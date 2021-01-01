« previous next »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
Not sure why few posters are so open to part-ex ing Mo. Thats insane talk. If anyone would be sacrificed and go the other way to PSG, Id be pushing the French-speaking Mane onto the plank, especially after the stinker of last season.

I don't think many WANT to get rid of Mo for Mbappe. However it is easy to make a case for why it would be an understandable move. Age and resale value being two big ones.

I'll do what I normally do: just sit and watch.
The club have proven with VVD and Alisson that they are willing to push the envelope and break records for transfer fees. Smashing the clubs whole pay structure is a another thing. We're in the process of trying to re-sign VVD (£180k), Salah (£200k), Henderson (£140k). Bringing in Mbappe on anything near the supposed £400k he'd want is going to result in them wanting a major bump on their new deals. At present we're about £26m pa behind Man City (excluding their new signings) in our salary bill. The new contracts for TAA, Alisson & Fabinho means we've already increased from the current £325m.

The likes of Mbappe and Haaland and their wage demands are beyond us I'm afraid.
I would sell all of our famous trident now for Mbappe.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:44 am
I would sell all of our famous trident now for Mbappe.

Karius, Origi, Davies?
Ox, Minamino and Shaq.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:44 am
I would sell all of our famous trident now for Mbappe.
Insane IMHO
Woodburn Randall and Davies.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:55:02 am
Woodburn Randall and Davies.

That famous firm of solicitors who have faithfully represented us for centuries?
Thatś bad form, chap.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm
The club have proven with VVD and Alisson that they are willing to push the envelope and break records for transfer fees. Smashing the clubs whole pay structure is a another thing. We're in the process of trying to re-sign VVD (£180k), Salah (£200k), Henderson (£140k). Bringing in Mbappe on anything near the supposed £400k he'd want is going to result in them wanting a major bump on their new deals. At present we're about £26m pa behind Man City (excluding their new signings) in our salary bill. The new contracts for TAA, Alisson & Fabinho means we've already increased from the current £325m.

The likes of Mbappe and Haaland and their wage demands are beyond us I'm afraid.

1. Liverpool renews contracts of all their stars for nominal increases in pay.
2. Liverpool signs M'bappe on 400k a week, stars just signed contracts so can't complain.
3. ????
4. Trophies.
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
Mbappe is very unlikely, but crazy as it is to even say, theres a chance!

Mbappe is not a possibility this summer ...
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:10:13 am
1. Liverpool renews contracts of all their stars for nominal increases in pay.
2. Liverpool signs M'bappe on 400k a week, stars just signed contracts so can't complain.
3. ????
4. Trophies.

Henderson, Salah, VVD don't need to re-sign before the window shuts. Maybe they hold off, see if we were to make a signing like Mbappe and if we do want parity or thereabouts.
Graeme Kelly said on Rivalry Aside TV podcast earlier that Saul to Liverpool will happen. Let's wait and see.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:33:06 am
Graeme Kelly said on Rivalry Aside TV podcast earlier that Saul to Liverpool will happen. Let's wait and see.

How would he know? Who are his contacts? He's just some Twitter ITK posting opinion and rumours as "news" isn't he?
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:33:06 am
Graeme Kelly said on Rivalry Aside TV podcast earlier that Saul to Liverpool will happen. Let's wait and see.

 :jester :jester :jester
Good to see some contract extensions this week. However not a single credible link emerged. Hoping if we do sign someone it will just be a Jota type situation where the entire thing manifests within 48 hours and weve signed the player.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
Not sure why few posters are so open to part-ex ing Mo. Thats insane talk. If anyone would be sacrificed and go the other way to PSG, Id be pushing the French-speaking Mane onto the plank, especially after the stinker of last season.

Its all hypothetical, but ideally we would be able to sign Mbappe and not lose anyone we dont want to lose. Mo is a world class player and a very reliable source of goals.

I would prefer to let almost any of our players go before Mo, Mane included. But if sending Mo the other way is what it took to sign Mbappe, I would do it.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:15:14 am
Mbappe is not a possibility this summer ...

You are likely correct sir.

Its all idle speculation. Messi to PSG. Takes up lots of wages. Mbappe wont sign so they let him go, assuaging their fans with the signing of Messi. There are not many teams who could sign Mbappe. At an outside chance we might be one of 2-3 who could find a way.

Money saved up? A top player going the other way? Nike somehow indirectly helping with wages?

Again, I think it is unlikely, but I cant definitively rule it out. Possible wishful thinking on my part? Maybe!
OK - just for argument's sake - say we offer Mbappe a signing on fee of 20 - 25 million to join us next summer for 4 years on a salary of 250k per week plus performance bonuses...? Or some variation on that...?

That prepayment is cheaper than Konate's transfer fee - for the best young player on the planet. That means he gets effectively 350k base salary - plus the almost certain performance bonuses from playing with this Liverpool team under Klopp.

And joining us certainly can't hurt his marketability going forward...!!!

So we don't bugger up our cash flows mid-pandemic. We don't blow out the wage structure. We hugely boost the value of the team (FSG says thanks) - and we win lots of shit!! It also makes it a breeze to recruit the next generation - OK, who wants to join the Dream Team of football?? Take a number and line up over there please - in alphabetical order...

If Kyllian changes his mind later or doesn't like the food/weather (or can't understand anybody in Liverpool) or wants a new challenge in a couple of years (sick of lifting all those trophies?), then Mikey Edwards can surely sell him in his mid- to late-twenties to RM for 150-200m+ - and deliver a sizable war chest to our manager to replace him.

Isn't that a lot easier than hoping Nike give us a big (no, HUGE) brown paper bag to help fund it??
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:15:14 am
Mbappe is not a possibility this summer ...
Your probably right.
Albeit, if he is interested, PSG want to sell, RM are skint and we do a swap for Salah, the fee is probably affordable right?
The biggest issue would be the wages. From affordability point of view the club could probably look at the commercial benefit and "find" the money so the blocker will be the disparity between his and everybody else's wages and the knock-on effect.
If that is the case then he isn't really going to be an option when he is on a free next summer either is he?
If we are planning to "start" the rebuild next summer then we know we need to spend big money net. If  he is a player that they genuinely want, they may think their chances of getting him are much etter this summer while everyone else is in turmoil or committed to big moves and it's worth spending the £60m to do that. It maybe that they consider the disparity worth it for the value he brings. In the same way they will probably pay Mo more than anyone else in the squad with his renewal.
Unlikely but they may just surprise us yet.
