I'd stay well clear of most from PSG. Bar the proper quality like Mbappe and Marquinhos etc I think a lot of their squad is made up of turds.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:22:11 am
PSG now (post Messi) open to offers for up to ten of their players - the market is gonna be mental this last few weeks/days/hours.
Everyone wants to sell their high earning squad players, barely anyone wants to/can buy them for the money involved.

Guess it will be interesting how desperate some get to get rid
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:41:39 am
Not wanting to come off as vultures - but the situation at Inter is exactly the kind of opportunity in the market our spin machine constantly says were waiting for

You can go and get the best young Firmino successor in world football ..

Or the best young Harry Kane successor if the reports about Spurs agreeing a fee are accurate.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:10:47 pm
Or the best young Harry Kane successor if the reports about Spurs agreeing a fee are accurate.
they will be.
Wonder if we are playing the long game here

Could be some bargains at end of window
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:11:59 pm
they will be.
He's a fool if he goes there.
Phil Blundell (HightownPhil) was saying it kind of underlines the wisdom of the FSG policy of living within your means. If you end up having to invite offers for half your first team squad, a policy of splashing out and worry later can end up biting you on the arse, what what?
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:10:47 pm
Or the best young Harry Kane successor if the reports about Spurs agreeing a fee are accurate.

Were asleep at the wheel if he goes to Spurs
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:42:12 pm
Were asleep at the wheel if he goes to Spurs

Or we've just got other targets/deals lined up, provided we can move a couple on.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:24:26 pm
Wonder if we are playing the long game here

Could be some bargains at end of window

Hopefully. Some clubs may be in such trouble that they will take very low offers for the best players simply to keep afloat. On the other hand that also means that we may find it hard to offload players in order to reduce wages and to afford new players.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:42:12 pm
Were asleep at the wheel if he goes to Spurs

He wont be coming here, thats for sure

Its a waste, he wont win anything at Spurs and wont be able to leave them easily when he realises that
If FSG are as understandably concerned about refreshing an ageing first team as some reports suggested it would seem like a wasted opportunity not to take advantage of the situation.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:34:23 pm
Phil Blundell (HightownPhil) was saying it kind of underlines the wisdom of the FSG policy of living within your means. If you end up having to invite offers for half your first team squad, a policy of splashing out and worry later can end up biting you on the arse, what what?

How would it bit us on the arse? Doesnt it also put into question the policy of getting so many player stockpiled for so long and not selling them earlier on?.
Why the fuck are we allowing Spursy Spurs to sign Lautaro Martinez?  :o
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:58:14 am
We have an excellent first 11, the best in the league, Kelleher is a very competent #2 at this point, and has very good potential to improve, defensively sound, with good cover options, maybe Neco as RB cover isn't ideal, midfield could maybe do with a bit more guile, which as some have already mentioned maybe Harvey is being groomed for, up front, second to none, but again, some concerns over the cover options.

If this is the squad that starts the season, then I'm satisfied, no point buying players just for the sake of it.

Its a top squad and we can win the league but the only issue is there are a few key players with questions over their heads. You have Van Dijk and Henderson with big fitness concerns and you have form concerns with Mane and especially Firmino, who lets be true, hasnt performed consistently for a couple of years.

Thats without getting into a debate over the fitness of the likes of Keita, Matip and Ox.

But yeah we still have an amazing squad and if Van Dijk, Henderson and Mane in particular can have a strong season with form and fitness then I believe we will win the league.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:01 pm
Why the fuck are we allowing Spursy Spurs to sign Lautaro Martinez?  :o

Something about waiting until 2023. Or was that 2024?

One day though.
Add Lautaro to the Sancho/Grealish list of weve never even been linked with this player, but by Christ am I gonna bitch and whinge about him going elsewhere! :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:01 pm
Why the fuck are we allowing Spursy Spurs to sign Lautaro Martinez?  :o

We're waiting until next summer when the Italians, Germans and Spanish have money to spend again. I'd be rude to take advantage this summer.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:01:09 pm
Add Lautaro to the Sancho/Grealish list of weve never even been linked with this player, but by Christ am I gonna bitch and whinge about him going elsewhere! :D

Its quite a list too🤗
I don't usually go too crazy when other clubs buy good players but Spurs getting Lautaro is annoying. Exactly the kind of player we should be looking at especially given Inter's troubles.

Ah well, anyone got Barella's number?
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:07:14 pm
I don't usually go too crazy when other clubs buy good players but Spurs getting Lautaro is annoying. Exactly the kind of player we should be looking at especially given Inter's troubles.

Ah well, anyone got Barella's number?

Just wait till he goes to United ;)
Get it done Michael.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ob31XkfaTY8&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ob31XkfaTY8&amp;t=0s</a>
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:07:14 pm
I don't usually go too crazy when other clubs buy good players but Spurs getting Lautaro is annoying. Exactly the kind of player we should be looking at especially given Inter's troubles.

Ah well, anyone got Barella's number?

Yup, it's the first time all summer that I'm annoyed about a transfer. I struggle to think of a single player in Europe that would've been a better fit than Lautaro for us.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:36:15 pm
Yup, it's the first time all summer that I'm annoyed about a transfer. I struggle to think of a single player in Europe that would've been a better fit than Lautaro for us.

Cunha at Hertha Berlin if you're looking for a long-term successor to Firmino. He'd be cheaper than Martinez as well.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:01:09 pm
Add Lautaro to the Sancho/Grealish list of weve never even been linked with this player, but by Christ am I gonna bitch and whinge about him going elsewhere! :D

Why do you care what players other people want us to sign?
You make me want to post about him more ..

For example did you know he clocked up 18 pressures per 90 while still recording an elite level 4 shots per game?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:42:56 pm
Why do you care what players other people want us to sign?
You make me want to post about him more ..

For example did you know he clocked up 18 pressures per 90 while still recording an elite level 4 shots per game?

He also plays football good.
Have we been linked to any genuine Firmino type players? I'm wondering how interested the club actually is in a like for like replacement.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:42:56 pm
Why do you care what players other people want us to sign?
You make me want to post about him more ..

For example did you know he clocked up 18 pressures per 90 while still recording an elite level 4 shots per game?
As Ive said previously, this transfer thread is dominated by people who hate transfers and the thought of us making any signings. Its bizarre and a bit grating.
Sweet, sweet irony :D
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:46:08 pm
Have we been linked to any genuine Firmino type players? I'm wondering how interested the club actually is in a like for like replacement.
I've seen that Nice striker being mentioned on here a few times this week, that's been on our radar, some journo must have name checked him recently.
