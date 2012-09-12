« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #760 on: Today at 01:27:14 pm
Personally think Origi makes a load of sense for West Ham. Can play as a lone striker or in a two and is generally always fit. Could see him getting 10-15 league goals pretty easily.

From his perspective it just depends if he wants to play regular footy or stay and take his chances that he gets a chance ala 18/19 again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #761 on: Today at 01:28:54 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:16:33 pm
Some idiot hammer I know but I haven't found anything anywhere else on this.  Trying to ascertain if there's any truth at this stage.

It would be a good move for him and a good signing for them if there were any truth in it, and it could help us get a deal for Bowen done if we do want him. Doesn't seem to be anything in it beyond rumours, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #762 on: Today at 01:29:08 pm
He'd be crazy to turn down WHU, as I can't see a better club being interested. They'll pay decent wages too so not like he'd be taking a huge hit.

I'd be surprised if they are after him though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #763 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:02:42 pm
I've been pushing doku big time. My extensive data collection and analysis system (watched the euros) revealed that hes lightning fast, can shoot from outside and looks pretty much exactly like a young Mane, and also the bigger the need the harder opponents found him to play against. Plus hes only 19.

Dont want anything else for Christmas just him. After weeks of radio silence someone floated 40 million. Now we have a random speculation AND a random price. Getcher flight trackers fired up!

Also Klopp speak sure sounded like someone was incoming to me.

0 end product apart from winning some fouls by falling over if he can't beat his defender for pace. At the Euros he did well against Italy but was also arguably the worst player on the pitch when he started in the group match against Finland. Potentially he has great tools but he's unbelievably raw.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #764 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:18 am
What your thoughts on why Bayern haven't bought more extensively this summer to fill their squad gaps? Why haven't they responded to what City, United, PSG, Chelsea are doing? Surely winning the CL is their major goal after winning the league 9 seasons on the run and I'm interested to hear you thoughts why we should have more resources than Bayern due to the level of competition we face (bearing in mind Bayern face that same level of competition for the trophy they probably want to win the most).

Because they completely fucked their payscale by paying Sané overs which is making it more difficult to retain their current crop of players (hence Alaba left, albeit Real were ridiculous). Theyre currently trying to get the likes of Kimmich (seemingly close) and Goretzka renewed whose representatives are rightly asking for pay parity with Sané which puts even further pressure on the wage bill. Its the exact reason we were never in discussions for Sancho; you bring in a player from outside and give them wages much higher than the players that got you to where you are and theyll be rightly putting their hand out for more.

As much as people want to lament celebrating the renewal of contracts of current players, its very important to get them sorted. Not going to go down well if we went out and spent big on new recruits only to tell our current players and their representatives sorry, we cant give you a raise. Looks like were making good progress with those renewals and assuming there is a few more outgoings, we will definitely get in another new body or two. Even if we dont, I think a lot of the player who played effectively two seasons straight have had a nice break before this season so we should be right back up there at the top of the table.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #765 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:24:37 am
Yes, training alone on a 6th tier amateur pitch in Andalucia.

Think about it, imagine how boss that would be.

Training on a 6th tier amateur pitch in Andalucia...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #766 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:25:18 pm
Moyes does at times seem to go for strange targets.
Dismissing our Thiago in favour of Felliani.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #767 on: Today at 01:48:31 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:29:08 pm
He'd be crazy to turn down WHU, as I can't see a better club being interested. They'll pay decent wages too so not like he'd be taking a huge hit.

I'd be surprised if they are after him though.
Where would that leave poor young Lingard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #768 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:31 pm
Where would that leave poor young Lingard?

On the bench at Man Utd?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #769 on: Today at 01:55:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:31 pm
Where would that leave poor young Lingard?

Isn't he back in Manchester doing pre-season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #770 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:53:36 am
it's just a reality that every time a rival spends 100 million quid on another player, while all the briefings with us are Shaq and Origi have to go if we want more incomings, it will get people's backs up.
Why should it be a 'reality', though?

It doesn't get my back up because I'm not an infant
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #771 on: Today at 02:07:04 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:11:24 pm
Origi in talks with Hammers?  Anyone else heard this?

Hammers Rodriguez?

Are they neighbours?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #772 on: Today at 02:11:41 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:49:50 pm
Roys going to attempt that awful pun again in 543

Think I might have tried that Tchouaméni times mate. Aurélien trying to get a grip on myself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #773 on: Today at 02:12:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:58:10 pm
Why should it be a 'reality', though?

It doesn't get my back up because I'm not an infant

Losing banter points on social media for one thing. You know how people are.

I'm less interested in what other clubs are doing and only really concerned with what we need. If City are spending 250 mill again, there's nothing we can do about that.

A lot of the angst this summer is driven by what other clubs are spending. It stems from United getting Sancho done early and the fee paid. Then Grealish, now Lukaku and next Kane.
