There are other issues as well not covered by basic stats anaysis, such as the forwards possibly having less automatic, time-built trust and faith in the midfield and defence behind them, due to the injury crisis and the shifting of midfield, and so playing with more doubt and anxiety, snatching at chances etc



It's possible, of course, that that period of increased missed chances was purely coincidental and unconnected to the worst injury crisis we've ever had. Possible, sure.



But it's also much more likely that the two were connected, including in ways too subtle to manifest clearly and obviously in current stats analysis.



No doubt. Stats are part of the picture. For example, there could be a player whose stats match up with the recruitment requirements, but he has a personality that would cause drama in the dressing room. Also, it could be simply down to a player needing to gain the other players’ trust. The morale of the squad would also be affected by injuries to key players.like you say, trust isn’t measured in the stats, and Klopp may find it more important to have a player who has trained with this squad, knows how we play in our system and knows the players. Robertson didn’t get to start regularly until Moreno was injured in December 2017. That was because he wasn’t fit enough (which can be measured by stats from tests), but also because he wanted him to train with the squad and on particular parts of his game such as one-on-ones ( https://www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/jurgen-klopp-confident-andrew-robertson-can-learn-deal-one-ones/ ), which can be looked at in stats but you won’t know if it works until he’s trained with the squad. The forward in front of Robbo needs to know he can cope with an attack.Changing the defence must have affected how the forwards play. They may have great defensive stats but they also need the other players to know and trust their abilities.