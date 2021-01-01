« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

Well, Elliott does look like a special talent. If Klopp thinks that he can do a job, it would be pretty stupid to disagree ...
Zizou

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

I enjoyed the vociferous "Brewster is absolutely good enough" shouts a few years ago. Of course we all get swept along with it in preseason, what the fuck else is going on? ;D
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.

I think hes gonna be good un.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 11:48:36 pm
Look if we're dealing with Lyon we may as well buy Cherki and Caqueret off them.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #885 on: Today at 12:00:53 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

Pathway to the 1sr team is important if you have talented youngsters good enough to make impact 
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #886 on: Today at 12:09:04 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
Think it would be foolish to go into the season needing to get something out of Keita,

Is 20 games reasonable to expect? 30? 40?

Lets say he gets the equivalent of 20-30games thats pretty good for someone who is 4th choice midfielder at best.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #887 on: Today at 12:10:01 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:00:53 am
Pathway to the 1sr team is important if you have talented youngsters good enough to make impact

With Elliott being converted into a number 8 I wouldn't be surprised if we don't buy a CM this summer even if Shaq leaves. I still expect us to bring at least one more in but it'll be a forward imo. And if I was to hazard a guess who that may be, I would say Bowen, late in the window. I'm cool with that even if he wouldn't be high on my list.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #888 on: Today at 12:14:53 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.

yep.

Dont think most here are really saying any different though, likely just an excuse for the transfer junkies to have a dig.
jooneyisdagod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #889 on: Today at 12:17:52 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

We might also be heading towards the "If *insert U 18s player here* is good enough for Jurgen, who are we to argue with?!" stage of the window.
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #890 on: Today at 12:19:37 am
Theres a difference between blocking a pathway to the first team and relying on an 18yo kid as your 5th, with a ridiculously injury prone player as your 4th.
markthescouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #891 on: Today at 12:50:27 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:19:37 am
Theres a difference between blocking a pathway to the first team and relying on an 18yo kid as your 5th, with a ridiculously injury prone player as your 4th.
Jones would be 5th right?
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #892 on: Today at 01:02:45 am
-Fabinho
-Henderson
-Thiago
-Keita
-Ox
-Milner
-Jones
-Eliott

That's 8.
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #893 on: Today at 03:47:38 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.

Might possibly do a bit more than help, him...
Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #894 on: Today at 07:18:57 am
We've got heaps of midfielders.

The problem is less that we don't have enough midfielders and more that our first backup to Fab is Hendo and Hendo gets a fair share of injuries a year.

That was the beauty of Gini. He could do a job filling in at DM or AM as needed.

With that said, I don't anticipate that Fab being out would be as big of an issue this season because barring another CB injury crisis, we have so much pace, aerial power and ability to pass out from the back in our 4 CBs that we won't require as much from a DM as we did last season.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #895 on: Today at 07:39:44 am
Damn. I just polluted the pre-season thread with exactly the same take on this as you all have expressed here. If we concentrated all our funds on Barnes, for example - a long-term front three replacement - it might be the most strategic move.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #896 on: Today at 07:42:05 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:17:53 pm
The squads wonderful and has been for some time, come the real season is where things show reality though and I think pre season hasn't shown up anything we don't see every pre season.


The same players people have doubted have done the same things. Ox and Keita showed their quality which is rarely the main concern with them. Origi went from average to brilliant and back between the 2 a few times. We had the token young talent with excellent awareness but who is just a year or 2 off being quite ready (Gordon), the young loanee back from the wilderness who throws up a 'maybe he could make it here, include him in the mentions as an option for the season' (Woodburn taking up Wilsons old mantle).

The only players really largely underrated who have excelled are Minamino and Tsimikas who have never lacked the ability. The squad ability wise is great, we just lack some attacking options for the actual season and injuries are a concern when it comes to some aspects of the game.

We've had everyone available for these two friendlies and used the whole squad. It goes without saying the squad is strong if injuries are mostly avoided. The issue is durability of players.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #897 on: Today at 07:46:24 am
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 07:18:57 am
We've got heaps of midfielders.

The problem is less that we don't have enough midfielders and more that our first backup to Fab is Hendo and Hendo gets a fair share of injuries a year.

That was the beauty of Gini. He could do a job filling in at DM or AM as needed.

With that said, I don't anticipate that Fab being out would be as big of an issue this season because barring another CB injury crisis, we have so much pace, aerial power and ability to pass out from the back in our 4 CBs that we won't require as much from a DM as we did last season.

The main concern in midfield is if we don't have Fabinho or Henderson available. Even with Gini.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #898 on: Today at 08:41:07 am
This popped up in my FB memories...

"...someone like a Modric or Van Persie can start a chain reaction, ripples reaching out across football, leaving Jim White bathed in his own semen and someone left holding Darren Bent when the music stops."

;D
Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #899 on: Today at 09:09:31 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:39:44 am
Damn. I just polluted the pre-season thread with exactly the same take on this as you all have expressed here. If we concentrated all our funds on Barnes, for example - a long-term front three replacement - it might be the most strategic move.
Really like Barnes. I'd wait a season personally, see how his knee holds up.
redwillow

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #900 on: Today at 09:20:08 am
If Shaqiri is wanted by Lyon, id take a like for like swap for Maxwell Cornet
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #901 on: Today at 09:29:01 am
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:20:08 am
If Shaqiri is wanted by Lyon, id take a like for like swap for Maxwell Cornet

That'd be Fab. What a transfer Feast!
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #902 on: Today at 09:31:36 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:29:01 am
That'd be Fab. What a transfer Feast!

Icy what you did there
redwillow

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #903 on: Today at 09:35:37 am
Imagine the link up play with Nobbly Bobbly Firmino
Fruity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #904 on: Today at 09:36:35 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:02:45 am
-Fabinho
-Henderson
-Thiago
-Keita
-Ox
-Milner
-Jones
-Eliott

That's 8.

In terms of numbers we definitely have enough midfielders. Problem is reliability.  Gini was the one constant last season because there wasn't a great deal of reliability in at least 3 of those above. Hopefully we don't have to worry about Fabinho in defence anymore but looking at ages do we expect the likes of Keita, Ox, Henderson to be less injury prone this season. Milner still seems pretty reliable but could he play every game if the others are injured. Personally think we need a Gini replacement.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #905 on: Today at 09:37:08 am
Just imagine if Maxi Bonriguez wasn't so old, what a signing he'd be
macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #906 on: Today at 09:40:30 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:37:08 am
Just imagine if Maxi Bonriguez wasn't so old, what a signing he'd be

Would be like Minamino.
Except would na speak Japanese.
MNAA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #907 on: Today at 09:42:11 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:37:08 am
Just imagine if Maxi Bonriguez wasn't so old, what a signing he'd be
Maxi Bonriguez who?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #908 on: Today at 09:50:13 am
Ben Woodburn the latest player wed reluctantly sell, according to the Athletic - despite Klopp and co being blown away by him in ore season. Serious interest from clubs in Croatia, Denmark and Greece, plus some from the Championship.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #909 on: Today at 10:04:15 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:13 am
Ben Woodburn the latest player wed reluctantly sell, according to the Athletic - despite Klopp and co being blown away by him in ore season. Serious interest from clubs in Croatia, Denmark and Greece, plus some from the Championship.

Hyping him up to squeeze a bit more out of potential buyers
macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #910 on: Today at 10:04:42 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 09:42:11 am
Maxi Bonriguez who?

Bonriguez who maxi?
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #911 on: Today at 10:05:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:13 am
Ben Woodburn the latest player wed reluctantly sell, according to the Athletic - despite Klopp and co being blown away by him in ore season. Serious interest from clubs in Croatia, Denmark and Greece, plus some from the Championship.

Croatia, Denmark AND Greece?? Wow.
Thats our Mbappe fund sorted.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #912 on: Today at 10:10:08 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:13 am
Ben Woodburn the latest player wed reluctantly sell, according to the Athletic - despite Klopp and co being blown away by him in ore season. Serious interest from clubs in Croatia, Denmark and Greece, plus some from the Championship.

You can be blown away by a player and still think he's surplus to a squad like ours right? Klopp will have played with some absolute cloggers in his time (and probably would describe himself as one!), someone like Woodburn doesn't have to be good enough for us to be considered special.

Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:36:35 am
In terms of numbers we definitely have enough midfielders. Problem is reliability.  Gini was the one constant last season because there wasn't a great deal of reliability in at least 3 of those above. Hopefully we don't have to worry about Fabinho in defence anymore but looking at ages do we expect the likes of Keita, Ox, Henderson to be less injury prone this season. Milner still seems pretty reliable but could he play every game if the others are injured. Personally think we need a Gini replacement.

I'd expect the chances of Fabinho, Henderson and Milner having fewer injuries than last season to be quite high, we were playing them every game for weeks when they got injured, Klopp lost it a bit over the Milner injury because of how absurd the demands were.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #913 on: Today at 10:17:35 am »
Tricky one with Woodburn as he does look a technically really good footballer. But he's clearly getting very little football here, he's had three unproductive season-long loans and he's nearly 22 with his contract up next summer. His stock isn't particularly high at all....but I'd almost be tempted to give him an extension and see what he can do with hopefully a better loan somewhere.
Online Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #914 on: Today at 10:19:54 am »
An extension is madness, Woodburn clearly isn't good enough to be at this club and the only time he's really shown any promise is when he was 16 years old. We need to let him go and kickstart his career elsewhere
