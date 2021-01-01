Mbappe is not a possibility this summer ...



Your probably right.Albeit, if he is interested, PSG want to sell, RM are skint and we do a swap for Salah, the fee is probably affordable right?The biggest issue would be the wages. From affordability point of view the club could probably look at the commercial benefit and "find" the money so the blocker will be the disparity between his and everybody else's wages and the knock-on effect.If that is the case then he isn't really going to be an option when he is on a free next summer either is he?If we are planning to "start" the rebuild next summer then we know we need to spend big money net. If he is a player that they genuinely want, they may think their chances of getting him are much etter this summer while everyone else is in turmoil or committed to big moves and it's worth spending the £60m to do that. It maybe that they consider the disparity worth it for the value he brings. In the same way they will probably pay Mo more than anyone else in the squad with his renewal.Unlikely but they may just surprise us yet.