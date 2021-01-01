There's other bits in the interview that are a bit more interesting -

"We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that,"



Like speculated before, the midfielder is not a priority. Gini's minutes will be shared by Curtis, Elliott and Fabinho/Hendo not playing in Centre Half. I think we have plenty of cover there. Next season, once Milner's contract runs out, it'll make sense to invest then.



I do think we are prioritizing a forward, and by all accounts, I think we want someone to play on the right side or centrally (false 9). That profile may differ depending on who among Shaqiri or Origi or Both get sold.

Raphinha, Bowen, Neto, Vlahovic are all left footers. So too is Saul. So that's some indication I guess. Let's see who we end up with here. Personally I'd have Neto/Barnes just because they look like genuine goal threats whenever they play and their workrate/pressing is always top tier. They both seem to be closest in terms of profile and lowest risk given they both have two full season's in this league with reasonably consistent performances. Signing both basically sorts out our attack for the next 7-8 years but they'll cost over 120 million combined even though their wages would not be terribly high so it still remains to be seen what players we move on and for what price to get an idea.





