Salah works. He is proven in our team. Bringing in another player, even one as good as Mbappe, wouldn't guarantee anything. Salah is our most productive forward and it would be madness to even consider selling him at this stage.



exactly. part of the reason why we are even in the CL this season is because of the goals and contribution of salah. the fact that he keeps banging them in and is forever in the squad and hardly injured despite the career ending challenges he gets every game still amazes me. For our front 3, he is the most irreplaceable in term of all round play. Looking forward, his replacement will have freaking big boots to fill.