 8-9 key players are aging at the same time6] The market is currently depressed with bargains to be hadIt makes a lot of sense to invest in the playing staff this summer. So far Konate has come in and 4 players have left (5 if you want to include Kabak). After a tiring last year it is wholly optimistic to expect 2019/20 levels of excellence to be maintained over the course of the season, not to mention players going off to AFCON.There was a post above where the relative merits of each squad was posted and the general consensus was Liverpool would be competitive. But that is an optimal Liverpool. Last year showed how quickly optimal becomes sub-optimal with just a few key injuries. Already we start with Robertson out for a month, for example.More to the point, look at the rival squads and think about the same comparison in 2018/19. Liverpool were leagues ahead of Chelsea and United. Noe they are in danger of being passed.TL:DR it's not a bad thing to want new players, there a reasons for getting them in and the timing is right.Ultimately this is supposed to be a thread for discussing transfers, not one given over to complaining about people wanting transfers.