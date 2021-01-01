How? He never gets more than half an hour off the bench.



Injuries have been his main obstacle over the past few seasons but he hasn't historically been an injury prone player. I just feel Klopp is happy to play with a very attacking group when he has the players available and Shaqiri has that workrate, creativity and flexibility to be able to get games here and there and make a case to play more often. Not that I think he'll become a regular in the first XI but I think there's the potential there to become part of that core group of players that get most of the minutes.Usually when I think that about a fringe player he gets loaned or sold shortly after though.