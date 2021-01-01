« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE  (Read 32667 times)

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:24:28 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:22:03 pm
We wouldn't have been able to sign Konate if we didn't make CL. That was the huge risk. We also would have been £130m worse off.

But we did.

Christ, we could win the quadruple this season and some here would still be banging on about last January. It's done and gone and it worked out alright for us in the end, move on.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,384
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:22:28 pm
Agree mostly. I struggle to call Jan a misstep though. Klopp and FSG have enough credit in my bank to be content that they would have done something but the opportunity was not there. The fact that they waited until the 11th hour to bring in ANYONE, to me speaks of them leaving it as long as possible to try and work out SOMETHING for a longer term target but ultimately being unable to get anything done.

My eyes roll so hard at some posters hyperbole though. 'Dangerous game' :lmao

Klopp wanted to do something, he said so repeatedly.

Anyway, I am not sure January needs to be gone over a million times again (not that you where!). Its done, in the end the season was saved.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:16:05 pm
If we had signed Konate (or whoever) on Jan 1st, would we have made top 4?
The answer is the same. We don't know.

What we DO know is that we DID finish top 4. No if's buts or maybes. We DID. This is fact. All of these 'would have's' are irrelevant.

We were top of the table on January 1st, if we had shown ambition and signed Konate and a forward in the same quality as Jota could we have won the league?

Again, we dont know but it would be much more likely than doing nothing and then panicking at the end of the window
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
  • JFT 96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #563 on: Today at 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:16:05 pm
If we had signed Konate (or whoever) on Jan 1st, would we have made top 4?
The answer is the same. We don't know.

What we DO know is that we DID finish top 4. No if's buts or maybes. We DID. This is fact. All of these 'would have's' are irrelevant.

We somehow found ourselves top of the league at the turn of the year. We essentially fucked off a title challenge by not signing a decent CB on Jan 1st.  It was criminal to think we could just ride our luck for the rest of the season.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #564 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm »
New Left Back needed. Robbo retirement on the cards.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #565 on: Today at 05:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:25:33 pm
Klopp wanted to do something, he said so repeatedly.

Anyway, I am not sure January needs to be gone over a million times again (not that you where!). Its done, in the end the season was saved.

Why was it saved? It was saved ONLY because we took action
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:25:33 pm
Klopp wanted to do something, he said so repeatedly.

Anyway, I am not sure January needs to be gone over a million times again (not that you where!). Its done, in the end the season was saved.

Indeed.

Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:26:40 pm
We were top of the table on January 1st, if we had shown ambition and signed Konate and a forward in the same quality as Jota could we have won the league?

Again, we dont know but it would be much more likely than doing nothing and then panicking at the end of the window

We're going to expand this to a forward too? Where shall we get one from? Spurs or Tottenham?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #567 on: Today at 05:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:06:47 pm
Whoops typo


Damn autocorrect  :lmao :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 05:29:13 pm
We somehow found ourselves top of the league at the turn of the year. We essentially fucked off a title challenge by not signing a decent CB on Jan 1st.  It was criminal to think we could just ride our luck for the rest of the season.

Yep, but if we signed anyone we could be endangering the future of the club or tuning into Man City
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,367
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:30:59 pm
We're going to expand this to a forward too? Where shall we get one from? Spurs or Tottenham?

The big fighting cocks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,880
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:43 pm
New Left Back needed. Robbo retirement on the cards.

He's 27. It's criminal from the club, CRIMINAL, that we haven't already replaced such a geriatric.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 05:29:13 pm
We somehow found ourselves top of the league at the turn of the year. We essentially fucked off a title challenge by not signing a decent CB on Jan 1st.  It was criminal to think we could just ride our luck for the rest of the season.

What? What do you mean by 'somehow found ourselves top'? Did we have some monopoly-like chance card 'Go straight to 1st place. Do not pass go, do not collect a Central Defender'?

I love how all of you just ignore the bits of my posts that you don't want to try and answer and just harp on about 'But we wooda!'

I mean after essentially not losing a game for about a year, are you going to call the spectacular mid-season collapse obvious? Really?

EDIT: It's an abomination for someone using the handle of a legendary Chess player to make such ill thought out arguments.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:36 pm by Romford_Red »
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:30:59 pm
Indeed.

We're going to expand this to a forward too? Where shall we get one from? Spurs or Tottenham?

Yes why not? Wasnt it clear at the time that our forward line wasnt performing?



Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:37:51 pm »
Just dont worry about it
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,343
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #574 on: Today at 05:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:29:45 pm
Why was it saved? It was saved ONLY because we took action

Yes. I'm so glad the club signed Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips to dig us out of that hole...
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #575 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:36:17 pm
Yes why not? Wasnt it clear at the time that our forward line wasnt performing?





:lmao

You HAVE to be a wind-up account.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #576 on: Today at 05:41:24 pm »
Inaki Williams anyone? Mikey Edwards could just ask him to stay back at the end of the game.  ;D
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #577 on: Today at 05:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:22:59 pm
Prove that.

But we DID qualify.

Prove that getting another defender in would have changed the risk.
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfer-news-konate-latest-b1853585.html
Klopp obviously thought it would impact the risk otherwise we wouldn't have looked to do a deal for Caleta-Car but because it was so late they couldn't get in a replacement.
As Fabinho had to then play out of position for months and our form only picked up when he returned to midfield I would say a stable centre half situation would make a big difference.
If Klopp didn't think it would we wouldn't have bid for him.
Again, taking huge risks isn't really what I want my club to do, whether they luckily pay off or not.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,536
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #578 on: Today at 05:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:41:24 pm
Inaki Williams anyone? Mikey Edwards could just ask him to stay back at the end of the game.  ;D
Quickest player in Europe isnt he?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #579 on: Today at 05:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:24:28 pm
But we did.

Christ, we could win the quadruple this season and some here would still be banging on about last January. It's done and gone and it worked out alright for us in the end, move on.
Somebody asked when we last played a dangerous game in the transfer market and a few of us answered saying January.
I am happy to never think about it again!
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #580 on: Today at 05:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:38:17 pm
:lmao

You HAVE to be a wind-up account.

Look, the whole reason why 99% of people here want another forward this summer is because our existing backup players dont fit our style of play and havent really given the manager a proper option for rotation

We have a world class scouting team, its an open transfer window, why wouldnt we add a forward if the right player was available?

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #581 on: Today at 06:02:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:45:51 pm
Quickest player in Europe isnt he?

Hes second fastest to Mbappe
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #582 on: Today at 06:08:09 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:43:22 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfer-news-konate-latest-b1853585.html
Klopp obviously thought it would impact the risk otherwise we wouldn't have looked to do a deal for Caleta-Car but because it was so late they couldn't get in a replacement.
As Fabinho had to then play out of position for months and our form only picked up when he returned to midfield I would say a stable centre half situation would make a big difference.
If Klopp didn't think it would we wouldn't have bid for him.
Again, taking huge risks isn't really what I want my club to do, whether they luckily pay off or not.

Klopp has foresight, he knows the impact on the squad if there is an imbalance
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #583 on: Today at 06:11:16 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:43:22 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfer-news-konate-latest-b1853585.html
Klopp obviously thought it would impact the risk otherwise we wouldn't have looked to do a deal for Caleta-Car but because it was so late they couldn't get in a replacement.

So we did try and get actual targets but when they were unavailable we decided to wait. That's exactly what I said I thought was most likely. It follows the pattern of the last few years.

Quote
As Fabinho had to then play out of position for months and our form only picked up when he returned to midfield I would say a stable centre half situation would make a big difference.

So you can categorically state that a defender new to the league and how we play would have definitely equalled more points? Because I don't think you can. Would moving Fab back to midfield have meant that (because we're now dealing with a completely different dimension of reality) he might have gotten his own injury while making a tackle in midfield?

This is my point mate. People are saying what if and but if that hadn't, which are poor points to make because we can't know those things so people can say whatever they want without ever actually having to visit reality.

Quote
If Klopp didn't think it would we wouldn't have bid for him.

So we did bid for him? Just not enough it seems (because I don't care what a club says about timing, the right fee gets almost any player). Which again falls into the 'we tried but the couldn't find the right fit for the right money.

Quote
Again, taking huge risks isn't really what I want my club to do, whether they luckily pay off or not.

Sport is all about risks. Paying £50m for a player is a risk. Playing the short game is FAR riskier than playing the long game that Klopp and FSG seem happy to play. So you should be happy.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,204
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #584 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:26:40 pm
We were top of the table on January 1st, if we had shown ambition and signed Konate and a forward in the same quality as Jota could we have won the league?

Again, we dont know but it would be much more likely than doing nothing and then panicking at the end of the window

You know Konate was injured until mid February, right?
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #585 on: Today at 06:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:41:24 pm
Inaki Williams anyone? Mikey Edwards could just ask him to stay back at the end of the game.  ;D

Contract until 2018 with buyout clause of 135M
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,343
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #586 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:12:56 pm
You know Konate was injured until mid February, right?

He does because he's been pulled up on it before
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,343
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #587 on: Today at 06:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:14:12 pm
Contract until 2018 with buyout clause of 135M

Amazed he's still playing for them if his contract expired 3 years ago ;)
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #588 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:14:12 pm
Contract until 2018 with buyout clause of 135M

Free agent then. Get it done.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,621
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #589 on: Today at 06:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:14:12 pm
Contract until 2018 with buyout clause of 135M
Could be another first for Everton, first club to sign a player with the aid of a time machine
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,367
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #590 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:14:52 pm
Amazed he's still playing for them if his contract expired 3 years ago ;)

Another typo.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #591 on: Today at 06:17:13 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:12:56 pm
You know Konate was injured until mid February, right?


I didnt know that, the issue in January was the TIMING of centre back joining us (Kabak did a perfectly serviceable job)
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #592 on: Today at 06:19:34 pm »
Think it's very possible that plans we had to sign a midfielder have been put on the backburner because of Harvey Elliott.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #593 on: Today at 06:19:42 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:46:42 pm
Somebody asked when we last played a dangerous game in the transfer market and a few of us answered saying January.
I am happy to never think about it again!

THAT is not what was said. This is what was said...

Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:40:34 pm
Spurs being in for Martinez would suggest that Kane is definitely going to City. Seems everyone is strengthening apart from us. Another very dangerous game from FSG.

No mention of January.

to be honest, this has gone like most forum conversations where the person actually asked isn't the one who responds in detail, so the exchange gets weird as it gets drawn into unexpected cul-de-sacs.

To me, a conversation about signing (or not) a player mid-season to alleviate an unexpected and temporary injury crisis, is a LOT different to a conversation about other teams strengthening while we instead strive to keep together a team who have performed to ridiculous levels for about 3 years whilst also adding one or two.

Hell, they m ay as well be different sports.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,343
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #594 on: Today at 06:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:17:13 pm

I didnt know that, the issue in January was the TIMING of centre back joining us (Kabak did a perfectly serviceable job)

You do cos someone picked you up on it in the last transfer thread. Kabak also didn't play much of a part in our run of 9 wins from 11 games to get 3rd when the season ended.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
  • JFT 96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #595 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:35:51 pm
What? What do you mean by 'somehow found ourselves top'? Did we have some monopoly-like chance card 'Go straight to 1st place. Do not pass go, do not collect a Central Defender'?

I love how all of you just ignore the bits of my posts that you don't want to try and answer and just harp on about 'But we wooda!'

I mean after essentially not losing a game for about a year, are you going to call the spectacular mid-season collapse obvious? Really?

EDIT: It's an abomination for someone using the handle of a legendary Chess player to make such ill thought out arguments.

Not sure where you are going with the Monopoly stuff.

After losing Virgil and then Gomez most assumed our title shot was over. To be first without them was a minor miracle. To not back up the squad after that was negligent at worst and bone headed at best. Not sure why you are jumping through so many hoops to defend the situation. I'm happy with the owners but January was a complete mess.

And yes, I was pretty sure the wheels were going to come off if we did not strengthen. I was not alone, there were loads with the same feeling. If was clear to many and you didn't need crystal ball or be some kind of football genius to see it.

Kasparov is the chess player, champ.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #596 on: Today at 06:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:19:52 pm
You do cos someone picked you up on it in the last transfer thread. Kabak also didn't play much of a part in our run of 9 wins from 11 games to get 3rd when the season ended.

I dont remember, Kabak helped stabilize the team, if you visit his player thread the vast majority of people were posting that he was instrumental in us finishing top 4 so lets jot have any revisionist bullshit now eh?
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #597 on: Today at 06:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:19:34 pm
Think it's very possible that plans we had to sign a midfielder have been put on the backburner because of Harvey Elliott.

He does looks very good so far, really nice to see but doesnt change my opinion that we need someone else

Harvey means we dont need to replace Shaqiri but we do need a Gini replacement

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 