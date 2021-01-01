« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE  (Read 36897 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Not a chance Leicester will sell Harvey Barnes this window especially if Arsenal sign Maddison...we should be all over Neto hes gonna be a smasher.

Agree on Barnes. Neto fractured his knee cap, will be out for a while
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,866
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Agree on Barnes. Neto fractured his knee cap, will be out for a while

Not sure either are worth the money right now. Would be 50-60m and I think we can do better.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm »
There's other bits in the interview that are a bit more interesting -
"We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that,"

Like speculated before, the midfielder is not a priority. Gini's minutes will be shared by Curtis, Elliott and Fabinho/Hendo not playing in Centre Half. I think we have plenty of cover there. Next season, once Milner's contract runs out, it'll make sense to invest then.

I do think we are prioritizing a forward, and by all accounts, I think we want someone to play on the right side or centrally (false 9). That profile may differ depending on who among Shaqiri or Origi or Both get sold.
Raphinha, Bowen, Neto, Vlahovic are all left footers. So too is Saul. So that's some indication I guess. Let's see who we end up with here. Personally I'd have Neto/Barnes just because they look like genuine goal threats whenever they play and their workrate/pressing is always top tier. They both seem to be closest in terms of profile and lowest risk given they both have two full season's in this league with reasonably consistent performances. Signing both basically sorts out our attack for the next 7-8 years but they'll cost over 120 million combined even though their wages would not be terribly high so it still remains to be seen what players we move on and for what price to get an idea.


Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
Not sure either are worth the money right now. Would be 50-60m and I think we can do better.

The problem is neither would start, Id rather spend that much on someone that could play instead of Firmino than a 5th choice forward, Cuenha would be available for a lot less and could fit our system well-

Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm »
Barnes was electric vs City yesterday. Cancelo couldnt handle him.

He would be a brillant signing. But we dont really need another forward who favours the left hand side

Id rather us spend the funds on just a forward rather than get 2 players in.
Midfield we should be ok.

Dont think it is comparable to going into last season with 3 CB's
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm »
Think the obvious consequence of Elliott being a genuine midfield option - which he now looks to be - is that wed be targeting a midfielder who can play deeper. So more of a Bissouma, maybe. The other potential consequence is that we may feel we cant add a midfield target we like because we want to give Elliott decent minutes there, in which case we may consider letting someone else leave, like Ox potentially.

Just on Neto/Barnes, hard to gauge but at the moment Neto looks way more of a creator than goalscorer whereas Barnes is the opposite. Although five league goals at 20 is nothing to be sniffed at for Neto, and he could be someone who ramps up his output here. Barnes, I think, looks an obvious bet to come in and get 10-15 goals in our system. Whether thats enough to justify the likely outlay is another question but hes someone I really like.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
The problem is neither would start, Id rather spend that much on someone that could play instead of Firmino than a 5th choice forward, Cuenha would be available for a lot less and could fit our system well-

I think our problem is that we have to prepare for the continuity with the ages of our current front 3. We also needs to rotate them like we started last season and add a little unpredictability in our attack with different combinations.
All that said, Barnes could start in this system and we would not lose any quality and that has to be the objective like with Jota, who was another one of the "but he wouldn't start".
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #687 on: Today at 12:00:26 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm
Think the obvious consequence of Elliott being a genuine midfield option - which he now looks to be - is that wed be targeting a midfielder who can play deeper. So more of a Bissouma, maybe. The other potential consequence is that we may feel we cant add a midfield target we like because we want to give Elliott decent minutes there, in which case we may consider letting someone else leave, like Ox potentially.

Just on Neto/Barnes, hard to gauge but at the moment Neto looks way more of a creator than goalscorer whereas Barnes is the opposite. Although five league goals at 20 is nothing to be sniffed at for Neto, and he could be someone who ramps up his output here. Barnes, I think, looks an obvious bet to come in and get 10-15 goals in our system. Whether thats enough to justify the likely outlay is another question but hes someone I really like.

Neto is a left footer played on the leftside which makes him a conventional winger in Wolves' setup. Put him on the right and allow him to cut in and he'll be scoring for fun because he has all the ability he needs to do that. Jota had a similar issue because Wolves were a more defensive setup which focused on counterattacking football and defending deep with high volume of pressing from their attackers in a mid to low block. Put them higher up the pitch and they will score or get into positions to score.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #688 on: Today at 12:25:35 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
The problem is neither would start, Id rather spend that much on someone that could play instead of Firmino than a 5th choice forward
This kind of thing does my head in, there's no way Klopp has a chart in his office listing 1st choice, 2nd choice, 3rd choice, I'm pretty sure Edwards doesn't have a search criteria labelled '5th choice forward' either.

We should never sign a player with the intention of them being just back up.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,882
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #689 on: Today at 12:28:04 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:25:35 am
We should never sign a player with the intention of them being just back up.

Of course we should. And do.

Because when youve a team like we have its impossible to make all signings of the level where theyre 100% able to fight to start over the first choice.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #690 on: Today at 12:28:17 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
There's other bits in the interview that are a bit more interesting -
"We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that,"
Nice try Kloppo, but the RAWK Guru's have declared otherwise. They can see things that you can't, know things you don't, have a better idea of what is needed than you. Hell, you don't even wear your glasses anymore, you fuckin chancer. So stop givin it the big 'un. The Gurus aren't fooled.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #691 on: Today at 12:32:30 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:28:04 am
Of course we should. And do.

Because when youve a team like we have its impossible to make all signings of the level where theyre 100% able to fight to start over the first choice.
That's where the youth should fill in. Nat, Harvey, Curtis, Williams x 2. If we spend decent money it should only be on someone who we think can be a first team regular.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 