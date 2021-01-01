« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE  (Read 34208 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:40:35 pm
If you can't see that "Get rid" is disrespectful, then I can't help you

I dont need or want your help.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,541
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:44:11 pm
I dont need or want your help.
Have you tried the Samaritans? 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm »
I'm usually wrong on these things but I still have a feeling that Shaq is primed for a strong season.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,229
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:42:17 pm
I think that tidbit of info from Klopp is more credible of a potential link to a player than any piece of fluff weve heard all summer.
Hopefully he said it with that same Cheshire Cat grin when the Thiago move was in play last summer.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:47:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:44:48 pm
Have you tried the Samaritans?

Theres probably people on this site who have lost family members to suicide so not a laughing matter
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #645 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:45:17 pm
I'm usually wrong on these things but I still have a feeling that Shaq is primed for a strong season.

How? He never gets more than half an hour off the bench.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #646 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:48:18 pm
How? He never gets more than half an hour off the bench.

Injuries have been his main obstacle over the past few seasons but he hasn't historically been an injury prone player. I just feel Klopp is happy to play with a very attacking group when he has the players available and Shaqiri has that workrate, creativity and flexibility to be able to get games here and there and make a case to play more often. Not that I think he'll become a regular in the first XI but I think there's the potential there to become part of that core group of players that get most of the minutes.

Usually when I think that about a fringe player he gets loaned or sold shortly after though.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,229
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #647 on: Today at 07:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:51:44 pm
Injuries have been his main obstacle over the past few seasons but he hasn't historically been an injury prone player. I just feel Klopp is happy to play with a very attacking group when he has the players available and Shaqiri has that workrate, creativity and flexibility to be able to get games here and there and make a case to play more often. Not that I think he'll become a regular in the first XI but I think there's the potential there to become part of that core group of players that get most of the minutes.

Usually when I think that about a fringe player he gets loaned or sold shortly after though.
Hes asked to leave
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,748
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #648 on: Today at 07:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:44:11 pm
I dont need or want your help.

Stupid bickering gets the thread locked.

Again.

For what its worth Asam, saying get rid is disrespectful of our players, especially when its perfectly easy to use words like sell or even move on.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:47 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 