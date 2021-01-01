« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:43:51 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:10:46 pm

The more times we quote this, the more we think about it, the closer it becomes to reality. It may be a parallel reality, but who cares...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:46:54 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:43:51 pm
The more times we quote this, the more we think about it, the closer it becomes to reality. It may be a parallel reality, but who cares...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm »
The Mbappe-Origi swap deal is ON! This has been brewing in the background for some time now. Inquiries have been Made!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:53:58 pm »
Finally some comic relief.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:48:58 pm
The Mbappe-Origi swap deal is ON! This has been brewing in the background for some time now. Inquiries have been Made!
They both play off the left.

Sadio lad, you can play centre forward for a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:27:21 pm
;D

Dont wonder too long about that would be my advice.
But I like my thought experiments.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #247 on: Today at 07:14:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:10:46 pm

I wonder what constitutes a financial scramble over at the Parc des Princes? Given they are effectively owned and backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, youd think they have a bottomless pit of money. Or am I missing something?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #248 on: Today at 07:20:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:14:00 pm
I wonder what constitutes a financial scramble over at the Parc des Princes? Given they are effectively owned and backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, youd think they have a bottomless pit of money. Or am I missing something?

It's all just a charade to make it seem as if they are concerned with FFP which is just suspended, not gone, for last year and this year.  Since they now run UEFA/ECA they can't be super flagrant in telling everybody to get fucked like ManC do.  In the end he'll re-sign with a bump in salary would be my guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #249 on: Today at 07:20:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:14:00 pm
I wonder what constitutes a financial scramble over at the Parc des Princes? Given they are effectively owned and backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, youd think they have a bottomless pit of money. Or am I missing something?

Scramble to create a fake sponsorship deal snd make it look as legit as they can e.g Qatar skiing company for £200M over 4 years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #250 on: Today at 07:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:20:39 pm
It's all just a charade to make it seem as if they are concerned with FFP which is just suspended, not gone, for last year and this year.  Since they now run UEFA/ECA they can't be super flagrant in telling everybody to get fucked like ManC do.  In the end he'll re-sign with a bump in salary would be my guess.
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.

Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:20:46 pm
Scramble to create a fake sponsorship deal snd make it look as legit as they can e.g Qatar skiing company for £200M over 4 years
What, like salmon fishing in the Yemen? ;)
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:35:24 pm »
The Qatar Skiing Company is a world class facility that's cheaper than the jet set skiing facilities in Austria and Switzerland for fucks sakes.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:55:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:35:57 pm
"How'd you convince him to move to Liverpool, Jurgen?"

"Kylian? It was really nothing."
"Apparently he has a girlfriend in Cromer. I know, I know! But I hear it's really serious..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #253 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:33:29 pm
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.
What, like salmon fishing in the Yemen? ;)

God knows but we can dream that we can somehow benefit :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:24:11 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:33:29 pm
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.
What, like salmon fishing in the Yemen? ;)

Oh yes, I'm sure in the end he'll be really upset...



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:36:17 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #256 on: Today at 08:38:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:33:29 pm
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.

They may lose Mbappe on a free next season, so they are not exactly in a strong position when it comes to him. Getting Messi might just save face for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #257 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:49:28 am


Disagree on Firmino's best days being behind him, he's not hugely reliant on pace and we can't really read much into his form last season due to the crazy circumstances. I think we're just looking to offer him an extension last because he's a level below our other forwards.
I was saying what pearces thinks from the article. Also is role is more a of a 10 then a 9 however the biggest factor his is ability to press and do super well. That doesn't age well normally partially for a forward, Think of Diego Costa falling off at 29 after moving back to spain.
Im not saying he will but it a concern, however he super good tactically for the role so that may help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #258 on: Today at 09:08:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:38:53 pm
They may lose Mbappe on a free next season, so they are not exactly in a strong position when it comes to him. Getting Messi might just save face for them.
That could be it. If they sign Messi but lose Mbappe in the same window everyone's still thinking about Messi, but if Mbappe leaves next summer on a free it'll give their entire window a negative outlook regardless of who they sign.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #259 on: Today at 09:24:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:38:53 pm
They may lose Mbappe on a free next season, so they are not exactly in a strong position when it comes to him. Getting Messi might just save face for them.
It's a weird one. Bizarrely they may find it difficult to shift Mbappe this summer. RM are skint, Man City have loaded it on Grealish, Chelsea are after Lukaku. Maybe these clubs will change their plans for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #260 on: Today at 09:29:49 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:24:11 pm
It's a weird one. Bizarrely they may find it difficult to shift Mbappe this summer. RM are skint, Man City have loaded it on Grealish, Chelsea are after Lukaku. Maybe these clubs will change their plans for him.
There is another club that might be interested at a ted above 100m...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #261 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:29:49 pm
There is another club that might be interested at a ted above 100m...
I know the journos have said before about Liverpool having the money for a generational talent but even if he was available for £100m I couldn't see our owners authorising it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #262 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:50:56 pm
I know the journos have said before about Liverpool having the money for a generational talent but even if he was available for £100m I couldn't see our owners authorising it.
Nah, thats nonsense. The issue will be more convincing him not to go to Real and covering his wages.

But there are other issues.  One of these is cash.  PSG, City, Chelsea?  They dont have to worry about cash in the bank.  Theyre not run like a normal business in any way, they dont have to worry about cash flow.  We do.

And after Covid? Cash flow might well be an issue.  Its difficult to know really.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #263 on: Today at 09:58:52 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:50:56 pm
I know the journos have said before about Liverpool having the money for a generational talent but even if he was available for £100m I couldn't see our owners authorising it.
I could. Especially after Alisson, which was a very expensive (but worth it ten times over) transfer coup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #264 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:58:52 pm
I could. Especially after Alisson, which was a very expensive (but worth it ten times over) transfer coup.


That was only after selling Coutinho, though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #265 on: Today at 10:10:47 pm »
Mbappe is highly likely to go to Madrid if he leaves PSG.

He isnt coming here if he decides to move to England which I doubt he will 3 clubs would be in front of us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #266 on: Today at 10:21:10 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:58:52 pm
I could. Especially after Alisson, which was a very expensive (but worth it ten times over) transfer coup.

Alisson wasnt on anywhere near as much as Mbappe would be on? Mbappe would be on what, 4 or 5 times more?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #267 on: Today at 10:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:10:47 pm
Mbappe is highly likely to go to Madrid if he leaves PSG.

He isnt coming here if he decides to move to England which I doubt he will 3 clubs would be in front of us.
 

Like Alisson, or Virgil? Some players choose a different path.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #268 on: Today at 10:29:35 pm »
Mbappe is very unlikely, but crazy as it is to even say, theres a chance!

Real Madrid might be his preferred destination, but they will still be there after a few years at Liverpool. Zidane is out of the picture, and so the chance to play under Klopp comes into focus.

Two issues to overcome now. Fee, if this window, and wages.

Fee? Maybe theres a sense in which we have managed our resources frugally and while we cant quite afford an Mbappe, we find a way to make it happen. Dont want to make it an accountant thread, but we are talking about a special talent.

If we are still miles away on the fee, I half wonder if theres an outside chance we would send Mo the other way in exchange? I dont want to do that, but the age of the team needs to come down a bit, and while Mo is one of the last ones you would sacrifice, for Mbappe you probably would do it. That would be debatable, but I would do it.

Wages is the next big hurdle. Signing up our main big players on new deals means we are now potentially open to an even bigger financial fish. If Mo left we are most of the way there on wages, as to renew his deal, which we would be looking to do, will cost a pretty penny. And then theres the Nike factor. I know they cant directly subsidize wages, but arguably he would be a Nike ambassador with his own personal Nike deal, and moving to Liverpool could boost that deal.

Ideally we find a way to do this and keep everyone we want to keep.
Less than ideal would be to let someone go who we dont want to lose, but you might do it for Mbappe.

I feel like a crackpot for even thinking like this, but the funny thing is, unlikely as signing Mbappe is, Im not willing to rule it out completely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #269 on: Today at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:21:25 pm
 

Like Alisson, or Virgil? Some players choose a different path.

Those two came from smaller clubs to us and had a wage increase here.

PSG are a medium sized club with lots of money he might admire us but he isnt taking a pay cut to play here.

Spain offers a better lifestyle off the pitch as well plus you dont get the sh*t kicked out of you by 6ft cloggers each week too !!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #270 on: Today at 10:35:43 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:14:00 pm
I wonder what constitutes a financial scramble over at the Parc des Princes? Given they are effectively owned and backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, youd think they have a bottomless pit of money. Or am I missing something?

Its a spring tradition at the palace, they gather all the young princlings and throw a million usd in 100's in the air and shout "SCRAMBLE" as the kids rush about collecting the notes. Its really heartwarming watching the little tykes gambol as their excluded sisters cheer them on from the sidelines.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #271 on: Today at 10:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:35:43 pm
Its a spring tradition at the palace, they gather all the young princlings and throw a million usd in 100's in the air and shout "SCRAMBLE" as the kids rush about collecting the notes. Its really heartwarming watching the little tykes gambol as their excluded sisters cheer them on from the sidelines.

The correct expression is the 'seraglio' - the enclosed courts for the wives and concubines. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #272 on: Today at 10:45:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:21:10 pm
Alisson wasnt on anywhere near as much as Mbappe would be on? Mbappe would be on what, 4 or 5 times more?
Well youre no fun.

My point was in response to the suggestion FSG lacked the ambition and financial cajones to make a Mbappe deal happen. My response was to cite a previous example that suggested otherwise. Sure it may be ultimately too rich for our blood, but itll be discussed as an option Im certain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #273 on: Today at 10:49:57 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #274 on: Today at 10:51:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:45:52 pm
Well youre no fun.

My point was in response to the suggestion FSG lacked the ambition and financial cajones to make a Mbappe deal happen. My response was to cite a previous example that suggested otherwise. Sure it may be ultimately too rich for our blood, but itll be discussed as an option Im certain.

I would imagine that they would know the sums involved by now. If we were interested then we would have made contact with his representatives.

I am not enthused by FSG but I dont think they should be taken to task if they cannot get Mbappe. The guy is on another level of cost and profile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #275 on: Today at 11:01:17 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:29:35 pm
Mbappe is very unlikely, but crazy as it is to even say, theres a chance!

Real Madrid might be his preferred destination, but they will still be there after a few years at Liverpool. Zidane is out of the picture, and so the chance to play under Klopp comes into focus.

Two issues to overcome now. Fee, if this window, and wages.

Fee? Maybe theres a sense in which we have managed our resources frugally and while we cant quite afford an Mbappe, we find a way to make it happen. Dont want to make it an accountant thread, but we are talking about a special talent.

If we are still miles away on the fee, I half wonder if theres an outside chance we would send Mo the other way in exchange? I dont want to do that, but the age of the team needs to come down a bit, and while Mo is one of the last ones you would sacrifice, for Mbappe you probably would do it. That would be debatable, but I would do it.

Wages is the next big hurdle. Signing up our main big players on new deals means we are now potentially open to an even bigger financial fish. If Mo left we are most of the way there on wages, as to renew his deal, which we would be looking to do, will cost a pretty penny. And then theres the Nike factor. I know they cant directly subsidize wages, but arguably he would be a Nike ambassador with his own personal Nike deal, and moving to Liverpool could boost that deal.

Ideally we find a way to do this and keep everyone we want to keep.
Less than ideal would be to let someone go who we dont want to lose, but you might do it for Mbappe.

I feel like a crackpot for even thinking like this, but the funny thing is, unlikely as signing Mbappe is, Im not willing to rule it out completely.
I agree with all of this.
Mbappe is the future and even if he was here for 3 years the message it would send out to everyone would be immense. Remember the feel good factor when we signed Van Dijk? Imagine that times 100!
I am probably in the minority but I would consider offering Mo plus £50m in exchange. Mo is 29, Mbappe 22. Plus, in an open market, who else would pay you that level of money for Mo now? We wouldn't sell him to any clubs in England, Barca and RM can't and we wouldn't sell him to PSG without having a replacement.
Wages disparity is the biggest concern but let's face it, its there in every dressing room. Robbo gets much less than Virgil. Is he super happy about it? Probably not, will the club make him one of the highest owners. Probably not. Is Virgil on the same as Mo? Probably not.
Commercially he would bring a lot. Look at Messi, PSG are reportedly prepared to offer him £40m a year because commercially they will make a profit. He will soon be in the same bracket if he is not already.
People talk about the club bring self sufficient, sponsors will be falling over themselves to be connected with him and us I think.
£75m was a lot for Van Dijk but nobody questions that now. It is seen as a bargain. I think this would end up being like that for the message it would send out.
For me, he is the right age, most commercial potential of any player out there and a generational talent.
Unfortunately though I don't see us signing him, partly due to the disparity in his wages.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #276 on: Today at 11:13:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:51:03 pm
I would imagine that they would know the sums involved by now. If we were interested then we would have made contact with his representatives.

I am not enthused by FSG but I dont think they should be taken to task if they cannot get Mbappe. The guy is on another level of cost and profile.
And you know for a fact they havent asked to be kept informed of developments with his PSG contract stalemate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #277 on: Today at 11:16:15 pm »
Not sure why few posters are so open to part-ex ing Mo. Thats insane talk. If anyone would be sacrificed and go the other way to PSG, Id be pushing the French-speaking Mane onto the plank, especially after the stinker of last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #278 on: Today at 11:24:56 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:58:52 pm
I could. Especially after Alisson, which was a very expensive (but worth it ten times over) transfer coup.
As I said above, I think the message it would send out would be immense. I think that alone for our standing as a club would payback a huge proportion of the fee.
Our sponsors would love it too. He fits our age profile and the "generational talent" for which we supposedly make an exception money wise but I just cannot see the owners doing it. Partially for fear of upsetting the squad harmony.
All that said, they must realise that they will need to spend a big net value next summer so spending say £60m now (excluding wages) and getting Mbappe may be considered worth it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #279 on: Today at 11:31:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:16:15 pm
Not sure why few posters are so open to part-ex ing Mo. Thats insane talk. If anyone would be sacrificed and go the other way to PSG, Id be pushing the French-speaking Mane onto the plank, especially after the stinker of last season.
I was purely thinking in terms of the wage difference between Mbappe and Salah being the least and Salah providing the highest value.
I don't see the club being able to get £90-100m for Salah on the open market, due to the reasons cited above, but I do in a part exchange with PSG.
I doubt it will happen though.
