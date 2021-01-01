-we will get less for our players that what we would expect based on previous windows -discounts for top talent doesnt seem to be there- I cant think of many deals where someone has been robbed? It doesnt make sense to sell a major asset at below market value unless they have short time left on their contract (even then some teams prefer to let the player leave on a free)That all said, the club employees some immensely talented and smart people so I wouldnt be surprised if they do play a blinder-
So the fake thing about Inter being in financial trouble being fake, is that real? Cos I read it was fake.
people like big dick nick.
To be honest, I'm not so disappointed that we haven't signed a forward or a midfielder.What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi when at this stage we really just want him off our books.Would take 5m for him, to be honest. All this talk about wanting 15m is just crazy talk, when he's barely going to play all season, and when we already self-sabotaged by asking for too much money two seasons ago.
What perplexes me is why we haven't managed to find a home for Origi
He's not a fucking spaniel, mate!
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Origi staying with us this summer, as long as we sell Shaqiri. Jota, Origi, Minamino and Elliott would make a nice backup attacking unit, and Ox and Jones can also play in attack ...
