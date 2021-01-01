Mbappe is very unlikely, but crazy as it is to even say, theres a chance!



Real Madrid might be his preferred destination, but they will still be there after a few years at Liverpool. Zidane is out of the picture, and so the chance to play under Klopp comes into focus.



Two issues to overcome now. Fee, if this window, and wages.



Fee? Maybe theres a sense in which we have managed our resources frugally and while we cant quite afford an Mbappe, we find a way to make it happen. Dont want to make it an accountant thread, but we are talking about a special talent.



If we are still miles away on the fee, I half wonder if theres an outside chance we would send Mo the other way in exchange? I dont want to do that, but the age of the team needs to come down a bit, and while Mo is one of the last ones you would sacrifice, for Mbappe you probably would do it. That would be debatable, but I would do it.



Wages is the next big hurdle. Signing up our main big players on new deals means we are now potentially open to an even bigger financial fish. If Mo left we are most of the way there on wages, as to renew his deal, which we would be looking to do, will cost a pretty penny. And then theres the Nike factor. I know they cant directly subsidize wages, but arguably he would be a Nike ambassador with his own personal Nike deal, and moving to Liverpool could boost that deal.



Ideally we find a way to do this and keep everyone we want to keep.

Less than ideal would be to let someone go who we dont want to lose, but you might do it for Mbappe.



I feel like a crackpot for even thinking like this, but the funny thing is, unlikely as signing Mbappe is, Im not willing to rule it out completely.