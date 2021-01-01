Is Bayern's squad any stronger than ours though? Bearing in mind Alaba, Boateng and Martinez have left this summer and Thiago went last year.



That's the point that we're probably at around Bayern's level in the market (when it comes to spending and i'd guess we have a high wage bill) but the perception is different because they don't have to worry about keeping up with the jones's with the money spent in the PL. They'll win the Bundesliga anyway and are capable of winning the CL (as are we).



I think the point is that Bayern have similar resources to us and have spent about the same (gross) so far.



Everyone is aware that Bayern have massive advantages in terms of level of competition domestically compared to ourselves. But for both clubs (and 99.9% of clubs in football) their transfer strategy is bound by the resources they have available, not by the level of competition they face.



On a European level you can point the finger at Bayern with regards to squad depth around Lewandowski. They are a few months removed from exiting the Champion's League because they had to play Chupo-Moting upfront in a QF because Lewandwoski was injured. They haven't addressed that this summer. That's despite lots of their rivals for the CL strengthening.



What your thoughts on why Bayern haven't bought more extensively this summer to fill their squad gaps? Why haven't they responded to what City, United, PSG, Chelsea are doing? Surely winning the CL is their major goal after winning the league 9 seasons on the run and I'm interested to hear you thoughts why we should have more resources than Bayern due to the level of competition we face (bearing in mind Bayern face that same level of competition for the trophy they probably want to win the most).



I dont watch Bayern consistently enough in their league campaign to fairly assess the strength of their squad in comparison to our own thats me speaking honestly rather than trying to fake knowledge of something im not privvy to.That last part is a big part of my point, youve said it yourself. The question you should be asking isnt whos squad is superior its what impact the strength of the 2 squads has relative to their current positions and likelihood of success following the window. Obvious theres still time for incomings and outgoings for both us and Bayern but in terms of if say the window was to shut now, they have a lot less to compete with than we do and they have (seemingly) the strength they need to secure silverware, I get the comparison in terms of ways the sides operate but you have to say their starting point is significantly stronger than our own given their Bundesliga exploits. If theyll win the league anyway and are capable of winning the CL, the clamour for new signings is of course going to be different amongst their fans and our own, its two entirely different situations. As i said, give us 9 straight titles and the picture looks massively differentAt no point have I said we should have more resources, just that we have more need for additions given the fact we have a lot more competition for silverware. Id fancy our chances against Bayern in the CL, we have a wonderful squad. I do however see the side they have and feel their superiority in the league is unsuprising and feel the lack of additions for them and us HAVE to be viewed differently, were in completely different situations.I dont watch Bayern huge amounts, I do watch us huge amounts. Ask me what our situation will be x,y,z gets injured ill likely be able to tell you what Klopp is going to do to adjust, for Bayern and Nagelsmann, not a clue. The same for their summer activity, i dont know who theyre linked to, if theyre looking to sell players etc so the comparison in that way makes things difficult. They may want the CL more but thats not a given by any stretch, they very well could do but they arent City or PSG who seem desperate for that so who knows, im sure theyre intent on maintaining their stranglehold on the league. What is Nagelsmanns view on their attacking options regarding back up for Lewa, hes a completely different manager so would he try something completely different with Lewandowski unavailable in a similar situation?The problem for me sometimes is we have very different goals and a completely different situation to Bayern so again although I get the comparison, I also feel it is very easy to pull up a side and say look theyre not buying either. Maybe you know the finer details of Bayerns situation, so why arent they active so far? What is their fans reaction to goings on at their club, funnily enough it will be very interesting to see if fans of a side coming off the back of NINE consecutive titles still want their club to be more active, id imagine they arent all just sitting content but I dont knowIm not saying we have to buy and bayern dont need it, just that we have completely different situations.