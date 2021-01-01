Really this needs to stop. I dont care what amateur beancounting is being indulged. Hes practically our only reliable source of goals and people want to part-ex him? Utterly deranged.



Definitely this. We need to keep Salah as long as possible. He's one of those players that is worth far more to the club than his fee and wages, regardless of age, value, or the leverage he would offer.He scores goals regularly, creates space for others, is a regular outball and attacking threat for everyone (including Alisson), scores in big games and big moments, and is integral to our recent success and Klopps system. He also has the physique, desire, and durability of a Messi or Ronaldo which is very rare, and means he could still be bagging 20-30 a season in 3 to 4 years time.There are no guarantees a great player will be a big success in the Premier League, and I personally would never consider letting one go that already is (unless it was a Torres in decline or a Suarez or Coutinho who wanted out). Mbappe has age on his side and one year left, so if we really want him then we hold all the cards for negotiation once the new season starts. No need to take risks or break the bank just yet.