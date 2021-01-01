« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE  (Read 40797 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,033
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #720 on: Today at 09:44:07 am »
On the whole free vs fee discussion, shall we all just politely agree to shut the hell up about it?

We're all addicted to coming to this thread no matter how bad it gets, so let's try to avoid plunging new depths of tedium.
Logged

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 749
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #721 on: Today at 10:02:30 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:13:09 am
While I think we would benefit greatly from one or two signings I do agree with this. Imagine we had just added VVD, Gomez, Konate and Elliott to a team that finished 3rd, plus Thiago and Jota as they missed large parts of the season. We would be ecstatic. A tricky situation for the club I guess, if all players stay fit then we are greatly strengthened compared to last season.

This. We can be so myopic sometimes... Perhaps it's the 'shiny new toy' syndrome...? Just imagine most of the upcoming season with VVD, Gomez and Konate as our central defenders (and backup)? What a difference we would all agree that would make to our team...

I am again loving Naby's pre-season showings (we sort of knew what he could bring... Now, "Release the Kraken!!"). What about Ox??? For a decade he has 'promised' and 'promised' so many times... Could this year be 'it'...?

Then there's the obvious upside of Curtis and Eliott... (How much would another Sancho + Bellingham cost...??) I am just so looking forward to those 'projects' unfold.

Never mind all the extra 'layers' that are unfolding... who would have imagined Tsimikas playing so well? (Never mind Owen Beck...?).

I for one can't wait for this season to begin... I don't need any more signings (this window)...


I believe... I believe...

Come on you Mighty Reds!!!!! 
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #722 on: Today at 10:05:54 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:26:58 am
Yeah, if we bring another attacker it has to be someone who can play in the center. This means playing a lot with the back against the goal, surrounded by defenders. It's a very tricky job. We don't play with a tap-in merchant who gets all the service from the wings.

I thought Jota looked lost there. It would be fun to see Jones try it out, but we really should get someone similar to Firmino.
Cunha would be ideal.
Can play anywhere across the front line. 25m asking price.

It is such a no brainer that I have a feeling he is the the one we get in.
Maybe not as many goals as you would like but he was a very poor side last season & still perfor,ed very well.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,226
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #723 on: Today at 10:15:53 am »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 10:02:30 am
This. We can be so myopic sometimes... Perhaps it's the 'shiny new toy' syndrome...? Just imagine most of the upcoming season with VVD, Gomez and Konate as our central defenders (and backup)? What a difference we would all agree that would make to our team...

I am again loving Naby's pre-season showings (we sort of knew what he could bring... Now, "Release the Kraken!!"). What about Ox??? For a decade he has 'promised' and 'promised' so many times... Could this year be 'it'...?

Then there's the obvious upside of Curtis and Eliott... (How much would another Sancho + Bellingham cost...??) I am just so looking forward to those 'projects' unfold.

Never mind all the extra 'layers' that are unfolding... who would have imagined Tsimikas playing so well? (Never mind Owen Beck...?).

I for one can't wait for this season to begin... I don't need any more signings (this window)...


I believe... I believe...

Come on you Mighty Reds!!!!!

Its just the attitude of some. There's probably more 'glass half empty' posters, and they shout a bit louder at this time of the season. You'll see it in a lot of posts over the coming weeks. Some will be excited at the prospect of VVD, Gomez and Matip returning from injury, Thiago, Hendo and Jota playing more often, Ox and Naby hopefully getting more football, Tsimikas coming into proper contention and Curtis and Harvey playing bigger roles. You'll also see (and there are posts like this already) worrying about VVD, Gomez and Matip returning from injury, worrying about our midfielders being injured, worrying about Mane and Firmino getting worse, worrying about anything you could conceivably worry about with our team and thinking that signing new players is the only remedy.

I dont think its necessarily having a shiny new toy for everyone, but there's definitely an attitude with some of looking at our nearest rivals and whinging because they've signed people and we haven't (and of course....we have anyway, we've signed a monster new CB but that was a little while ago). And yeah some people do just get more excitement out of new players, rather than what we have at the club currently. And you do tend to find those posters will normally respond to that with 'well why are you in the transfer thread if you dont want us to sign anyone' ;) I'm more excited in what Klopp can do with the players he has to work with, whether they're new signings or not.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #724 on: Today at 10:16:48 am »
So no news other than Jurgen saying the stuff he said yesterday then?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,796
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #725 on: Today at 10:28:14 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:16:48 am
So no news other than Jurgen saying the stuff he said yesterday then?
Nope I don't think we will do any incoming transfers now.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #726 on: Today at 10:33:21 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:05:54 am
Cunha would be ideal.
Can play anywhere across the front line. 25m asking price.

It is such a no brainer that I have a feeling he is the the one we get in.
Maybe not as many goals as you would like but he was a very poor side last season & still perfor,ed very well.

Well he would be having a nice little break considering he just won an Olympic gold medal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,033
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #727 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:28:14 am
Nope I don't think we will do any incoming transfers now.

I don't think there's anything really definitive either way, Jota was signed pretty late last summer (final week?) and it was a similar situation to now, lots of links to other players but nothing definitive, then out of nowhere a deal was close.

Maybe we're waiting on sales, maybe we're quietly negotiating, maybe we're waiting for situations at other clubs to change, it's pretty much impossible to know these days.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #728 on: Today at 10:44:28 am »
Both Jota and Thiago were signed mid September
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #729 on: Today at 10:48:08 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:44:28 am
Both Jota and Thiago were signed mid September

Yep. Klopp always talks about signing players "for five years" and not just to make an impact straight away.

Wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if we sign someone who hasn't had a summer break/pre-season with the view that we'll let them rest then bed in over the next few months so they can play a role from January onwards.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #730 on: Today at 10:48:32 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:28:14 am
Nope I don't think we will do any incoming transfers now.

Klopps comments make it fairly obvious to me that were hoping to sign someone, I dont think hed have said it at all if there wasnt a fairly high chance of that coming to fruition.

As Ive said all along Im fairly relaxed about it, it would be great to sign one or two but if we can just get these last 4 renewals done Ill be content with what we have going into the new season, unless were going to chuck 100 million at someone its hard to see any signing being a first team regular at the moment anyway, so whilst the strength in depth would be nice Im not going to stress too much about whether it happens or not.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #731 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:44:28 am
Both Jota and Thiago were signed mid September
Dates cant really be compared to last season as it started later but still they were signed just before our second league game.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,164
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #732 on: Today at 10:53:36 am »
I think the keeping things fresh aspect of new signings are important each summer and keeping players on their toes and evolution in terms of the squad. However, having the 3 CB's back from long term injury (as well as a new signing) succeeds in doing that as well. Elliot coming back from a loan and looking like a first team player also freshens things going forward. It's forgotten just what a good side we are because we haven't had everyone fit since the start of last season.

Key questions are whether we've got enough in midfield after letting Gini go and enough in attack. Given Shaq and Origi look like it's time for them to move on we do need at least one more forward and can make the decision over a midfielder.

it's just a reality that every time a rival spends 100 million quid on another player, while all the briefings with us are Shaq and Origi have to go if we want more incomings, it will get people's backs up. Look at Bayern for example. Signed a CB from Leipzig and that's about it - much like us. But their fans aren't having to read about their rivals outspending their transfer record every other day.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #733 on: Today at 10:57:11 am »
I'd say we have 1 or 2 deals already agreed in principle, both transfers in and out and now its just all about the little things coming together and timing. Probably see outgoings and incomings with a day or so of each other. Just my view like.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,697
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #734 on: Today at 10:58:13 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:57:11 am
I'd say we have 1 or 2 deals already agreed in principle, both transfers in and out and now its just all about the little things coming together and timing. Probably see outgoings and incomings with a day or so of each other. Just my view like.

That's the way I see it. I don't see it as a money issue, more a space issue
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #735 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:58:13 am
That's the way I see it. I don't see it as a money issue, more a space issue

Yeah, if there's no space there's no space. You can take knickers off a bare arse
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #736 on: Today at 11:02:27 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:15:53 am
Its just the attitude of some. There's probably more 'glass half empty' posters, and they shout a bit louder at this time of the season. You'll see it in a lot of posts over the coming weeks. Some will be excited at the prospect of VVD, Gomez and Matip returning from injury, Thiago, Hendo and Jota playing more often, Ox and Naby hopefully getting more football, Tsimikas coming into proper contention and Curtis and Harvey playing bigger roles. You'll also see (and there are posts like this already) worrying about VVD, Gomez and Matip returning from injury, worrying about our midfielders being injured, worrying about Mane and Firmino getting worse, worrying about anything you could conceivably worry about with our team and thinking that signing new players is the only remedy.

I dont think its necessarily having a shiny new toy for everyone, but there's definitely an attitude with some of looking at our nearest rivals and whinging because they've signed people and we haven't (and of course....we have anyway, we've signed a monster new CB but that was a little while ago). And yeah some people do just get more excitement out of new players, rather than what we have at the club currently. And you do tend to find those posters will normally respond to that with 'well why are you in the transfer thread if you dont want us to sign anyone' ;) I'm more excited in what Klopp can do with the players he has to work with, whether they're new signings or not.

There are some that fall into the camp of both being excited to have injured players back, loanees back and feeling we do still need one or two additions, it isnt simply one or the other. Unfortunately on here its often painted as theres 2 sides pick one. Its not necessarily a if we dont get a shiny new toy people wont be happy, some are literally just giving their opinion on what they feel will give us the best chance of success, that isnt always moaning and it can be quite condescending the way if you have a difference in opinion youre somehow a lesser fan or just spoilt and moaning. For a club who has got into strong positons numerous times only to fail to capitalise on this and be usurped in the race for the big prizes, its not beyond the realms of possibility that SOME fans see similarities in different seasons/windows and feel some concerns need addressing, especially in such an emotion driven sport.

Granted some do turn their concerns into moaning but its slightly disproportionate the way if you view things one way then youre a moaner, but those complaining about that arent. Im genuinely excited about the new season and the squad we have but at the same time feel we COULD be failing to capitalise on an opportunity to strengthen the bench which may cost us, doesnt mean im negative or glass half empty but this place often tars anyone with as little as questions about the strength of the bench as negative.

Its a shame because a lot of good discussions get bypassed as things quickly descend into this im a better fan stuff instead of actually asking questions and giving answers regarding the different viewpoints on things.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #737 on: Today at 11:10:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:53:36 am
I think the keeping things fresh aspect of new signings are important each summer and keeping players on their toes and evolution in terms of the squad. However, having the 3 CB's back from long term injury (as well as a new signing) succeeds in doing that as well. Elliot coming back from a loan and looking like a first team player also freshens things going forward. It's forgotten just what a good side we are because we haven't had everyone fit since the start of last season.

Key questions are whether we've got enough in midfield after letting Gini go and enough in attack. Given Shaq and Origi look like it's time for them to move on we do need at least one more forward and can make the decision over a midfielder.

it's just a reality that every time a rival spends 100 million quid on another player, while all the briefings with us are Shaq and Origi have to go if we want more incomings, it will get people's backs up. Look at Bayern for example. Signed a CB from Leipzig and that's about it - much like us. But their fans aren't having to read about their rivals outspending their transfer record every other day.

Bayern do also have the huge benefit of already having a ridiculous squad that shows its superiority in winning the title on such a regular basis, couple that with say Sancho and Konate for example leaving two of their direct rivals, Bayern are already superior, coming off the back of a title winning season, retaining a sublime squad of players and seeing two of your rivals significantly weakened leaves little room for questioning the strategy and feeling you need additions quite so much.

Id argue had we just won the league for the 9th consecutive time and signed one CB but City lost a huge player for them as had Chelsea or utd then the discussions on here would be hugelyyyyy different
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #738 on: Today at 11:19:33 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:37:56 am
Not that I particularly disagree that we could do with another one or two.....but we literally just signed Adrian when we won the CL and then went on to win the title and I'm not sure you'd really class Adrian particularly as freshening the squad.

I know people HATE the expression 'like a new signing' and its a good one for piss taking.....but last season we had VVD and Gomez out of the squad for like 80% of the season, Matip out for 75% of the season and then Ox, Naby and Tsimikas played less than 14 full games between them. We've also got Harvey Elliott coming in and hopefully Thiago, Hendo and Jota available for more than they were last season. The CBs being back and hopefully the others being available more often is a big change in the squad compared to last season.

Hard to argue this point. That's a hell of a lot of extra players available, there is also Konaté and you could, at this moment throw both Origi and Shaq into the mix as well.
It's not like we won't have injuries this season, we already have, but the extent of new "returning" players should take the pressure off the squad and lead to fresher players and less burn out injuries. Jones and Elliott growing into the squad will also up the quality and improve our creativity. (Given all of that I would love one more goal getter in the squad).

Mind you, as it is we should start to score more from set pieces which is cool. Elliott, Naby and Ox are probably good for a few as well. I liked our goal yesterday. The pressure from a high line forced the turnover and I think we'll see a lot more of that to boot. So our goals for total I can only see rising anyway.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,164
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #739 on: Today at 11:26:47 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:10:38 am
Bayern do also have the huge benefit of already having a ridiculous squad that shows its superiority in winning the title on such a regular basis, couple that with say Sancho and Konate for example leaving two of their direct rivals, Bayern are already superior, coming off the back of a title winning season, retaining a sublime squad of players and seeing two of your rivals significantly weakened leaves little room for questioning the strategy and feeling you need additions quite so much.

Id argue had we just won the league for the 9th consecutive time and signed one CB but City lost a huge player for them as had Chelsea or utd then the discussions on here would be hugelyyyyy different

Is Bayern's squad any stronger than ours though? Bearing in mind Alaba, Boateng and Martinez have left this summer and Thiago went last year.

That's the point that we're probably at around Bayern's level in the market (when it comes to spending and i'd guess we have a high wage bill) but the perception is different because they don't have to worry about keeping up with the jones's with the money spent in the PL. They'll win the Bundesliga anyway and are capable of winning the CL (as are we).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #740 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:10:38 am
Bayern do also have the huge benefit of already having a ridiculous squad that shows its superiority in winning the title on such a regular basis, couple that with say Sancho and Konate for example leaving two of their direct rivals, Bayern are already superior, coming off the back of a title winning season, retaining a sublime squad of players and seeing two of your rivals significantly weakened leaves little room for questioning the strategy and feeling you need additions quite so much.

Id argue had we just won the league for the 9th consecutive time and signed one CB but City lost a huge player for them as had Chelsea or utd then the discussions on here would be hugelyyyyy different

I think the point is that Bayern have similar resources to us and have spent about the same (gross) so far.

Everyone is aware that Bayern have massive advantages in terms of level of competition domestically compared to ourselves. But for both clubs (and 99.9% of clubs in football) their transfer strategy is bound by the resources they have available, not by the level of competition they face.

On a European level you can point the finger at Bayern with regards to squad depth around Lewandowski. They are a few months removed from exiting the Champion's League because they had to play Chupo-Moting upfront in a QF because Lewandwoski was injured. They haven't addressed that this summer. That's despite lots of their rivals for the CL strengthening.

What your thoughts on why Bayern haven't bought more extensively this summer to fill their squad gaps? Why haven't they responded to what City, United, PSG, Chelsea are doing? Surely winning the CL is their major goal after winning the league 9 seasons on the run and I'm interested to hear you thoughts why we should have more resources than Bayern due to the level of competition we face (bearing in mind Bayern face that same level of competition for the trophy they probably want to win the most).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #741 on: Today at 12:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:26:47 am
Is Bayern's squad any stronger than ours though? Bearing in mind Alaba, Boateng and Martinez have left this summer and Thiago went last year.

That's the point that we're probably at around Bayern's level in the market (when it comes to spending and i'd guess we have a high wage bill) but the perception is different because they don't have to worry about keeping up with the jones's with the money spent in the PL. They'll win the Bundesliga anyway and are capable of winning the CL (as are we).

I dont watch Bayern consistently enough in their league campaign to fairly assess the strength of their squad in comparison to our own thats me speaking honestly rather than trying to fake knowledge of something im not privvy to.

That last part is a big part of my point, youve said it yourself. The question you should be asking isnt whos squad is superior its what impact the strength of the 2 squads has relative to their current positions and likelihood of success following the window. Obvious theres still time for incomings and outgoings for both us and Bayern but in terms of if say the window was to shut now, they have a lot less to compete with than we do and they have (seemingly) the strength they need to secure silverware, I get the comparison in terms of ways the sides operate but you have to say their starting point is significantly stronger than our own given their Bundesliga exploits. If theyll win the league anyway and are capable of winning the CL, the clamour for new signings is of course going to be different amongst their fans and our own, its two entirely different situations. As i said, give us 9 straight titles and the picture looks massively different

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:18 am
I think the point is that Bayern have similar resources to us and have spent about the same (gross) so far.

Everyone is aware that Bayern have massive advantages in terms of level of competition domestically compared to ourselves. But for both clubs (and 99.9% of clubs in football) their transfer strategy is bound by the resources they have available, not by the level of competition they face.

On a European level you can point the finger at Bayern with regards to squad depth around Lewandowski. They are a few months removed from exiting the Champion's League because they had to play Chupo-Moting upfront in a QF because Lewandwoski was injured. They haven't addressed that this summer. That's despite lots of their rivals for the CL strengthening.

What your thoughts on why Bayern haven't bought more extensively this summer to fill their squad gaps? Why haven't they responded to what City, United, PSG, Chelsea are doing? Surely winning the CL is their major goal after winning the league 9 seasons on the run and I'm interested to hear you thoughts why we should have more resources than Bayern due to the level of competition we face (bearing in mind Bayern face that same level of competition for the trophy they probably want to win the most).

At no point have I said we should have more resources, just that we have more need for additions given the fact we have a lot more competition for silverware. Id fancy our chances against Bayern in the CL, we have a wonderful squad. I do however see the side they have and feel their superiority in the league is unsuprising and feel the lack of additions for them and us HAVE to be viewed differently, were in completely different situations.

I dont watch Bayern huge amounts, I do watch us huge amounts. Ask me what our situation will be x,y,z gets injured ill likely be able to tell you what Klopp is going to do to adjust, for Bayern and Nagelsmann, not a clue. The same for their summer activity, i dont know who theyre linked to, if theyre looking to sell players etc so the comparison in that way makes things difficult. They may want the CL more but thats not a given by any stretch, they very well could do but they arent City or PSG who seem desperate for that so who knows, im sure theyre intent on maintaining their stranglehold on the league. What is Nagelsmanns view on their attacking options regarding back up for Lewa, hes a completely different manager so would he try something completely different with Lewandowski unavailable in a similar situation?

The problem for me sometimes is we have very different goals and a completely different situation to Bayern so again although I get the comparison, I also feel it is very easy to pull up a side and say look theyre not buying either. Maybe you know the finer details of Bayerns situation, so why arent they active so far? What is their fans reaction to goings on at their club, funnily enough it will be very interesting to see if fans of a side coming off the back of NINE consecutive titles still want their club to be more active, id imagine they arent all just sitting content but I dont know

/

Im not saying we have to buy and bayern dont need it, just that we have completely different situations.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:15 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #742 on: Today at 12:23:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:04:58 pm
Im not saying we have to buy and bayern dont need it, just that we have completely different situations.

Bayern have bought Upamecano and look like they want Sabitzer. They've let go of Alaba, Boateng and Martinez. That's not that dissimilar to us in terms of level of spend and having to let go of senior players (just Gini for us)

I get what you are saying but my point and I think others point) is that Bayern's situation and ours is similar because the revenues are similar. The level of domestic competition being higher for us doesn't change the finite resources you have available to you for wages, transfers, infrastructure improvements, running of stadium, etc.. And that's the point.

 In European football, Bayern are probably the closest to us in ambition and financial terms without having a benefactor owner - though you could argue Juventus are or that Arsenal would be with consistent CL qualification are similar.

None of those clubs are paying significantly higher wages than us or spending more in the market. That's why the comparison is valid and much more so than comparing to City or Chelsea despite them being in our league.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,637
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #743 on: Today at 12:33:45 pm »
Some new fodder. Crap sources (round-up in Echo) re-linking us with Doku and Tchouameni.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,226
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #744 on: Today at 12:36:31 pm »
I keep seeing us linked with that Danjouma at Bournemouth. He is any good?
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #745 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:36:31 pm
I keep seeing us linked with that Danjouma at Bournemouth. He is any good?
Cant see us signing him. Plays on the left.

One of the best players in the champonship last season.

Very good signing for any PL side 7th or lower. Not for a team any higher than that.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,243
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #746 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:33:45 pm
Some new fodder. Crap sources (round-up in Echo) re-linking us with Doku and Tchouameni.
Roys going to attempt that awful pun again in 543
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,226
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #747 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:43:48 pm
Cant see us signing him. Plays on the left.

One of the best players in the champonship last season.

Very good signing for any PL side 7th or lower. Not for a team any higher than that.

So very good signing for Arsenal or Spurs, but not so much for Leicester or West Ham? And we wouldnt consider him 'because he plays on the left'. Gotcha, thanks :)
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 