LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
-we will get less for our players that what we would expect based on previous windows
-discounts for top talent doesnt seem to be there- I cant think of many deals where someone has been robbed? It doesnt make sense to sell a major asset at below market value unless they have short time left on their contract (even then some teams prefer to let the player leave on a free)

That all said, the club employees some immensely talented and smart people so I wouldnt be surprised if they do play a blinder-

A lot of clubs are struggling because of the pandemic. They will wait until the last week of the window, but then they will have to sell. I still remember how we got Salah for only 40 million, because Roma had to sell before June 30th, in order to balance the books. Edwards is pretty good at this shit ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
To be honest, I'm not so disappointed that we haven't signed a forward or a midfielder.

What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi when at this stage we really just want him off our books.

Would take 5m for him, to be honest. All this talk about wanting 15m is just crazy talk, when he's barely going to play all season, and when we already self-sabotaged by asking for too much money two seasons ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 11:34:49 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
So the fake thing about Inter being in financial trouble being fake, is that real? Cos I read it was fake.

Its a real fake, aye.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #443 on: Today at 12:07:47 am
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
To be honest, I'm not so disappointed that we haven't signed a forward or a midfielder.

What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi when at this stage we really just want him off our books.

Would take 5m for him, to be honest. All this talk about wanting 15m is just crazy talk, when he's barely going to play all season, and when we already self-sabotaged by asking for too much money two seasons ago.

No one on here knows if weve tried to sign anyone else, or if we have a deal in the pipeline for someone. For all we know we could have 2 new faces in a couple of weeks and the likes of Origi are about to be sold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #444 on: Today at 12:16:53 am
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi

He's not a fucking spaniel, mate!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #445 on: Today at 12:21:03 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:16:53 am
He's not a fucking spaniel, mate!
Remember, an Origi is not just for Christmas, an Origi is for life (of his contract)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #446 on: Today at 12:27:29 am
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #447 on: Today at 12:34:49 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:29 am
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...

Hes a good boy. Make sure he gets his worming tablets and flea jabs. He likes his tummy tickled too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #448 on: Today at 02:11:20 am
I think Jurgen could get a tune out of Origi to this very day if he wanted to, he just has other options in mind. Dont believe we really need to sell him to buy either, at least prior to buying anyway. We find a stand alone bargain in the market for whatever it is we want long term we will grab it all day imo notwithstanding divock. I also think if he were in the squad Klopp could find him useful.

But id rather have 15 mill and doku its true.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #449 on: Today at 03:16:46 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
So the fake thing about Inter being in financial trouble being fake, is that real? Cos I read it was fake.
From what I understand, the ones in financial trouble are not Inter themselves, but their owners (apparently that's already been the case for a while, in fact). Probably not on the verge of liquidation, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #450 on: Today at 07:36:05 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:29 am
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...

Elliott is being groomed to be an 8. He does not have Salah or Mane's pace but has excellent vision and passing range. He will not be playing as a forward in 4-3-3. A 10/8 in 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 and an 8 in 4-3-3. Regardless, we'll see Ox play as a forward ahead of Harvey which makes sense to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #451 on: Today at 07:44:55 am
More twitter rumblings about Nat Phillips to Newcastle today, but I'm unsure if they're reflecting new developments or rehashing old links to spice the general dullness.
