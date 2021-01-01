



My post was merely to point out that in modern-day football, many of the basic building blocks no longer apply. Particularly since the Bosman ruling - and the latest variations on that. This thread is hung up on how could we possibly afford Mbappe??? and how would that impact the other players...I just don't think it is all that difficult really.FSG and their moneymen will look at the total cost and future value of any player compared to what he contributes now to the team value. Right now, the deal dynamic for Mbappe is in a state of rapid flux... So, do we offer 200 million to PSG to buy him and then start negotiating with his agents over his future wages?? His contract is rapidly running down - and he has a number of prime years ahead...My suggestion is that by NOT dealing with PSG now and instead waiting for 12 months - we have so much more to play with in our negotiations with the player that we want long-term.We as fans are obsessed with the huge weekly salaries these players command. Pffft... A 100 million signing fee (a la Grealish?) over a 4-year period adds an additional cost of 500k per week compared to a 'free' Bosman - above and beyond his agreed wages.So instead of paying PSG 50 or 100 million for Mbappe now (likely much more) - why not throw that into the pot and deal with the player direct. If Mo gets his knickers in a twist because Mbappe is getting effectively 600k per week (comprising upfront fee and a salary) then tough titties... that's how it all works these days (welcome to the post-Bosman world). If we paid Roma 30 million (?) for Mo, that could have been passed on directly to him - at the right time... Perhaps he should talk to his agent?It is a fascinating world that football lives in - talking in billions when we plebs deal in thousands...But dare to dream... 'Mbappe 2022' (especially now that he may have to 'share' the limelight with Neymar and Messi)