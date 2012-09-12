What your thoughts on why Bayern haven't bought more extensively this summer to fill their squad gaps? Why haven't they responded to what City, United, PSG, Chelsea are doing? Surely winning the CL is their major goal after winning the league 9 seasons on the run and I'm interested to hear you thoughts why we should have more resources than Bayern due to the level of competition we face (bearing in mind Bayern face that same level of competition for the trophy they probably want to win the most).



Because they completely fucked their payscale by paying Sané overs which is making it more difficult to retain their current crop of players (hence Alaba left, albeit Real were ridiculous). Theyre currently trying to get the likes of Kimmich (seemingly close) and Goretzka renewed whose representatives are rightly asking for pay parity with Sané which puts even further pressure on the wage bill. Its the exact reason we were never in discussions for Sancho; you bring in a player from outside and give them wages much higher than the players that got you to where you are and theyll be rightly putting their hand out for more.As much as people want to lament celebrating the renewal of contracts of current players, its very important to get them sorted. Not going to go down well if we went out and spent big on new recruits only to tell our current players and their representatives sorry, we cant give you a raise. Looks like were making good progress with those renewals and assuming there is a few more outgoings, we will definitely get in another new body or two. Even if we dont, I think a lot of the player who played effectively two seasons straight have had a nice break before this season so we should be right back up there at the top of the table.