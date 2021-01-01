https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfer-news-konate-latest-b1853585.html

Klopp obviously thought it would impact the risk otherwise we wouldn't have looked to do a deal for Caleta-Car but because it was so late they couldn't get in a replacement.

As Fabinho had to then play out of position for months and our form only picked up when he returned to midfield I would say a stable centre half situation would make a big difference.

If Klopp didn't think it would we wouldn't have bid for him.

Again, taking huge risks isn't really what I want my club to do, whether they luckily pay off or not.

So we did try and get actual targets but when they were unavailable we decided to wait. That's exactly what I said I thought was most likely. It follows the pattern of the last few years.So you can categorically state that a defender new to the league and how we play would have definitely equalled more points? Because I don't think you can. Would moving Fab back to midfield have meant that (because we're now dealing with a completely different dimension of reality) he might have gotten his own injury while making a tackle in midfield?This is my point mate. People are saying what if and but if that hadn't, which are poor points to make because we can't know those things so people can say whatever they want without ever actually having to visit reality.So we did bid for him? Just not enough it seems (because I don't care what a club says about timing, the right fee gets almost any player). Which again falls into the 'we tried but the couldn't find the right fit for the right money.Sport is all about risks. Paying £50m for a player is a risk. Playing the short game is FAR riskier than playing the long game that Klopp and FSG seem happy to play. So you should be happy.