« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE  (Read 19726 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,204
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:07:06 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:02:11 am
As thick as it is wanting to swap one of our greatest ever players anyway.surely the whole point of Mbappe leaving is so they can afford Messi, so a swap would achieve fuck all anyway?
Quite. Im not normally averse to a bit of whatiffery when it comes to Mbappe, but the sell Mo to make it happen fantasies just make me lose the will
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:11:55 am »
Nobody is seriously suggesting we lose Salah for Mbappe.

The conversation is simple spitballing hypotheticals, sort of like the 'what would you do if you had £1m.

Calm down ffs :D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,204
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:21:43 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:11:55 am
Nobody is seriously suggesting we lose Salah for Mbappe.

The conversation is simple spitballing hypotheticals, sort of like the 'what would you do if you had £1m.

Calm down ffs :D
Well theres merit to the sensible arguments like, pay off your mortgage, take a couple of steps up the property ladder, holiday, cars, family etc. But what do you say to posters who suggest investing in wasteland adjacent to Bramley Moore Dock and spending the rest on the latest cryptocurrency they get a spam email about.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:27:27 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:03:56 am
Im not stressed just find it bizarre some people are so causally, hypothetically, absolutely fine with sacrificing Mo. It says a lot, like how much of their youth or adulthood theyve spent playing Football Manager . Theres a list of 10 or more players Id choose first if were indulging in that sort of game.
Well it doesn't really, it just is a hard nose business decision.
It's  just a realisation that he would have the greatest value in a hypothetical part exchange, be the most attractive to the buyer and be replaced directly.
Mane wouldn't have his value and wouldn't be as expensive to keep them both.
Salah will get a contract renewal and is likely will become less effective over time, thats a realisation the club will need to factor into any contract renewal and will likely take the emotion the fans carry out of it.
Mbappe likely wouldn't. Of all the players in the World you would swap Salah for, Mbappe probably would be the only one.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,010
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:29:49 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:06:40 am
Probably players will be smart and accept it to have such a talent in there team , top Barca players were never going to get parity with Messi and wont their bonus  payments go up if were successful with such a world class player coming in .

There was an article in the Barcelona thread that I think has been removed now because the source was paywalled, explaining that a big part of their financial issues stem from other players wanting pay increases whenever Messi got one. Of course they didn't want to be on equal wages, but when someone is earning 4 times what you are and you're both playing regularly you can easily justify wanting your pay doubled.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,262
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:32:08 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:29:49 am
There was an article in the Barcelona thread that I think has been removed now because the source was paywalled, explaining that a big part of their financial issues stem from other players wanting pay increases whenever Messi got one. Of course they didn't want to be on equal wages, but when someone is earning 4 times what you are and you're both playing regularly you can easily justify wanting your pay doubled.

Its a fine balancing act for sure
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:32:51 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:21:43 am
Well theres merit to the sensible arguments like, pay off your mortgage, take a couple of steps up the property ladder, holiday, cars, family etc. But what do you say to posters who suggest investing in wasteland adjacent to Bramley Moore Dock and spending the rest on the latest cryptocurrency they get a spam email about.
Mate, if you think your analogy is the equivalent of a hypothetical swap between Mbappe and Salah then I really wonder how you judge footballing ability.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:38:18 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:21:43 am
Well theres merit to the sensible arguments like, pay off your mortgage, take a couple of steps up the property ladder, holiday, cars, family etc. But what do you say to posters who suggest investing in wasteland adjacent to Bramley Moore Dock and spending the rest on the latest cryptocurrency they get a spam email about.

You don't say anything because it's a conversation about ridiculous hypotheticals. It is not serious and not supposed to be taken so.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,204
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:44:47 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:32:51 am
Mate, if you think your analogy is the equivalent of a hypothetical swap between Mbappe and Salah then I really wonder how you judge footballing ability.
Didnt suggest it was equivalent, actually massively exaggerated to make the point. I guess I dont see the fun in discussing ridiculous hypotheticals that involve losing our best - by some distance - world class forward.

Carry on, dont mind me
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:45:20 am »
Selling Salah to fund Mbappe seems slightly counterproductive of course. Youd look to shift others first. But the conversation definitely changes if salah decides he maybe doesnt fancy renewing. The swap then becomes kind of a no brainer.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:53:20 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:44:47 am
Didnt suggest it was equivalent, actually massively exaggerated to make the point. I guess I dont see the fun in discussing ridiculous hypotheticals that involve losing our best - by some distance - world class forward.

Carry on, dont mind me
Okay, well don't really get your analogy. in that case.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:08:21 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:06:53 am
He is isn't he? A lot of the current squad are really; somehow that's made me feel a lot more relaxed about transfers this summer, and I was fairly relaxed anyway.

Salah is one of the best forwards Ive seen for us over the past 35-40 years.

Hes not Ian Rush level but who else is? Beyond that hes arguably the next best in terms of ability and contribution. Hes defo better than Fowler, Owen, Torres etc. Suarez had better ability but Salahs contribution dwarfs Suarezs and therefore hes the better Liverpool player by a distance.

Salah is also still in his peak and has a fair few years ahead of him. Theres no way we should be looking to move him in on (unless he was adamant he wanted to leave) in any circumstance. Hes absolutely key to what we want to achieve this season.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:39:36 am
How would he know? Who are his contacts? He's just some Twitter ITK posting opinion and rumours as "news" isn't he?

I think he should just stick to doing the FA Cup draw
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
I'm guessing that Salah has no intention of moving anywhere. Yes he might say a few things in the press to make sure he gets the best deal possible but he seems really happy here. There wasn't a player on the pitch last day of the season celebrating like him when we secured Champions League football.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,262
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:22:15 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:11:29 am
I'm guessing that Salah has no intention of moving anywhere. Yes he might say a few things in the press to make sure he gets the best deal possible but he seems really happy here. There wasn't a player on the pitch last day of the season celebrating like him when we secured Champions League football.

Salah just wants to play as much football as possible and at the highest level even would have loved to go to the Olympics .
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #335 on: Today at 11:02:13 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:08:21 am
Salah is one of the best forwards Ive seen for us over the past 35-40 years.

Hes not Ian Rush level but who else is? Beyond that hes arguably the next best in terms of ability and contribution. Hes defo better than Fowler, Owen, Torres etc. Suarez had better ability but Salahs contribution dwarfs Suarezs and therefore hes the better Liverpool player by a distance.

Salah is also still in his peak and has a fair few years ahead of him. Theres no way we should be looking to move him in on (unless he was adamant he wanted to leave) in any circumstance. Hes absolutely key to what we want to achieve this season.

I'm in my mid-40's so I remember Rush. His goalscoring volume is unmatched and unlikely to ever be matched in the modern game where its unusual for a player to stay at one club for so long. But for me, Salah is better player than Rush was and certainly fits the modern Liverpool more than Rush ever could. The only players I would even consider swapping in their primes for Salah are Dalglish, Souness, Gerrard and Suarez. Maybe pre-injury Fowler.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #336 on: Today at 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:45:20 am
Selling Salah to fund Mbappe seems slightly counterproductive of course. Youd look to shift others first. But the conversation definitely changes if salah decides he maybe doesnt fancy renewing. The swap then becomes kind of a no brainer.

I agree. Buying Mbappe for the fck tonne of cash he'd cost will not double the output we currently get from Salah. And in 5 years time he'll probably piss off to Real Madrid on a free.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #337 on: Today at 11:42:26 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:02:13 am
I'm in my mid-40's so I remember Rush. His goalscoring volume is unmatched and unlikely to ever be matched in the modern game where its unusual for a player to stay at one club for so long. But for me, Salah is better player than Rush was and certainly fits the modern Liverpool more than Rush ever could. The only players I would even consider swapping in their primes for Salah are Dalglish, Souness, Gerrard and Suarez. Maybe pre-injury Fowler.

Past players in this team...

Man I fucking love Bobby, but can you imagine prime Suarez in the middle of the 3? Literally cheating.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #338 on: Today at 11:45:13 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:34:33 am
Really this needs to stop. I dont care what amateur beancounting is being indulged. Hes practically our only reliable source of goals and people want to part-ex him? Utterly deranged.
Definitely this. We need to keep Salah as long as possible. He's one of those players that is worth far more to the club than his fee and wages, regardless of age, value, or the leverage he would offer.

He scores goals regularly, creates space for others, is a regular outball and attacking threat for everyone (including Alisson), scores in big games and big moments, and is integral to our recent success and Klopps system. He also has the physique, desire, and durability of a Messi or Ronaldo which is very rare, and means he could still be bagging 20-30 a season in 3 to 4 years time.

There are no guarantees a great player will be a big success in the Premier League, and I personally would never consider letting one go that already is (unless it was a Torres in decline or a Suarez or Coutinho who wanted out). Mbappe has age on his side and one year left, so if we really want him then we hold all the cards for negotiation once the new season starts. No need to take risks or break the bank just yet.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #339 on: Today at 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:11:29 am
I'm guessing that Salah has no intention of moving anywhere. Yes he might say a few things in the press to make sure he gets the best deal possible but he seems really happy here. There wasn't a player on the pitch last day of the season celebrating like him when we secured Champions League football.

I genuinely hope so, everytime we announce a contract extension I hope to see Salah photo attached.
If we extend Salah and virgil plus a few more in the next few weeks that would exceed any expectation of a new signings for me.

I know we all want the best of the best to join us - but having the quality we know have for next 3-4 years is just as important. I do believe that  Edwards,  Scouting team and Klopp have their targets and are always looking for the right characters to join our squad.

Please Sign on Mo!
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #340 on: Today at 11:55:05 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:42:26 am
Past players in this team...

Man I fucking love Bobby, but can you imagine prime Suarez in the middle of the 3? Literally cheating.

Luis even not in his prime but motivated and in the form of his life like last year would have meant we would have been a lot closer to winning things last season.

I still have mixed feelings about Luis ever playing in a red shirt again after the way he tried to engineer a move to Arsenal and then getting himself suspended for biting for 4 months and moving to Barcelona during this period.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,353
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #341 on: Today at 11:55:58 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:08:21 am
Salah is one of the best forwards Ive seen for us over the past 35-40 years.

Hes not Ian Rush level but who else is? Beyond that hes arguably the next best in terms of ability and contribution. Hes defo better than Fowler, Owen, Torres etc. Suarez had better ability but Salahs contribution dwarfs Suarezs and therefore hes the better Liverpool player by a distance.

Salah is also still in his peak and has a fair few years ahead of him. Theres no way we should be looking to move him in on (unless he was adamant he wanted to leave) in any circumstance. Hes absolutely key to what we want to achieve this season.

I sort of caught the end of Rush's time here so definitely didn't see his peak but it's difficult to compare different strikers completely. Fowler, Torres and Suarez were sensational and so is Salah. I don't think he gets as much love by some for some reason (perceived selfishness maybe? Or making the extraordinary seem routine?), though I think once he leaves that will be reassessed.

I know as soon as someone hits the big 3-0 there's talk about selling them but there's absolutely no reason to given how brilliant he is and will likely continue to be.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,204
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #342 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:55:05 am
.
I still have mixed feelings about Luis ever playing in a red shirt again after the way he tried to engineer a move to Arsenal and then getting himself suspended for biting for 4 months and moving to Barcelona during this period.
What about his previous biting against Ivanov and before that in Holland? Its what he does.

Anyway, you can relax. Theres absolutely no mixed feelings whatsoever in FSG about re-signing Suarez.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 747
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #343 on: Today at 12:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 06:58:52 am

My  post was merely to point out that in modern-day football, many of the basic building blocks no longer apply. Particularly since the Bosman ruling - and the latest variations on that. This thread is hung up on how could we possibly afford Mbappe??? and how would that impact the other players...??? I just don't think it is all that difficult really.

FSG and their moneymen will look at the total cost and future value of any player compared to what he contributes now to the team value. Right now, the deal dynamic for Mbappe is in a state of rapid flux... So, do we offer 200 million to PSG to buy him and then start negotiating with his agents over his future wages?? His contract is rapidly running down - and he has a number of prime years ahead...

My suggestion is that by NOT dealing with PSG now and instead waiting for 12 months - we have so much more to play with in our negotiations with the player that we want long-term.

We as fans are obsessed with the huge weekly salaries these players command. Pffft... A 100 million signing fee (a la Grealish?) over a 4-year period adds an additional cost of 500k per week compared to a 'free' Bosman - above and beyond his agreed wages.

So instead of paying PSG 50 or 100 million for Mbappe now (likely much more) - why not throw that into the pot and deal with the player direct. If Mo gets his knickers in a twist because Mbappe is getting effectively 600k per week (comprising upfront fee and a salary) then tough titties... that's how it all works these days (welcome to the post-Bosman world). If we paid Roma 30 million (?) for Mo, that could have been passed on directly to him - at the right time... Perhaps he should talk to his agent?

It is a fascinating world that football lives in - talking in billions when we plebs deal in thousands...

But dare to dream... 'Mbappe 2022' (especially now that he may have to 'share' the limelight with Neymar and Messi)
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #344 on: Today at 12:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:08:21 am
Salah is one of the best forwards Ive seen for us over the past 35-40 years.

Hes not Ian Rush level but who else is? Beyond that hes arguably the next best in terms of ability and contribution. Hes defo better than Fowler, Owen, Torres etc. Suarez had better ability but Salahs contribution dwarfs Suarezs and therefore hes the better Liverpool player by a distance.

Salah is also still in his peak and has a fair few years ahead of him. Theres no way we should be looking to move him in on (unless he was adamant he wanted to leave) in any circumstance. Hes absolutely key to what we want to achieve this season.
Im mid 40s, remember seeing rush and loved him. To say that Salah is not on his level hmmmmm.. Im not sure i agree about that.  They are different players and both unbelievable
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #345 on: Today at 12:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:55:58 am
I sort of caught the end of Rush's time here so definitely didn't see his peak but it's difficult to compare different strikers completely. Fowler, Torres and Suarez were sensational and so is Salah. I don't think he gets as much love by some for some reason (perceived selfishness maybe? Or making the extraordinary seem routine?), though I think once he leaves that will be reassessed.

I know as soon as someone hits the big 3-0 there's talk about selling them but there's absolutely no reason to given how brilliant he is and will likely continue to be.
I was very lucky to have watched Rush and Aldridge Barnes and some of the greats of the 1987-89  period - when we last won 1 Div title.

Aldridge was also lethal not a purist like Rush - but a fantastic striker.
Rush was one of the best strikers we ever had. I would love to see how many goals Salah can score if he stays and gets close to 300 matches for us? can he play for us for the next 6 years?
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:47:51 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:18:32 pm
Rush was one of the best strikers we ever had. I would love to see how many goals Salah can score if he stays and gets close to 300 matches for us? can he play for us for the next 6 years?
It's easy to forget Salah only joined in summer 2017. Only four seasons with us yet he needs only 5 more goals to break into our top 10 scorers in the clubs history. In a couple more seasons he could have Owen, Dalglish, Fowler and Gerrard's records in his sights. Incredible when you think about it.

For me, our priority should be offloading Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino and one of Keita/Ox, then get another midfielder, another striker, and then assess the Mbappe situation during the season. Ideally Klopp and Edwards can unearth another Robertson, Gini, or even a Coutinho, to help us stay competitive and sustainable - easier said than done but they've done it plenty of times already.

The other priority is tying down Salah, Alisson, Virgil, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, and Mane to long term deals - much of which is done or already underway.

Over the next season we'll also have a better idea of the impact of Gini leaving, how much Jones and Elliott can step up, and (hopefully) how we'll look with a fully fit squad that has Thiago and Jota as regular starters - the season we all hoped for last year. We'll also start to see the impact of the new training facilities and closer Academy links, the beginnings of the new Anfield Road stand, and most importantly - 50,000 reds back in the ground.

It's a very bright future ahead, regardless of what the cheating clubs are doing or whether we sign Mbappe.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,332
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #347 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm »
Would be great if this thread had bookmarks so I could just skip all the Salah / Mbappe stuff  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #348 on: Today at 12:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:48:19 pm
Would be great if this thread had bookmarks so I could just skip all the Salah / Mbappe stuff  ;D
I think it's useful discussion, as it highlights the importance of sometimes cherishing what we have instead of always wanting more or something new. The transfer threads are as much about assessing what we have/who we need to keep as they are about future planning and renewal.

I think last season has skewed the views of some, and its worth remembering we had title winning form for almost 70% of the season - much of it without key players and with players out of position.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,742
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #349 on: Today at 01:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:48:19 pm
Would be great if this thread had bookmarks so I could just skip all the Salah / Mbappe stuff  ;D


Theres nothing else whatsoever right now ;D

Even the most tenuous of links have dried up with a week to go before we kick off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 