LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Not a chance Leicester will sell Harvey Barnes this window especially if Arsenal sign Maddison...we should be all over Neto hes gonna be a smasher.

Agree on Barnes. Neto fractured his knee cap, will be out for a while
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Agree on Barnes. Neto fractured his knee cap, will be out for a while

Not sure either are worth the money right now. Would be 50-60m and I think we can do better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
There's other bits in the interview that are a bit more interesting -
"We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that,"

Like speculated before, the midfielder is not a priority. Gini's minutes will be shared by Curtis, Elliott and Fabinho/Hendo not playing in Centre Half. I think we have plenty of cover there. Next season, once Milner's contract runs out, it'll make sense to invest then.

I do think we are prioritizing a forward, and by all accounts, I think we want someone to play on the right side or centrally (false 9). That profile may differ depending on who among Shaqiri or Origi or Both get sold.
Raphinha, Bowen, Neto, Vlahovic are all left footers. So too is Saul. So that's some indication I guess. Let's see who we end up with here. Personally I'd have Neto/Barnes just because they look like genuine goal threats whenever they play and their workrate/pressing is always top tier. They both seem to be closest in terms of profile and lowest risk given they both have two full season's in this league with reasonably consistent performances. Signing both basically sorts out our attack for the next 7-8 years but they'll cost over 120 million combined even though their wages would not be terribly high so it still remains to be seen what players we move on and for what price to get an idea.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
Not sure either are worth the money right now. Would be 50-60m and I think we can do better.

The problem is neither would start, Id rather spend that much on someone that could play instead of Firmino than a 5th choice forward, Cuenha would be available for a lot less and could fit our system well-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
Barnes was electric vs City yesterday. Cancelo couldnt handle him.

He would be a brillant signing. But we dont really need another forward who favours the left hand side

Id rather us spend the funds on just a forward rather than get 2 players in.
Midfield we should be ok.

Dont think it is comparable to going into last season with 3 CB's
Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm
Think the obvious consequence of Elliott being a genuine midfield option - which he now looks to be - is that wed be targeting a midfielder who can play deeper. So more of a Bissouma, maybe. The other potential consequence is that we may feel we cant add a midfield target we like because we want to give Elliott decent minutes there, in which case we may consider letting someone else leave, like Ox potentially.

Just on Neto/Barnes, hard to gauge but at the moment Neto looks way more of a creator than goalscorer whereas Barnes is the opposite. Although five league goals at 20 is nothing to be sniffed at for Neto, and he could be someone who ramps up his output here. Barnes, I think, looks an obvious bet to come in and get 10-15 goals in our system. Whether thats enough to justify the likely outlay is another question but hes someone I really like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
The problem is neither would start, Id rather spend that much on someone that could play instead of Firmino than a 5th choice forward, Cuenha would be available for a lot less and could fit our system well-

I think our problem is that we have to prepare for the continuity with the ages of our current front 3. We also needs to rotate them like we started last season and add a little unpredictability in our attack with different combinations.
All that said, Barnes could start in this system and we would not lose any quality and that has to be the objective like with Jota, who was another one of the "but he wouldn't start".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:00:26 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm
Think the obvious consequence of Elliott being a genuine midfield option - which he now looks to be - is that wed be targeting a midfielder who can play deeper. So more of a Bissouma, maybe. The other potential consequence is that we may feel we cant add a midfield target we like because we want to give Elliott decent minutes there, in which case we may consider letting someone else leave, like Ox potentially.

Just on Neto/Barnes, hard to gauge but at the moment Neto looks way more of a creator than goalscorer whereas Barnes is the opposite. Although five league goals at 20 is nothing to be sniffed at for Neto, and he could be someone who ramps up his output here. Barnes, I think, looks an obvious bet to come in and get 10-15 goals in our system. Whether thats enough to justify the likely outlay is another question but hes someone I really like.

Neto is a left footer played on the leftside which makes him a conventional winger in Wolves' setup. Put him on the right and allow him to cut in and he'll be scoring for fun because he has all the ability he needs to do that. Jota had a similar issue because Wolves were a more defensive setup which focused on counterattacking football and defending deep with high volume of pressing from their attackers in a mid to low block. Put them higher up the pitch and they will score or get into positions to score.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:25:35 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
The problem is neither would start, Id rather spend that much on someone that could play instead of Firmino than a 5th choice forward
This kind of thing does my head in, there's no way Klopp has a chart in his office listing 1st choice, 2nd choice, 3rd choice, I'm pretty sure Edwards doesn't have a search criteria labelled '5th choice forward' either.

We should never sign a player with the intention of them being just back up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:28:04 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:25:35 am
We should never sign a player with the intention of them being just back up.

Of course we should. And do.

Because when youve a team like we have its impossible to make all signings of the level where theyre 100% able to fight to start over the first choice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:28:17 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
There's other bits in the interview that are a bit more interesting -
"We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that,"
Nice try Kloppo, but the RAWK Guru's have declared otherwise. They can see things that you can't, know things you don't, have a better idea of what is needed than you. Hell, you don't even wear your glasses anymore, you fuckin chancer. So stop givin it the big 'un. The Gurus aren't fooled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:32:30 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:28:04 am
Of course we should. And do.

Because when youve a team like we have its impossible to make all signings of the level where theyre 100% able to fight to start over the first choice.
That's where the youth should fill in. Nat, Harvey, Curtis, Williams x 2. If we spend decent money it should only be on someone who we think can be a first team regular.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:36:06 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm
Think the obvious consequence of Elliott being a genuine midfield option - which he now looks to be - is that wed be targeting a midfielder who can play deeper. So more of a Bissouma, maybe. The other potential consequence is that we may feel we cant add a midfield target we like because we want to give Elliott decent minutes there, in which case we may consider letting someone else leave, like Ox potentially.

I think any midfielder coming in would have to be a deeper option. But I'd be curious to know if Klopp views midfield as Elliott's likely position going forward, rather than someone who could play in a wide attacking role, or if views him as another option
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:40:41 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:46:11 pm
Klopp: "I'm very happy with the squad, but that doesn't mean we don't look at the market. There might still be something happening before the end of the transfer window, but I can't say anything at moment."

With so many clubs struggling with their finances, hardly a surprise that we are playing the waiting game ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:46:46 am
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 09:26:07 pm
Neil Jones summarized our (already known) transfer targets and more or less confirmed them:

Bissouma
Neuhaus

Barnes
Neto
Bowen


https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/klopp-hints-at-liverpool-transfers-before-summer-window-ends-but-/t4id1750jg6p1splyzvx4z81a

I'd be surprised if we sign any of those players. Our real targets are probably completely different players ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:49:37 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:32:30 am
That's where the youth should fill in. Nat, Harvey, Curtis, Williams x 2. If we spend decent money it should only be on someone who we think can be a first team regular.

If we list a youngsters-only team with viable players in each position, we have Kelleher, Beck (at least he looked good today), Rhys, AN Other, Neco, Clarkson, Jones, Elliott, Gordon, 2 other forwards. Even leaving out Cain, we have enough young midfielders who can fill in for a game or two, and similarly with defenders and goalkeeper. It's up front where we lack viable options. Together with the ages of our forwards, it would indicate that attack is where we need to strengthen in preparation for a transition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 12:54:49 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:49:37 am
Together with the ages of our forwards, it would indicate that attack is where we need to strengthen in preparation for a transition.
Agree 100%, so if we sign someone it should be a viable replacement for one of the front 3, just like Jota was.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:12:06 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:28:17 am
Nice try Kloppo, but the RAWK Guru's have declared otherwise. They can see things that you can't, know things you don't, have a better idea of what is needed than you. Hell, you don't even wear your glasses anymore, you fuckin chancer. So stop givin it the big 'un. The Gurus aren't fooled.

At this moment...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 01:32:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:41 am
With so many clubs struggling with their finances, hardly a surprise that we are playing the waiting game ...

We'll play a blinder again, good feeling about it. Even of that means not buying anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:14:33 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:32:23 am
We'll play a blinder again, good feeling about it. Even of that means not buying anyone.

I know that people (myself included) love new signings, but having a settled and experienced squad full of proven winners has it's advantages ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:19:29 am
I reckon weve agreed a fee to sell Divock but weve asked the buying club to wait so we can buy Mbappé as his replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:21:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:14:33 am
I know that people (myself included) love new signings, but having a settled and experienced squad full of proven winners has it's advantages ...
The beauty is in the balance though. You don't want to chop and change for the reasons you outlined, but you need to freshen the squad every time. Like Jota last year; had it not been for all our injuries, we could have ran away with the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 02:26:22 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:19:29 am
I reckon weve agreed a fee to sell Divock but weve asked the buying club to wait so we can buy Mbappé as his replacement.

No need. Milner can fill in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 05:23:28 am
Im not convinced that Jota is ideal as a 9 so I think the best place to target reinforcements up top is a number 9. Firmino is the oldest and probably the worst of the front 3. That said, given his skill set hes also perhaps the hardest to replace. But given the way teams setup against us these days I think wed be perfectly fine with a 9 who can press rather than a presser who can play as 9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Today at 08:10:11 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
There's other bits in the interview that are a bit more interesting -
"We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that,"

Like speculated before, the midfielder is not a priority. Gini's minutes will be shared by Curtis, Elliott and Fabinho/Hendo not playing in Centre Half. I think we have plenty of cover there. Next season, once Milner's contract runs out, it'll make sense to invest then.

I do think we are prioritizing a forward, and by all accounts, I think we want someone to play on the right side or centrally (false 9). That profile may differ depending on who among Shaqiri or Origi or Both get sold.
Raphinha, Bowen, Neto, Vlahovic are all left footers. So too is Saul. So that's some indication I guess. Let's see who we end up with here. Personally I'd have Neto/Barnes just because they look like genuine goal threats whenever they play and their workrate/pressing is always top tier. They both seem to be closest in terms of profile and lowest risk given they both have two full season's in this league with reasonably consistent performances. Signing both basically sorts out our attack for the next 7-8 years but they'll cost over 120 million combined even though their wages would not be terribly high so it still remains to be seen what players we move on and for what price to get an idea.

We've got a good blend and quantity of midfielders, the only issue is the durability of many of them. That means you could always use one more option, especially losing Gini, but if we want to prioritise Elliot and Jones and not block their path then we can maybe risk going with what we've got for this season and get someone in next year. It's a make-or-break season for Keita, probably Milner's last year and Henderson and Thiago will be another year older.

If we can get another solid forward option, like Jota from last season, then that'll be a big help to the attack. Would have been good if we could go in for someone like Martinez though, but we're just not going to throw that much at it without a big sale.
