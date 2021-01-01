Neil Jones summarized our (already known) transfer targets and more or less confirmed them:
Bissouma
Neuhaus
Barnes
Neto
Bowen
Bissouma and any one of the three mentioned attackers would be incredible business.
Neto probably out until October but could then be fit for the busy Christmas schedule. If he overcomes his injury, he's a superstar in the making imo.
Harvey Barnes: there are not many young attackers I rate as highly as him in the premier league. He would be a dream signing.
I don't know much about bowen to be honest. Haven't really watched west ham last season.