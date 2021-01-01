« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE  (Read 27135 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
-we will get less for our players that what we would expect based on previous windows
-discounts for top talent doesnt seem to be there- I cant think of many deals where someone has been robbed? It doesnt make sense to sell a major asset at below market value unless they have short time left on their contract (even then some teams prefer to let the player leave on a free)

That all said, the club employees some immensely talented and smart people so I wouldnt be surprised if they do play a blinder-

A lot of clubs are struggling because of the pandemic. They will wait until the last week of the window, but then they will have to sell. I still remember how we got Salah for only 40 million, because Roma had to sell before June 30th, in order to balance the books. Edwards is pretty good at this shit ...
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm »
To be honest, I'm not so disappointed that we haven't signed a forward or a midfielder.

What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi when at this stage we really just want him off our books.

Would take 5m for him, to be honest. All this talk about wanting 15m is just crazy talk, when he's barely going to play all season, and when we already self-sabotaged by asking for too much money two seasons ago.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,566
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 11:34:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
So the fake thing about Inter being in financial trouble being fake, is that real? Cos I read it was fake.

Its a real fake, aye.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:07:47 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
To be honest, I'm not so disappointed that we haven't signed a forward or a midfielder.

What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi when at this stage we really just want him off our books.

Would take 5m for him, to be honest. All this talk about wanting 15m is just crazy talk, when he's barely going to play all season, and when we already self-sabotaged by asking for too much money two seasons ago.

No one on here knows if weve tried to sign anyone else, or if we have a deal in the pipeline for someone. For all we know we could have 2 new faces in a couple of weeks and the likes of Origi are about to be sold.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,069
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:16:53 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi

He's not a fucking spaniel, mate!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,030
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:21:03 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:16:53 am
He's not a fucking spaniel, mate!
Remember, an Origi is not just for Christmas, an Origi is for life (of his contract)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:27:29 am »
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,757
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #447 on: Today at 12:34:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:29 am
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...

Hes a good boy. Make sure he gets his worming tablets and flea jabs. He likes his tummy tickled too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:11:20 am »
I think Jurgen could get a tune out of Origi to this very day if he wanted to, he just has other options in mind. Dont believe we really need to sell him to buy either, at least prior to buying anyway. We find a stand alone bargain in the market for whatever it is we want long term we will grab it all day imo notwithstanding divock. I also think if he were in the squad Klopp could find him useful.

But id rather have 15 mill and doku its true.


Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline iamadooddood

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:16:46 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
So the fake thing about Inter being in financial trouble being fake, is that real? Cos I read it was fake.
From what I understand, the ones in financial trouble are not Inter themselves, but their owners (apparently that's already been the case for a while, in fact). Probably not on the verge of liquidation, though.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:36:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:29 am
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...

Elliott is being groomed to be an 8. He does not have Salah or Mane's pace but has excellent vision and passing range. He will not be playing as a forward in 4-3-3. A 10/8 in 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 and an 8 in 4-3-3. Regardless, we'll see Ox play as a forward ahead of Harvey which makes sense to me.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:44:55 am »
More twitter rumblings about Nat Phillips to Newcastle today, but I'm unsure if they're reflecting new developments or rehashing old links to spice the general dullness.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:58:40 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:36:05 am
Elliott is being groomed to be an 8. He does not have Salah or Mane's pace but has excellent vision and passing range. He will not be playing as a forward in 4-3-3. A 10/8 in 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 and an 8 in 4-3-3. Regardless, we'll see Ox play as a forward ahead of Harvey which makes sense to me.


Well that will save a lot of time,effort and treasure in his development.

Maybe we will set up 1-1-1-1-1-5
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #453 on: Today at 09:14:21 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:44:55 am
More twitter rumblings about Nat Phillips to Newcastle today, but I'm unsure if they're reflecting new developments or rehashing old links to spice the general dullness.

Let's hope that's not true, unless we're planning on bringing in another CB.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,490
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #454 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Today at 03:16:46 am
From what I understand, the ones in financial trouble are not Inter themselves, but their owners (apparently that's already been the case for a while, in fact). Probably not on the verge of liquidation, though.
This is somewhat true. Inter arent gigantic commercially, doing pretty well but sitting behind the likes of Atleti, Dortmund, Juve and Arsenal when it comes to revenue and club value. Their owners, Suning Corporation, have bad short-term debt to the tune of half a billion that theyre currently being chased for and unable to pay to multiple debtors in the domestic Chinese markets. The Jiangsu Government, in whos jurisdiction Suning lie, now see the previously successful holding company as somewhat of a regional embarrassment and are looking to flog them off to the highest bidder and are approaching multiple corporations in hope one will buy up and restructure Suning. Alibaba are rumoured to be interested in a controlling stake.

With all that turmoil, there really isnt the budget for massive input on the footballing side with Inter Milan. Suning bought Inter when the Chinese government were extremely pro-football and domestic growth as social tool, with the intent to use Inter in a similar way to how City and PSG are reputation-enhancing vehicles for their owner and the owners country/state. Not too long ago, the Chinese government pulled the plug on the incentives and assistance that corporations were being given to promote football domestically and internationally, hence the sudden end to all the mad rumours of top class players going to play in China. Some Corps, Suning included, just completely ceased operations of their football teams, because in their eyes, without the assistance of the government and the cache that gave them, what was the point in running a loss making endeavour such as a football team. Suning dissolved their own club, Jiangsu Suning 3 months into a league campaign. Just shut the doors and hung up a sign when theyd already commenced fixtures and had a full plying squad including players like Eder and Alex Teixeira (remember him?). This was a side that had won the Chinese Super League the previous season, they werent some no-hopers.

So Inter have been retained as a business rather than for the previous sportswashing purposes, which dramatically changes the intent with what they want to do. When they got Conte, they spent big of Lukaku, Hakimi, Barella etc. Now, theyll be slowly selling off their best players and hoping to remain competitive whilst generating profit through continuous sales and growth. When the Super League failed to go ahead, that really sounded the death knell for Inter. The golden ticket to increased revenue out the window, and a newly demotivated owner who has so many issues in their more important domestic market that running an Italian football club to a decent standard isnt high on the list of priorities.

Suning recently refinanced the club with a $336m deal with a US holdings firm, but the back end of the deal looks dodgy as fuck. Just as AC Milan were acquired by a US hedge fund from a Chinese ownership group following failure to pay debts, I reckon the citys second side will be in US hands before too long. Barella, De Vrij and Lautaro are all reportedly for sale for the right price. Hakimi and Lukaku gone. Its all gone a bit wrong.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:29 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #455 on: Today at 09:31:46 am »
other than Origi's purple patch in the 2016 EL run & CL moments in 2019 he has never been a consistent performer anywhere.

Lille the season he signed he was in the worst team of the season.
Very poor at Wolfsburg who had no interest in signing him.

This opinion that he would do very well elsewhere after barely playing in the last 3 years is deluded.
I dont think he starts for any other team in the PL not even Brentford.

Teams who would take him cant afford his wages I would think. Most likely some bottom half Bundesliga sides
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #456 on: Today at 09:34:42 am »
Feel like were gonna pull one out of the bag again, a bit like inggs to villa. That wasnt reported anyway and fully kept under wraps

Basically, mbappe confirmed
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:06:51 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:36:05 am
Elliott is being groomed to be an 8. He does not have Salah or Mane's pace but has excellent vision and passing range. He will not be playing as a forward in 4-3-3. A 10/8 in 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 and an 8 in 4-3-3. Regardless, we'll see Ox play as a forward ahead of Harvey which makes sense to me.

Still, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Origi, Ox, Elliott and Jones is very good attacking unit, no matter if we play 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. We are not short of attacking options. Of course, we could still improve it, if Shaqiri and Origi leave ...
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,217
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:29:56 am
This is somewhat true. Inter arent gigantic commercially, doing pretty well but sitting behind the likes of Atleti, Dortmund, Juve and Arsenal when it comes to revenue and club value. Their owners, Suning Corporation, have bad short-term debt to the tune of half a billion that theyre currently being chased for and unable to pay to multiple debtors in the domestic Chinese markets. The Jiangsu Government, in whos jurisdiction Suning lie, now see the previously successful holding company as somewhat of a regional embarrassment and are looking to flog them off to the highest bidder and are approaching multiple corporations in hope one will buy up and restructure Suning. Alibaba are rumoured to be interested in a controlling stake.

With all that turmoil, there really isnt the budget for massive input on the footballing side with Inter Milan. Suning bought Inter when the Chinese government were extremely pro-football and domestic growth as social tool, with the intent to use Inter in a similar way to how City and PSG are reputation-enhancing vehicles for their owner and the owners country/state. Not too long ago, the Chinese government pulled the plug on the incentives and assistance that corporations were being given to promote football domestically and internationally, hence the sudden end to all the mad rumours of top class players going to play in China. Some Corps, Suning included, just completely ceased operations of their football teams, because in their eyes, without the assistance of the government and the cache that gave them, what was the point in running a loss making endeavour such as a football team. Suning dissolved their own club, Jiangsu Suning 3 months into a league campaign. Just shut the doors and hung up a sign when theyd already commenced fixtures and had a full plying squad including players like Eder and Alex Teixeira (remember him?). This was a side that had won the Chinese Super League the previous season, they werent some no-hopers.

So Inter have been retained as a business rather than for the previous sportswashing purposes, which dramatically changes the intent with what they want to do. When they got Conte, they spent big of Lukaku, Hakimi, Barella etc. Now, theyll be slowly selling off their best players and hoping to remain competitive whilst generating profit through continuous sales and growth. When the Super League failed to go ahead, that really sounded the death knell for Inter. The golden ticket to increased revenue out the window, and a newly demotivated owner who has so many issues in their more important domestic market that running an Italian football club to a decent standard isnt high on the list of priorities.

Suning recently refinanced the club with a $336m deal with a US holdings firm, but the back end of the deal looks dodgy as fuck. Just as AC Milan were acquired by a US hedge fund from a Chinese ownership group following failure to pay debts, I reckon the citys second side will be in US hands before too long. Barella, De Vrij and Lautaro are all reportedly for sale for the right price. Hakimi and Lukaku gone. Its all gone a bit wrong.
Was going to tackle that question but yours is far more detailed and informative than mine would ever have been, especially on the internal Chinese situation. Imagine breaking Juves stranglehold on the Scudetto in May, and being asset-stripped in August.

Only thing left to say is.Barella and Lautaro please.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:31:11 am »
Just get Barella and Martinez and shut up shop for the year.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,792
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Wouldn't be surprised if we sign no one else now imo. See how Keita and Ox & Minamino get on up until Christmas and reassess in January.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,986
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:41:39 am »
Not wanting to come off as vultures - but the situation at Inter is exactly the kind of opportunity in the market our spin machine constantly says were waiting for

You can go and get the best young Firmino successor in world football ..
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,217
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:41:39 am
Not wanting to come off as vultures - but the situation at Inter is exactly the kind of opportunity in the market our spin machine constantly says were waiting for

You can go and get the best young Firmino successor in world football ..
Better to be a vulture than carrion.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:45:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:29 am
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...

Not for me. The value of Origi is dropping like a stone and to be honest I am starting to question his heart for the game. A move for him will do him the world to do and us.

I would rather keep Shaq than Origi.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Inter don't exactly look like they're letting players go for a song, though, do they? Nearly 100m for Lukaku, about 60 for Hakimi. What would Martinez go for? 70-80m?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,217
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE, NAT THE BARCODE
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:48:05 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 10:45:52 am
Inter don't exactly look like they're letting players go for a song, though, do they? Nearly 100m for Lukaku, about 60 for Hakimi. What would Martinez go for? 70-80m?
About that, the top end of our budget/transfer record, but absolutely worth it for a player like Lautaro.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 