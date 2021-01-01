We've got heaps of midfielders.



The problem is less that we don't have enough midfielders and more that our first backup to Fab is Hendo and Hendo gets a fair share of injuries a year.



That was the beauty of Gini. He could do a job filling in at DM or AM as needed.



With that said, I don't anticipate that Fab being out would be as big of an issue this season because barring another CB injury crisis, we have so much pace, aerial power and ability to pass out from the back in our 4 CBs that we won't require as much from a DM as we did last season.