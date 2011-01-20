« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 57612 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,131
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Like I said if we have to deal with that baguette case Aulas...

Easy on the xenophobia there Samie, ya pea wet eating wool
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 05:18:34 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:27:39 pm
all the whole we need a backup right back is kinda nonsense, some have already listed Gomez, Milner and Williams but that's also forgetting the world class brazilian that has also played right back for his country and previous club.

How did moving him out of midfield go last season? Unless we can clone him, he needs to play in midfield.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 05:25:11 pm »
Bilbao game showed why we need Fabinho in midfield.

Bilbao found too many gaps in midfield & then getting in behind our defence
Fabinho cannot be moved from midfield.

Tchoumeni should be our #1 midfield target. Immense ball winner that would suit us perfectly ha the atleticism we lack a bit in midfield.

Outside of him if he was unavailable to us I would leave midfield how it is. I dont think it is a priority. Another forward is.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
There's Tchoumeni holes in our midfield?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:26:14 pm
There's Tchoumeni holes in our midfield?

:D
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,097
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:26:14 pm
There's Tchoumeni holes in our midfield?

There's Tchoumeni broken hearts in the world...
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:25:11 pm
Bilbao game showed why we need Fabinho in midfield.

Bilbao found too many gaps in midfield & then getting in behind our defence
Fabinho cannot be moved from midfield.

Tchoumeni should be our #1 midfield target. Immense ball winner that would suit us perfectly ha the atleticism we lack a bit in midfield.

Outside of him if he was unavailable to us I would leave midfield how it is. I dont think it is a priority. Another forward is.

I mentioned him a few weeks ago and said I was surprised we hadn't been linked with him. He's a quality player. Despite France losing to Netherlands in U21's Euros a couple of months ago, I thought Tchoumeni looked excellent alongside Soumare.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm »
Oh Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me
Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,100
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 05:56:32 pm »
Can Tchoumeni sweep?
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:51:06 pm
Oh Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me
Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me

How many players will we sign on the daily
Only tchoumeni money
Only tchoumeni meni meni
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,560
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm »
Tchoumeni, Touchmeni, I want to feel your body
Your heartbeat next to mine
Tchoumeni, Tchoumeni  now...
Tchoumeni, Tchoumeni  now...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,245
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Like I said if we have to deal with that baguette case Aulas...

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,413
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm »
Like with all puns Tchoumeni cooks spoil the broth...
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:35:37 am
Imagine the link up play with Nobbly Bobbly Firmino

It would be Fab
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 06:12:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:25:11 pm
Bilbao game showed why we need Fabinho in midfield.

Bilbao found too many gaps in midfield & then getting in behind our defence
Fabinho cannot be moved from midfield.

Tchoumeni should be our #1 midfield target. Immense ball winner that would suit us perfectly ha the atleticism we lack a bit in midfield.

Outside of him if he was unavailable to us I would leave midfield how it is. I dont think it is a priority. Another forward is.

Fabinho is vital in midfield but if he's not there Henderson can do a solid job. It's when you take both out the midfield goes to shit and loses balance. If we were getting a midfielder it'll be ideally someone who could do that sort of role.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 06:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:03:37 pm
Like with all puns Tchoumeni cooks spoil the broth...

Nice. Who have you that one?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 06:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:12:21 pm
Fabinho is vital in midfield but if he's not there Henderson can do a solid job. It's when you take both out the midfield goes to shit and loses balance. If we were getting a midfielder it'll be ideally someone who could do that sort of role.
Yeah I just think Henderson is brillant on the right. Done a great job though before we signed Fabinho.

A dynamic ball winner considering how important the press is would by my preference.
Considering we have Eliott who looks like he can have a good impact as a more creative option.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 06:33:27 pm »
A revitalised Jürgen Klopp more important to Liverpool than any potential signing

After a difficult year, the sparkle has returned to the managers eye and the clubs deep squad can feed off the German, writes Paul Joyce

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday August 10 2021, 5.00pm, The Times

Pre-season is supposed to be the period which provides all the answers and yet Jürgen Klopp ended Liverpools preparations by posing a question.

Come on, he said. Make the line-up for Norwich! Who do you want to leave out?

The sparkle was back in his eyes as Mondays 3-1 victory over Osasuna at a packed Anfield, which followed on from 1-1 draw with Athletic the previous day, rounded off a productive, warm-up schedule before Saturdays Premier League visit to Carrow Road.

Even the prognosis that Andrew Robertson may miss a couple of weeks with ankle ligament damage, when the first fear was he could be out for three months, felt like a blessing.

The workouts against Spanish opposition have served to showcase the depth at Liverpools disposal, with 34 different players utilised and experience and youth combining well.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a pressing monster against Osasuna with a shoot-on-sight policy, was, according to his manager, on fire, and Takumi Minamino also impressed, just as Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott had done against Athletic.

Those hoping Renato Sanches, the Lille midfielder, among others would rock up on Merseyside as a shiny new signing might point out that catching the eye in pre-season and delivering in the heat of a Premier League campaign are two entirely different concepts.

Klopp and Liverpools sporting director Michael Edwards would concur, but that does not appear to shake their belief that even with the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum the solutions to helping Liverpool mount a renewed title bid lie within.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed his first uninterrupted pre-season since signing in 2017. He has not missed a days training and is clearly benefiting from that, especially as the experiment to play him as a false nine earlier in the programme has given way to utilising him in more orthodox positions.

Similarly, Minamino signed from RB Salzburg in January 2020 and immediately saw his acclimatisation period disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. A month in Austria and France, working on the principles that Klopp wants his team to adhere to this season, will have been a boon for the Japan international.

For Keita, the realisation appears to have formed that if he is to belatedly live up to the hype he needs to be available consistently on the training pitch first.

Of course, it is a two-way street. As these players have stepped up, and 18-year-old Elliott has come to the fore, Liverpool must now deploy them better this season when the matches start for real and be more open to rotation in a midfield engine room that also has Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcântara, James Milner and Curtis Jones jostling for recognition.

It is easy to make changes in the build-up to a new term when there is nothing riding on the outcome of matches, but Minamino was sent on loan to Southampton in the second half of last season as Klopp could not utilise him. Oxlade-Chamberlain was afforded just 222 minutes in 2021 in the league.

The absence of long-term injuries compared to last season means the structure of Liverpools line-up will be stronger and tweaking the team will feel less of a risk.

Klopp must embrace that challenge, but after everything he went through last season  key players absent, the passing of his mother and the slog of touring empty grounds  he seems re-energised following a much-needed summer break.

The prospect of him being refreshed and refocused, feeding off the emotion of the crowd once more, ensures he remains Liverpools most prized asset.

That can be seen with the hunger with which his squad has performed in readiness for the starting gun about to be fired. They are on the front foot, aggressive, working with speed whether in their passing or regaining the ball.

My hope with the fit players is that it stays like this because the season starts and there will be different periods when you need them all, said Klopp.

I am not famous for being negative but I just hope that it stays like this. That we can keep bringing people into the stadium. You can see both teams [that played against Athletic and Osasuna] were absolutely inspired by the atmosphere.

It is good for the people. It is good for the players and it is much more exciting, much easier to enjoy, much more emotional. Much more passion and that is what you want.

I am very excited about the new season.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/a-revitalised-juergen-klopp-more-important-to-liverpool-than-any-potential-signing-fb0t6tkw5
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm »
I am not famous for being negative  ;D

Kloppo all over that.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,933
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 06:51:16 pm »
The problem is that Ox may have all the ability and desire in the world, but he just doesn't have the body that will allow him to do it over the length of a season.
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 06:54:25 pm »
"For Keita, the realisation appears to have formed that if he is to belatedly live up to the hype he needs to be available consistently on the training pitch first."

Drivel.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 07:04:23 pm »
Joyce is becoming a clown.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,149
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 07:16:30 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 06:54:25 pm
"For Keita, the realisation appears to have formed that if he is to belatedly live up to the hype he needs to be available consistently on the training pitch first."

Drivel.

Not really. if you go back to the Mainz game theres one moment there in the first half, just after hes done a really nice little skill move to retain possession and driven forward 20 yards before dropping a slide rule pass in behind, and just as he releases the ball if you zoom in real tight directly on his face you clearly can see that hes thinking  " I just realized that if i am to belatedly live up to all the hype I need to be available consistently on the training ground first". 

so thats probably where that came from, most likely.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,281
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 07:20:26 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 06:54:25 pm
"For Keita, the realisation appears to have formed that if he is to belatedly live up to the hype he needs to be available consistently on the training pitch first."

Drivel.

Nabby: "I think I'll make a perfectly rational decision to never get injured again" cause thats how it works. The other way to read that sentence is to say he's been faking injuries or not showing up for training - which is just bizare.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 07:21:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:25:11 pm
Tchoumeni should be our #1 midfield target. Immense ball winner that would suit us perfectly ha the atleticism we lack a bit in midfield.

Outside of him if he was unavailable to us I would leave midfield how it is. I dont think it is a priority. Another forward is.

Marvelletes though he may be, we shouldn't get hung up if we don't manage to sign him. There's Tchouameni fish in the sea.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 07:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:16:30 pm
Not really. if you go back to the Mainz game theres one moment there in the first half, just after hes done a really nice little skill move to retain possession and driven forward 20 yards before dropping a slide rule pass in behind, and just as he releases the ball if you zoom in real tight directly on his face you clearly can see that hes thinking  " I just realized that if i am to belatedly live up to all the hype I need to be available consistently on the training ground first". 

so thats probably where that came from, most likely.

lol - well played
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 07:27:32 pm »
Jobe Bellingham on the bench for Birmingham. Bid for him now just in case he's one of the very few good footballing siblings
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:04:23 pm
Joyce is becoming a clown.

All the local journos are pretty poor really, they get nothing to work with, so have to make their own stuff!

Kloppo better than a new signing is maybe a new one....
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 07:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:27:32 pm
Jobe Bellingham on the bench for Birmingham. Bid for him now just in case he's one of the very few good footballing siblings

He is good. Birmingham fan i know says he also has lots of ability, albeit I havent seen him play as much as Jude.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,129
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 07:37:39 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 06:54:25 pm
"For Keita, the realisation appears to have formed that if he is to belatedly live up to the hype he needs to be available consistently on the training pitch first."

Drivel.
This is cutting edge insight.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 08:01:32 pm »
We are not linked to him yet hence I am linking us with Napoli's Elif Elmas. He'll be a great signing imo, I will take full responsibility here if it doesn't work out.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,735
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 08:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:16:30 pm
Not really. if you go back to the Mainz game theres one moment there in the first half, just after hes done a really nice little skill move to retain possession and driven forward 20 yards before dropping a slide rule pass in behind, and just as he releases the ball if you zoom in real tight directly on his face you clearly can see that hes thinking  " I just realized that if i am to belatedly live up to all the hype I need to be available consistently on the training ground first". 

so thats probably where that came from, most likely.

 ;D

Rare form today, your forumal work...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 08:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:16:30 pm
Not really. if you go back to the Mainz game theres one moment there in the first half, just after hes done a really nice little skill move to retain possession and driven forward 20 yards before dropping a slide rule pass in behind, and just as he releases the ball if you zoom in real tight directly on his face you clearly can see that hes thinking  " I just realized that if i am to belatedly live up to all the hype I need to be available consistently on the training ground first". 

so thats probably where that came from, most likely.

 :lmao
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Devon Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 08:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:27:32 pm
Jobe Bellingham on the bench for Birmingham. Bid for him now just in case he's one of the very few good footballing siblings

Have they retired his shirt number yet?
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,261
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 08:59:54 pm »
We've had one Tchoumeni posts today about transfers and I will not stand for it so I'm going to wait an Aouar and then take a healthy Doku (dookie)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 09:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 08:59:54 pm
We've had one Tchoumeni posts today about transfers and I will not stand for it so I'm going to wait an Aouar and then take a healthy Doku (dookie)

I'm away for a Bonke Innocent.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,413
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 09:06:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:12:40 pm
Nice. Who have you that one?

Actually thought of it myself thank you very much!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 