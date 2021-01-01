« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON  (Read 45203 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:47:13 pm »
no Shaqiri or Phillips in the squad tonight

maybe on the move soon
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:47:32 pm »
There are other issues as well not covered by basic stats anaysis, such as the forwards possibly having less automatic, time-built trust and faith in the midfield and defence behind them, due to the injury crisis and the shifting of midfield, and so playing with more doubt and anxiety, snatching at chances etc

It's possible, of course, that that period of increased missed chances was purely coincidental and unconnected to the worst injury crisis we've ever had. Possible, sure.

But it's also much more likely that the two were connected, including in ways too subtle to manifest clearly and obviously in current stats analysis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:48:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:47:13 pm
no Shaqiri or Phillips in the squad tonight

maybe on the move soon

What about Divock?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:48:54 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:48:00 pm
What about Divock?
on the bench.

Gordon is starting. Origi seems well down the pecking order now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:49:41 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:48:00 pm
What about Divock?

He's on the bench, but listed last on the subs. Not sure if it's on purpose or me reading into it but does seem strange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote
No Xherdan Shaqiri or Nat Phillips in the Liverpool squad tonight. Both have been strongly linked with moves away.

Nothing imminent, I'm told, but certainly a sense that something will happen, and club have decided not to take the risk with those two tonight.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1424775331576258568

Does seem deals may be quite close for both of them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:41:49 pm
This man is meant to be reliable for French footie news.

Intellesteeeeeeeng.... some moves afoot it feels like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #807 on: Today at 06:01:11 pm »
Looks like we might go into the season with 4 centre backs in that case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #808 on: Today at 06:02:23 pm »
If Origi stays im not sure he gets registered in our PL squad.

Minamino could have played right & put Origi on the left.

great to see Gordon start. I could see Origi playing mostly with the 23's next season if he doesnt move. He doesnt make our 2nd 11.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #809 on: Today at 06:02:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:58:42 pm
Intellesteeeeeeeng.... some moves afoot it feels like.

Does seem that way. Moving on Phillips and Shaqiri would hopefully provide both players with regular 1st team football, raise funds and also provides a potential path into the 1st team squad this season for R.Williams and Kaide Gordon to replace them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #810 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:02:23 pm
I could see Origi playing mostly with the 23's next season if he doesnt move. He doesnt make our 2nd 11.


That won't happen. If Origi stays he'll be part of the 1st team squad.

Him not starting tonight is probably due to another factor. Either he's carrying a knock or we don't want to risk him because we know a sale is relatively close. Maybe not as close as the 2 players that aren't selected but potentially there is strong interest and we don't want to risk any injury at this point.

If Origi ends up staying he'd be on the periphery of the 1st team squad but I'd be surprised if he was jettisoned to the u23s unless there was a disciplinary incident. It's not really Klopp's way of operating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #811 on: Today at 06:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:41:49 pm
This man is meant to be reliable for French footie news.

hes no Pierre Blar Blurgh
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #812 on: Today at 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:06:24 pm
That won't happen. If Origi stays he'll be part of the 1st team squad.

Him not starting tonight is probably due to another factor. Either he's carrying a knock or we don't want to risk him because we know a sale is relatively close. Maybe not as close as the 2 players that aren't selected but potentially there is strong interest and we don't want to risk any injury at this point.

If Origi ends up staying he'd be on the periphery of the 1st team squad but I'd be surprised if he was jettisoned to the u23s unless there was a disciplinary incident. It's not really Klopp's way of operating.

I'd be surprised if it's not just a gentle nudge that he isn't going to be included this season so maybe accept a move.

I think the only way he makes the squad is due to the new 9 sub rule, otherwise I don't think he does.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #813 on: Today at 06:12:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:01:11 pm
Looks like we might go into the season with 4 centre backs in that case.
I really hope not. That would be 2 coming back from serious injury, 1 who is almost permanently injured and 1 who is new to the squad and has had injury problems himself. What could possibly go wrong?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #814 on: Today at 06:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:06:24 pm
That won't happen. If Origi stays he'll be part of the 1st team squad.

Him not starting tonight is probably due to another factor. Either he's carrying a knock or we don't want to risk him because we know a sale is relatively close. Maybe not as close as the 2 players that aren't selected but potentially there is strong interest and we don't want to risk any injury at this point.

If Origi ends up staying he'd be on the periphery of the 1st team squad but I'd be surprised if he was jettisoned to the u23s unless there was a disciplinary incident. It's not really Klopp's way of operating.
Even if he does make the 25 man squad.
I can see playing some games with the 23's. How he is going to get game time. We would need quite a few injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #815 on: Today at 06:18:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:12:43 pm
I really hope not. That would be 2 coming back from serious injury, 1 who is almost permanently injured and 1 who is new to the squad and has had injury problems himself. What could possibly go wrong?

Rhy Williams is the 5th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #816 on: Today at 06:21:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:12:43 pm
I really hope not. That would be 2 coming back from serious injury, 1 who is almost permanently injured and 1 who is new to the squad and has had injury problems himself. What could possibly go wrong?

Dont wanna see any makeshift CB's this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #817 on: Today at 06:23:54 pm »
Davies perhaps staying put if Phillips goes? Rhys could do with a year or two out on loan. Davies was however linked with a loan to Sheff Utd last week.

Hope if Phillips goes we can get a good 15 million for him, Shaqiri too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #818 on: Today at 06:29:50 pm »
Davies is on the bench so further from a move than Phillips, perhaps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #819 on: Today at 06:31:12 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:29:50 pm
Davies is on the bench so further from a move than Phillips, perhaps.

Or the only interest in Davies is a loan so it's not so important if he gets an injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #820 on: Today at 06:37:48 pm »
Confirmed someone from Bayern reads RAWK :lmao they're apparently now looking into how they can sign Haaland
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #821 on: Today at 06:40:41 pm »
Not great that Origi can't even make a second 11, and continues the theme of him barely making the matchday squad the back half of the season, and that was with Minamino and Elliot out on loan (both seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order).

I think it is definitely a nudge from us to encourage him to leave. I suspect his wages are far too high for a player who won't even make the matchday squad a lot of the time. Doesn't seem like he wants to leave though, which is fair enough I guess, he's unlikely to get the same wage elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #822 on: Today at 06:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:47:32 pm
There are other issues as well not covered by basic stats anaysis, such as the forwards possibly having less automatic, time-built trust and faith in the midfield and defence behind them, due to the injury crisis and the shifting of midfield, and so playing with more doubt and anxiety, snatching at chances etc

It's possible, of course, that that period of increased missed chances was purely coincidental and unconnected to the worst injury crisis we've ever had. Possible, sure.

But it's also much more likely that the two were connected, including in ways too subtle to manifest clearly and obviously in current stats analysis.

No doubt. Stats are part of the picture. For example, there could be a player whose stats match up with the recruitment requirements, but he has a personality that would cause drama in the dressing room. Also, it could be simply down to a player needing to gain the other players trust. The morale of the squad would also be affected by injuries to key players.

like you say, trust isnt measured in the stats, and Klopp may find it more important to have a player who has trained with this squad, knows how we play in our system and knows the players. Robertson didnt get to start regularly until Moreno was injured in December 2017. That was because he wasnt fit enough (which can be measured by stats from tests), but also because he wanted him to train with the squad and on particular parts of his game such as one-on-ones (https://www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/jurgen-klopp-confident-andrew-robertson-can-learn-deal-one-ones/), which can be looked at in stats but you wont know if it works until hes trained with the squad. The forward in front of Robbo needs to know he can cope with an attack.

Changing the defence must have affected how the forwards play. They may have great defensive stats but they also need the other players to know and trust their abilities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #823 on: Today at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:58:42 pm
Intellesteeeeeeeng.... some moves afoot it feels like.

Something Wicked this way comes...  Maybe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #824 on: Today at 07:04:37 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:37:48 pm
Confirmed someone from Bayern reads RAWK :lmao they're apparently now looking into how they can sign Haaland

Think that's the last club that Dortmund would be selling to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON
« Reply #825 on: Today at 07:05:53 pm »
For all the speculation and hype around Bissouma earlier in the summer, Im surprised hes still at Brighton.
