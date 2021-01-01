The club have proven with VVD and Alisson that they are willing to push the envelope and break records for transfer fees. Smashing the clubs whole pay structure is a another thing. We're in the process of trying to re-sign VVD (£180k), Salah (£200k), Henderson (£140k). Bringing in Mbappe on anything near the supposed £400k he'd want is going to result in them wanting a major bump on their new deals. At present we're about £26m pa behind Man City (excluding their new signings) in our salary bill. The new contracts for TAA, Alisson & Fabinho means we've already increased from the current £325m.



The likes of Mbappe and Haaland and their wage demands are beyond us I'm afraid.