OK - just for argument's sake - say we offer Mbappe a signing on fee of 20 - 25 million to join us next summer for 4 years on a salary of 250k per week plus performance bonuses...? Or some variation on that...?



That prepayment is cheaper than Konate's transfer fee - for the best young player on the planet. That means he gets effectively 350k base salary - plus the almost certain performance bonuses from playing with this Liverpool team under Klopp.



And joining us certainly can't hurt his marketability going forward...!!!



So we don't bugger up our cash flows mid-pandemic. We don't blow out the wage structure. We hugely boost the value of the team (FSG says thanks) - and we win lots of shit!! It also makes it a breeze to recruit the next generation - OK, who wants to join the Dream Team of football?? Take a number and line up over there please - in alphabetical order...



If Kyllian changes his mind later or doesn't like the food/weather (or can't understand anybody in Liverpool) or wants a new challenge in a couple of years (sick of lifting all those trophies?), then Mikey Edwards can surely sell him in his mid- to late-twenties to RM for 150-200m+ - and deliver a sizable war chest to our manager to replace him.



Isn't that a lot easier than hoping Nike give us a big (no, HUGE) brown paper bag to help fund it??



If the club are concerned about there being a wage disparity then they won't sign Mbappe.The other's players agents aren't stupid. If we give him a huge signing on fee and a lower wage it amounts to the same thing doesn't it? Because if it doesn't Mbappe probably isn't going yo sign.I think the only way they would sign him is if they work out that he is worth say £600k a week to them and so are prepared to offer him £500k and use that argument with other players if they ask for parity.Not sure they would want to do that but that's kinda what is playing out with Mo, Gini, Hendo etc so who knowsIn terms of the Nike stuff. I think everyone got that wrapped round their necks. If we decided to go after Mbappe, our commercial team would not be doing their jobs if they were not discussing with Nike the benefits to Nike of that happening and what impact that had on the deal. Of course they wouldn't be directly contributing to his wages, but they could discuss pull forwards etc to help with affordability.When PSG say they are exploring what the Messi deal will do for their commercial revenues don't you think that they have picked up the phone and said to Nike "You know that addidas guy that has been at a Nike club his whole career and offset the money Ronaldo has made for RM and Juve (Addidas) but is now on a free to go anywhere, we maybe can do a deal, wanna talk about our upcoming contract renewal" I would be staggered if they haven't.