Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window
my favourite
The only youngster imo that we can count on helping us regularly is Eliott.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Think it would be foolish to go into the season needing to get something out of Keita,
Pathway to the 1sr team is important if you have talented youngsters good enough to make impact
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Theres a difference between blocking a pathway to the first team and relying on an 18yo kid as your 5th, with a ridiculously injury prone player as your 4th.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]