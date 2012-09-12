We have an excellent first 11, the best in the league, Kelleher is a very competent #2 at this point, and has very good potential to improve, defensively sound, with good cover options, maybe Neco as RB cover isn't ideal, midfield could maybe do with a bit more guile, which as some have already mentioned maybe Harvey is being groomed for, up front, second to none, but again, some concerns over the cover options.



If this is the squad that starts the season, then I'm satisfied, no point buying players just for the sake of it.



Its a top squad and we can win the league but the only issue is there are a few key players with questions over their heads. You have Van Dijk and Henderson with big fitness concerns and you have form concerns with Mane and especially Firmino, who lets be true, hasnt performed consistently for a couple of years.Thats without getting into a debate over the fitness of the likes of Keita, Matip and Ox.But yeah we still have an amazing squad and if Van Dijk, Henderson and Mane in particular can have a strong season with form and fitness then I believe we will win the league.