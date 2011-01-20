After a difficult year, the sparkle has returned to the managers eye and the clubs deep squad can feed off the German, writes Paul JoyceNorthern Football CorrespondentTuesday August 10 2021, 5.00pm, The TimesPre-season is supposed to be the period which provides all the answers and yet Jürgen Klopp ended Liverpools preparations by posing a question.Come on, he said. Make the line-up for Norwich! Who do you want to leave out?The sparkle was back in his eyes as Mondays 3-1 victory over Osasuna at a packed Anfield, which followed on from 1-1 draw with Athletic the previous day, rounded off a productive, warm-up schedule before Saturdays Premier League visit to Carrow Road.Even the prognosis that Andrew Robertson may miss a couple of weeks with ankle ligament damage, when the first fear was he could be out for three months, felt like a blessing.The workouts against Spanish opposition have served to showcase the depth at Liverpools disposal, with 34 different players utilised and experience and youth combining well.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a pressing monster against Osasuna with a shoot-on-sight policy, was, according to his manager, on fire, and Takumi Minamino also impressed, just as Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott had done against Athletic.Those hoping Renato Sanches, the Lille midfielder, among others would rock up on Merseyside as a shiny new signing might point out that catching the eye in pre-season and delivering in the heat of a Premier League campaign are two entirely different concepts.Klopp and Liverpools sporting director Michael Edwards would concur, but that does not appear to shake their belief that even with the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum the solutions to helping Liverpool mount a renewed title bid lie within.Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed his first uninterrupted pre-season since signing in 2017. He has not missed a days training and is clearly benefiting from that, especially as the experiment to play him as a false nine earlier in the programme has given way to utilising him in more orthodox positions.Similarly, Minamino signed from RB Salzburg in January 2020 and immediately saw his acclimatisation period disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. A month in Austria and France, working on the principles that Klopp wants his team to adhere to this season, will have been a boon for the Japan international.For Keita, the realisation appears to have formed that if he is to belatedly live up to the hype he needs to be available consistently on the training pitch first.Of course, it is a two-way street. As these players have stepped up, and 18-year-old Elliott has come to the fore, Liverpool must now deploy them better this season when the matches start for real and be more open to rotation in a midfield engine room that also has Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcântara, James Milner and Curtis Jones jostling for recognition.It is easy to make changes in the build-up to a new term when there is nothing riding on the outcome of matches, but Minamino was sent on loan to Southampton in the second half of last season as Klopp could not utilise him. Oxlade-Chamberlain was afforded just 222 minutes in 2021 in the league.The absence of long-term injuries compared to last season means the structure of Liverpools line-up will be stronger and tweaking the team will feel less of a risk.Klopp must embrace that challenge, but after everything he went through last season  key players absent, the passing of his mother and the slog of touring empty grounds  he seems re-energised following a much-needed summer break.The prospect of him being refreshed and refocused, feeding off the emotion of the crowd once more, ensures he remains Liverpools most prized asset.That can be seen with the hunger with which his squad has performed in readiness for the starting gun about to be fired. They are on the front foot, aggressive, working with speed whether in their passing or regaining the ball.My hope with the fit players is that it stays like this because the season starts and there will be different periods when you need them all, said Klopp.I am not famous for being negative but I just hope that it stays like this. That we can keep bringing people into the stadium. You can see both teams [that played against Athletic and Osasuna] were absolutely inspired by the atmosphere.It is good for the people. It is good for the players and it is much more exciting, much easier to enjoy, much more emotional. Much more passion and that is what you want.I am very excited about the new season.