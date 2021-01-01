« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:09:05 pm
Ox doing a really good job as false 9 today
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:09:15 pm
5-7m is what Lyon what to pay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:10:32 pm
Any news on Origi? Is he staying, are we willing to let him go?

Love him but surely if a bid comes in it's got to be time to think about moving him on and getting someone else in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 09:12:31 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:16:05 pm
Not a bad move for Shaqiri that. I imagine Lyon will likely loose Moussa Dembélé this window with so many CFs on the move already

Think all the drama surrounding Aouar has subsided, and he looks like he can be sold again. Shaqiri could possibly fit into his role I think, certainly Shaq had expressed a desire to play more centrally before in an advanced role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:13:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:09:15 pm
5-7m is what Lyon what to pay.

Ha FFS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:16:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:09:15 pm
5-7m is what Lyon what to pay.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:13:32 pm
Ha FFS.
Comolli-esque. Derisory offer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 09:16:41 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:06:32 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch
#LFC have received an approach from Lyon for Xherdan Shaqiri. Told the two clubs are still a long way apart on valuation but talks ongoing. Liverpool keen to recoup a figure in the region of the £13m they paid Stoke in 2018.

Think we meet in the middle and he goes for about 9 or 10 million quid. We really dont have a strong hand to sell; European clubs are absolutely skint.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:23:35 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:10:32 pm
Any news on Origi? Is he staying, are we willing to let him go?

Love him but surely if a bid comes in it's got to be time to think about moving him on and getting someone else in.

Depending on your source, he's on about £60-70k a week. For that reason, I reckon the club are probably desperate to move him on, but I suspect that's also why we're having difficulty doing so.

Reckon he's probably still here come the end of the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:27:05 pm
This squad is a hell of a lot better than some people think it is and is probably the reason why Jurgen isn't too bothered about bringing people in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
Today at 09:27:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:41 pm
Think we meet in the middle and he goes for about 9 or 10 million quid. We really dont have a strong hand to sell; European clubs are absolutely skint.

They should offer us Cherki as part of the deal  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:28:58 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:27:05 pm
This squad is a hell of a lot better than some people think it is and is probably the reason why Jurgen isn't too bothered about bringing people in.

Yep. If we can keep the vast majority fit save for the odd knock here or there then we'll be infinitely better than a lot of last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:30:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:09:15 pm
5-7m is what Lyon what to pay.

Probably just testing the waters. Whoever else is willing to pay more is just sitting in the background waiting (Lazio, etc).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:37:12 pm
Part exchange for Aouar?

The longer pre season goes for the more I'm convinced we don't really need a new midfielder but he'd still be a bargain at 10+ Shaqiri.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:41:01 pm
Robbo injury not to serious, thnakfully.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:42:03 pm
Can still see a few outs happening plus defo one maybe two in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:44:27 pm
Would be gutted to see The Cube go...but if the destination is Lyon, we'd be nuts not to try and work Aouar into the deal....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:48:37 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:44:27 pm
Would be gutted to see The Cube go...but if the destination is Lyon, we'd be nuts not to try and work Aouar into the deal....

Aouar would we have to work?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:50:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:27:05 pm
This squad is a hell of a lot better than some people think it is and is probably the reason why Jurgen isn't too bothered about bringing people in.

Agree. Elliott for instance does not look far away at all and has unbelievable potential. A new signing in the middle would block minutes for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:55:36 pm
Surprised by the fact that we are not linked with a RB buy of a similar profile to Tsimikas - coming in as an under-study but has the potential to compete for the top spot. This would lead to Neco either being sold/loaned or occupying a squad position similar to what Beck has on the left-hand side (i.e.behind Robbo and Tsimikas).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:56:18 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:41 pm
Think we meet in the middle and he goes for about 9 or 10 million quid. We really dont have a strong hand to sell; European clubs are absolutely skint.

Yep. A few seasons ago, you could count on a decent enough fee, but so few clubs on the continent have money £10m+ might be a big fee under the current circumstances
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 09:58:00 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 09:55:36 pm
Surprised by the fact that we are not linked with a RB buy of a similar profile to Tsimikas - coming in as an under-study but has the potential to compete for the top spot. This would lead to Neco either being sold/loaned or occupying a squad position similar to what Beck has on the left-hand side (i.e.behind Robbo and Tsimikas).

Agreed but i am clear in this site that for me Williams is not good enough for our level and needs moving on and yes a as you say back up brought in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:01:06 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:27:05 pm
This squad is a hell of a lot better than some people think it is and is probably the reason why Jurgen isn't too bothered about bringing people in.
I hope your right
more performances like tonight in competitive games & I'll be convinced.

Some very good performances from like our squad players like Elliott & Minamino last few games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:03:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:01:06 pm
I hope your right
more performances like tonight in competitive games & I'll be convinced.

Some very good performances from like our squad players like Elliott & Minamino last few games.

This squad has been very good, I'm sure it'll be fine, one bad season and we finish 3rd. We will be fine, we have good players you know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:18:31 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:27:05 pm
This squad is a hell of a lot better than some people think it is and is probably the reason why Jurgen isn't too bothered about bringing people in.

Spot on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:23:56 pm

Gordon
Clarkson
Beck
Elliott

All come out of this pre season brilliantly, Gordon & Elliott are absolute steals


 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:35:41 pm
Medium sized slice of humble pie for me. Was convinced we need a midfielder to cover minutes. But if the 6 seniors + Jones are fit then you'd be happy for Clarkson and Elliott to pick up the spares and stake a claim (and maybe a bit more for Elliott to aspire too I reckon). No way can next season be as attritional as last. Touch wood.

So it's hard to see what we actually really, really need anymore. Maybe a slightly longer term understudy for Bob?

Great to have the 2 games give you a proper look at the squad back to back. Nice positive reality check. Feeling happy going into the weekend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:37:30 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:35:41 pm
Medium sized slice of humble pie for me. Was convinced we need a midfielder to cover minutes. But if the 6 seniors + Jones are fit then you'd be happy for Clarkson and Elliott to pick up the spares and stake a claim (and maybe a bit more for Elliott to aspire too I reckon). No way can next season be as attritional as last. Touch wood.

So it's hard to see what we actually really, really need anymore. Maybe a slightly longer term understudy for Bob?

Great to have the 2 games give you a proper look at the squad back to back. Nice positive reality check. Feeling chippy going into the weekend.

Wide forward/CF.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:38:17 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:23:56 pm
Gordon
Clarkson
Beck
Elliott

All come out of this pre season brilliantly, Gordon & Elliott are absolute steals


 

Woodburn also
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:38:34 pm
All in on an attacker for me. Though if we get a situation where Barcelona have to get rid of one of Frenkie or Pedri or Inter Barella later in the window then get right in there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:39:49 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 09:55:36 pm
Surprised by the fact that we are not linked with a RB buy of a similar profile to Tsimikas - coming in as an under-study but has the potential to compete for the top spot. This would lead to Neco either being sold/loaned or occupying a squad position similar to what Beck has on the left-hand side (i.e.behind Robbo and Tsimikas).

We can't really afford another non-homegrown signing there quota wise now and can't really afford an English player in a more literal sense given the market. We'll use Neco or potentially Bradley in domestic cup games and maybe some CL games depending on the group. We've also got the option of Gomez there and then Milner or Henderson.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:40:52 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:35:41 pm
Medium sized slice of humble pie for me. Was convinced we need a midfielder to cover minutes. But if the 6 seniors + Jones are fit then you'd be happy for Clarkson and Elliott to pick up the spares and stake a claim (and maybe a bit more for Elliott to aspire too I reckon). No way can next season be as attritional as last. Touch wood.

So it's hard to see what we actually really, really need anymore. Maybe a slightly longer term understudy for Bob?

Great to have the 2 games give you a proper look at the squad back to back. Nice positive reality check. Feeling chippy going into the weekend.




Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:43:47 pm
Yeah, I'd like us to get a forward if Shaqiri and Origi do leave, preferably a versatile one, but otherwise I'm really happy with where the squad is now.

And I think the academy is going to save us a fortune over the coming years, we've got some really talented young players coming through - Balagizi and Musialowski are two who might well have gotten opportunites this summer if they hadn't been injured so there's still plenty to come.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:55:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:39:49 pm
We can't really afford another non-homegrown signing there quota wise now and can't really afford an English player in a more literal sense given the market. We'll use Neco or potentially Bradley in domestic cup games and maybe some CL games depending on the group. We've also got the option of Gomez there and then Milner or Henderson.





I would try some of other young players in that position, maybe even Woodburn to help them get minutes but we have Milner who can fill in the RB position adequately.

Neco for me is in a similar boat to Shaqiri and Origi, they are decent players but don't seem to fit how we want to play. Neco always seems to prefer cutting in and playing 1 2s rather than going wide to stretch the opposition so the wide forwards have more space. He also doesn't seem to have really worked on his crossing, his strengths seems to be intercepting, short passing and dribbling (to an extent).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE
« Reply #873 on: Today at 10:57:53 pm »
We often forget that Klopp is not only a top manager, but also a world class development coach. He has created some awesome players over the years. If he sees something special in our young players, we can only be excited about that ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #874 on: Today at 10:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:39:49 pm
We can't really afford another non-homegrown signing there quota wise now and can't really afford an English player in a more literal sense given the market. We'll use Neco or potentially Bradley in domestic cup games and maybe some CL games depending on the group. We've also got the option of Gomez there and then Milner or Henderson.


Agree with the point about homegrown and the difficulty of getting a reasonably priced English under-study. But do disagree about the likes of Gomez, Milly or Hendo filling in for any considered period of time. We need to have a player who is a right back that we are confident plays for a stretch if, God forbid, Trent picks up an injury. If Klopp thinks Neco is that guy, that's great. But I just don't like the prospect of other positions filling in because of the ripple effect it creates on the squad - last season at center back is an obvious and extreme example of this.

Hopefully, if either Shaq and/or Origi move on, we will have some non-home grown spots open that we can fill in with a Tsimikas-type buy at RB. It seems the one position where we are weak, depth wise. All other positions, we seem okay with the current squad, injuries non-withstanding.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #875 on: Today at 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:37:30 pm
Wide forward/CF.



Agree, as long as we move Shaq/Div on. And it's a CF for me.

Elliott will get minutes in midfield and in place of Salah at certain times I'm pretty sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #876 on: Today at 11:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 10:58:46 pm
Agree with the point about homegrown and the difficulty of getting a reasonably priced English under-study. But do disagree about the likes of Gomez, Milly or Hendo filling in for any considered period of time. We need to have a player who is a right back that we are confident plays for a stretch if, God forbid, Trent picks up an injury. If Klopp thinks Neco is that guy, that's great. But I just don't like the prospect of other positions filling in because of the ripple effect it creates on the squad - last season at center back is an obvious and extreme example of this.

Hopefully, if either Shaq and/or Origi move on, we will have some non-home grown spots open that we can fill in with a Tsimikas-type buy at RB. It seems the one position where we are weak, depth wise. All other positions, we seem okay with the current squad, injuries non-withstanding.

Yeah, i'm only talking about filling in for a game or two here and there, not a big run of games there.

Trent is one we really need to keep mostly fit. Next summer either we go out and sign an understudy (like with Tsimikas but it'd really need to be a homegrown player) or we've got a year to get Bradley more up to speed, if Neco moves on or out of the picture. The alternative to Tsimikas last year was Jamal Lewis who I think ticked the homegrown box but is an average full back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #877 on: Today at 11:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:27:05 pm
This squad is a hell of a lot better than some people think it is and is probably the reason why Jurgen isn't too bothered about bringing people in.

The squads wonderful and has been for some time, come the real season is where things show reality though and I think pre season hasn't shown up anything we don't see every pre season.


The same players people have doubted have done the same things. Ox and Keita showed their quality which is rarely the main concern with them. Origi went from average to brilliant and back between the 2 a few times. We had the token young talent with excellent awareness but who is just a year or 2 off being quite ready (Gordon), the young loanee back from the wilderness who throws up a 'maybe he could make it here, include him in the mentions as an option for the season' (Woodburn taking up Wilsons old mantle).

The only players really largely underrated who have excelled are Minamino and Tsimikas who have never lacked the ability. The squad ability wise is great, we just lack some attacking options for the actual season and injuries are a concern when it comes to some aspects of the game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #878 on: Today at 11:21:44 pm »
Yay were at the the young kids can do a job this season stage of the transfer window  my favourite :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #879 on: Today at 11:24:32 pm »
Think it would be foolish to go into the season needing to get something out of Keita, Ox due to their history or Elliot due to age but also it probably won't be the reason we win the title or don't.    Probably the bigger issue for needing a midfielder is I question how many minutes Thiago and Hendo will actually play this season considering their age and history.
