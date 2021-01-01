Rush was one of the best strikers we ever had. I would love to see how many goals Salah can score if he stays and gets close to 300 matches for us? can he play for us for the next 6 years?
It's easy to forget Salah only joined in summer 2017. Only four seasons with us yet he needs only 5 more goals to break into our top 10 scorers in the clubs history. In a couple more seasons he could have Owen, Dalglish, Fowler and Gerrard's records in his sights. Incredible when you think about it.
For me, our priority should be offloading Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino and one of Keita/Ox, then get another midfielder, another striker, and then assess the Mbappe situation during the season. Ideally Klopp and Edwards can unearth another Robertson, Gini, or even a Coutinho, to help us stay competitive and sustainable - easier said than done but they've done it plenty of times already.
The other priority is tying down Salah, Alisson, Virgil, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, and Mane to long term deals - much of which is done or already underway.
Over the next season we'll also have a better idea of the impact of Gini leaving, how much Jones and Elliott can step up, and (hopefully) how we'll look with a fully fit squad that has Thiago and Jota as regular starters - the season we all hoped for last year. We'll also start to see the impact of the new training facilities and closer Academy links, the beginnings of the new Anfield Road stand, and most importantly - 50,000 reds back in the ground.
It's a very bright future ahead, regardless of what the cheating clubs are doing or whether we sign Mbappe.