Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 55827 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Like I said if we have to deal with that baguette case Aulas...

Easy on the xenophobia there Samie, ya pea wet eating wool
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 05:18:34 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:27:39 pm
all the whole we need a backup right back is kinda nonsense, some have already listed Gomez, Milner and Williams but that's also forgetting the world class brazilian that has also played right back for his country and previous club.

How did moving him out of midfield go last season? Unless we can clone him, he needs to play in midfield.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 05:25:11 pm »
Bilbao game showed why we need Fabinho in midfield.

Bilbao found too many gaps in midfield & then getting in behind our defence
Fabinho cannot be moved from midfield.

Tchoumeni should be our #1 midfield target. Immense ball winner that would suit us perfectly ha the atleticism we lack a bit in midfield.

Outside of him if he was unavailable to us I would leave midfield how it is. I dont think it is a priority. Another forward is.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
There's Tchoumeni holes in our midfield?
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:26:14 pm
There's Tchoumeni holes in our midfield?

:D
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:26:14 pm
There's Tchoumeni holes in our midfield?

There's Tchoumeni broken hearts in the world...
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:25:11 pm
Bilbao game showed why we need Fabinho in midfield.

Bilbao found too many gaps in midfield & then getting in behind our defence
Fabinho cannot be moved from midfield.

Tchoumeni should be our #1 midfield target. Immense ball winner that would suit us perfectly ha the atleticism we lack a bit in midfield.

Outside of him if he was unavailable to us I would leave midfield how it is. I dont think it is a priority. Another forward is.

I mentioned him a few weeks ago and said I was surprised we hadn't been linked with him. He's a quality player. Despite France losing to Netherlands in U21's Euros a couple of months ago, I thought Tchoumeni looked excellent alongside Soumare.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm »
Oh Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me
Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 05:56:32 pm »
Can Tchoumeni sweep?
Online The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:51:06 pm
Oh Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me
Tchoumeni, they don't believe me
But you won't let those robots defeat me

How many players will we sign on the daily
Only tchoumeni money
Only tchoumeni meni meni
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm »
Tchoumeni, Touchmeni, I want to feel your body
Your heartbeat next to mine
Tchoumeni, Tchoumeni  now...
Tchoumeni, Tchoumeni  now...
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Like I said if we have to deal with that baguette case Aulas...

Online Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm »
Like with all puns Tchoumeni cooks spoil the broth...
