LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #640 on: Today at 07:44:11 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:40:35 pm
If you can't see that "Get rid" is disrespectful, then I can't help you

I dont need or want your help.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #641 on: Today at 07:44:48 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:44:11 pm
I dont need or want your help.
Have you tried the Samaritans? 
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #642 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm
I'm usually wrong on these things but I still have a feeling that Shaq is primed for a strong season.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #643 on: Today at 07:45:28 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:42:17 pm
I think that tidbit of info from Klopp is more credible of a potential link to a player than any piece of fluff weve heard all summer.
Hopefully he said it with that same Cheshire Cat grin when the Thiago move was in play last summer.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #644 on: Today at 07:47:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:44:48 pm
Have you tried the Samaritans?

Theres probably people on this site who have lost family members to suicide so not a laughing matter
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #645 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:45:17 pm
I'm usually wrong on these things but I still have a feeling that Shaq is primed for a strong season.

How? He never gets more than half an hour off the bench.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #646 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:48:18 pm
How? He never gets more than half an hour off the bench.

Injuries have been his main obstacle over the past few seasons but he hasn't historically been an injury prone player. I just feel Klopp is happy to play with a very attacking group when he has the players available and Shaqiri has that workrate, creativity and flexibility to be able to get games here and there and make a case to play more often. Not that I think he'll become a regular in the first XI but I think there's the potential there to become part of that core group of players that get most of the minutes.

Usually when I think that about a fringe player he gets loaned or sold shortly after though.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #647 on: Today at 07:53:56 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:51:44 pm
Injuries have been his main obstacle over the past few seasons but he hasn't historically been an injury prone player. I just feel Klopp is happy to play with a very attacking group when he has the players available and Shaqiri has that workrate, creativity and flexibility to be able to get games here and there and make a case to play more often. Not that I think he'll become a regular in the first XI but I think there's the potential there to become part of that core group of players that get most of the minutes.

Usually when I think that about a fringe player he gets loaned or sold shortly after though.
Hes asked to leave
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #648 on: Today at 07:54:26 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:44:11 pm
I dont need or want your help.

Stupid bickering gets the thread locked.

Again.

For what its worth Asam, saying get rid is disrespectful of our players, especially when its perfectly easy to use words like sell or even move on.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #649 on: Today at 09:02:26 pm
Play nice.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #650 on: Today at 09:06:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:53:56 pm
Hes asked to leave

Hey like I said, I'm usually wrong on these things.
jonnypb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #651 on: Today at 09:09:10 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:53:56 pm
Hes asked to leave

Hell only leave tho if an offer comes in for him that the club thinks is acceptable. I actually wouldnt mind if Shaq stays, I think he can make a difference when he comes off the bench. If the option is there Id rather one of the others were moved on before Shaq.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #652 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:09:10 pm
Hell only leave tho if an offer comes in for him that the club thinks is acceptable. I actually wouldnt mind if Shaq stays, I think he can make a difference when he comes off the bench. If the option is there Id rather one of the others were moved on before Shaq.
If he wants out we'll find a way, if it's not a sale it'll be a late loan, keeping a player against his will helps nobody at all.
Larse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #653 on: Today at 09:26:07 pm
Neil Jones summarized our (already known) transfer targets and more or less confirmed them:

Bissouma
Neuhaus

Barnes
Neto
Bowen

Bissouma and any one of the three mentioned attackers would be incredible business.

Neto probably out until October but could then be fit for the busy Christmas schedule. If he overcomes his injury, he's a superstar in the making imo.

Harvey Barnes: there are not many young attackers I rate as highly as him in the premier league. He would be a dream signing.

I don't know much about bowen to be honest. Haven't really watched west ham last season.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
Reply #654 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm
Neil Jones knows fuck all.
