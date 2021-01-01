« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

Well, Elliott does look like a special talent. If Klopp thinks that he can do a job, it would be pretty stupid to disagree ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

I enjoyed the vociferous "Brewster is absolutely good enough" shouts a few years ago. Of course we all get swept along with it in preseason, what the fuck else is going on? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.

I think hes gonna be good un.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Look if we're dealing with Lyon we may as well buy Cherki and Caqueret off them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

Pathway to the 1sr team is important if you have talented youngsters good enough to make impact 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
Think it would be foolish to go into the season needing to get something out of Keita,

Is 20 games reasonable to expect? 30? 40?

Lets say he gets the equivalent of 20-30games thats pretty good for someone who is 4th choice midfielder at best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:00:53 am
Pathway to the 1sr team is important if you have talented youngsters good enough to make impact

With Elliott being converted into a number 8 I wouldn't be surprised if we don't buy a CM this summer even if Shaq leaves. I still expect us to bring at least one more in but it'll be a forward imo. And if I was to hazard a guess who that may be, I would say Bowen, late in the window. I'm cool with that even if he wouldn't be high on my list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.

yep.

Dont think most here are really saying any different though, likely just an excuse for the transfer junkies to have a dig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)

We might also be heading towards the "If *insert U 18s player here* is good enough for Jurgen, who are we to argue with?!" stage of the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Theres a difference between blocking a pathway to the first team and relying on an 18yo kid as your 5th, with a ridiculously injury prone player as your 4th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:19:37 am
Theres a difference between blocking a pathway to the first team and relying on an 18yo kid as your 5th, with a ridiculously injury prone player as your 4th.
Jones would be 5th right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
-Fabinho
-Henderson
-Thiago
-Keita
-Ox
-Milner
-Jones
-Eliott

That's 8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.

Might possibly do a bit more than help, him...
