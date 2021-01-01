We can't really afford another non-homegrown signing there quota wise now and can't really afford an English player in a more literal sense given the market. We'll use Neco or potentially Bradley in domestic cup games and maybe some CL games depending on the group. We've also got the option of Gomez there and then Milner or Henderson.
Agree with the point about homegrown and the difficulty of getting a reasonably priced English under-study. But do disagree about the likes of Gomez, Milly or Hendo filling in for any considered period of time. We need to have a player who is a right back that we are confident plays for a stretch if, God forbid, Trent picks up an injury. If Klopp thinks Neco is that guy, that's great. But I just don't like the prospect of other positions filling in because of the ripple effect it creates on the squad - last season at center back is an obvious and extreme example of this.
Hopefully, if either Shaq and/or Origi move on, we will have some non-home grown spots open that we can fill in with a Tsimikas-type buy at RB. It seems the one position where we are weak, depth wise. All other positions, we seem okay with the current squad, injuries non-withstanding.