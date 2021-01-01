This squad is a hell of a lot better than some people think it is and is probably the reason why Jurgen isn't too bothered about bringing people in.



The squads wonderful and has been for some time, come the real season is where things show reality though and I think pre season hasn't shown up anything we don't see every pre season.The same players people have doubted have done the same things. Ox and Keita showed their quality which is rarely the main concern with them. Origi went from average to brilliant and back between the 2 a few times. We had the token young talent with excellent awareness but who is just a year or 2 off being quite ready (Gordon), the young loanee back from the wilderness who throws up a 'maybe he could make it here, include him in the mentions as an option for the season' (Woodburn taking up Wilsons old mantle).The only players really largely underrated who have excelled are Minamino and Tsimikas who have never lacked the ability. The squad ability wise is great, we just lack some attacking options for the actual season and injuries are a concern when it comes to some aspects of the game.