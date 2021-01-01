« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #240 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #241 on: Today at 06:43:51 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:10:46 pm

The more times we quote this, the more we think about it, the closer it becomes to reality. It may be a parallel reality, but who cares...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #242 on: Today at 06:46:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:43:51 pm
The more times we quote this, the more we think about it, the closer it becomes to reality. It may be a parallel reality, but who cares...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #243 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm
The Mbappe-Origi swap deal is ON! This has been brewing in the background for some time now. Inquiries have been Made!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #244 on: Today at 06:53:58 pm
Finally some comic relief.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #245 on: Today at 06:54:09 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:48:58 pm
The Mbappe-Origi swap deal is ON! This has been brewing in the background for some time now. Inquiries have been Made!
They both play off the left.

Sadio lad, you can play centre forward for a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #246 on: Today at 06:54:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:27:21 pm
;D

Dont wonder too long about that would be my advice.
But I like my thought experiments.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #247 on: Today at 07:14:00 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:10:46 pm

I wonder what constitutes a financial scramble over at the Parc des Princes? Given they are effectively owned and backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, youd think they have a bottomless pit of money. Or am I missing something?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #248 on: Today at 07:20:39 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:14:00 pm
I wonder what constitutes a financial scramble over at the Parc des Princes? Given they are effectively owned and backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, youd think they have a bottomless pit of money. Or am I missing something?

It's all just a charade to make it seem as if they are concerned with FFP which is just suspended, not gone, for last year and this year.  Since they now run UEFA/ECA they can't be super flagrant in telling everybody to get fucked like ManC do.  In the end he'll re-sign with a bump in salary would be my guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #249 on: Today at 07:20:46 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:14:00 pm
I wonder what constitutes a financial scramble over at the Parc des Princes? Given they are effectively owned and backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, youd think they have a bottomless pit of money. Or am I missing something?

Scramble to create a fake sponsorship deal snd make it look as legit as they can e.g Qatar skiing company for £200M over 4 years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #250 on: Today at 07:33:29 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:20:39 pm
It's all just a charade to make it seem as if they are concerned with FFP which is just suspended, not gone, for last year and this year.  Since they now run UEFA/ECA they can't be super flagrant in telling everybody to get fucked like ManC do.  In the end he'll re-sign with a bump in salary would be my guess.
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.

Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:20:46 pm
Scramble to create a fake sponsorship deal snd make it look as legit as they can e.g Qatar skiing company for £200M over 4 years
What, like salmon fishing in the Yemen? ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #251 on: Today at 07:35:24 pm
The Qatar Skiing Company is a world class facility that's cheaper than the jet set skiing facilities in Austria and Switzerland for fucks sakes.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #252 on: Today at 07:55:56 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:35:57 pm
"How'd you convince him to move to Liverpool, Jurgen?"

"Kylian? It was really nothing."
"Apparently he has a girlfriend in Comer. I know, I know! But I hear it's really serious..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #253 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:33:29 pm
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.
What, like salmon fishing in the Yemen? ;)

God knows but we can dream that we can somehow benefit :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #254 on: Today at 08:24:11 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:33:29 pm
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.
What, like salmon fishing in the Yemen? ;)

Oh yes, I'm sure in the end he'll be really upset...



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #255 on: Today at 08:36:17 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #256 on: Today at 08:38:53 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:33:29 pm
I get that, but why brief theyre looking to sell Mbappe to make Messi happen? Thats not going to go down well with Kylian & Family.

They may lose Mbappe on a free next season, so they are not exactly in a strong position when it comes to him. Getting Messi might just save face for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #257 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:49:28 am


Disagree on Firmino's best days being behind him, he's not hugely reliant on pace and we can't really read much into his form last season due to the crazy circumstances. I think we're just looking to offer him an extension last because he's a level below our other forwards.
I was saying what pearces thinks from the article. Also is role is more a of a 10 then a 9 however the biggest factor his is ability to press and do super well. That doesn't age well normally partially for a forward, Think of Diego Costa falling off at 29 after moving back to spain.
Im not saying he will but it a concern, however he super good tactically for the role so that may help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #258 on: Today at 09:08:12 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:38:53 pm
They may lose Mbappe on a free next season, so they are not exactly in a strong position when it comes to him. Getting Messi might just save face for them.
That could be it. If they sign Messi but lose Mbappe in the same window everyone's still thinking about Messi, but if Mbappe leaves next summer on a free it'll give their entire window a negative outlook regardless of who they sign.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #259 on: Today at 09:24:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:38:53 pm
They may lose Mbappe on a free next season, so they are not exactly in a strong position when it comes to him. Getting Messi might just save face for them.
It's a weird one. Bizarrely they may find it difficult to shift Mbappe this summer. RM are skint, Man City have loaded it on Grealish, Chelsea are after Lukaku. Maybe these clubs will change their plans for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #260 on: Today at 09:29:49 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:24:11 pm
It's a weird one. Bizarrely they may find it difficult to shift Mbappe this summer. RM are skint, Man City have loaded it on Grealish, Chelsea are after Lukaku. Maybe these clubs will change their plans for him.
There is another club that might be interested at a ted above 100m...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #261 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:29:49 pm
There is another club that might be interested at a ted above 100m...
I know the journos have said before about Liverpool having the money for a generational talent but even if he was available for £100m I couldn't see our owners authorising it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #262 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:50:56 pm
I know the journos have said before about Liverpool having the money for a generational talent but even if he was available for £100m I couldn't see our owners authorising it.
Nah, thats nonsense. The issue will be more convincing him not to go to Real and covering his wages.

But there are other issues.  One of these is cash.  PSG, City, Chelsea?  They dont have to worry about cash in the bank.  Theyre not run like a normal business in any way, they dont have to worry about cash flow.  We do.

And after Covid? Cash flow might well be an issue.  Its difficult to know really.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #263 on: Today at 09:58:52 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:50:56 pm
I know the journos have said before about Liverpool having the money for a generational talent but even if he was available for £100m I couldn't see our owners authorising it.
I could. Especially after Alisson, which was a very expensive (but worth it ten times over) transfer coup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #264 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:58:52 pm
I could. Especially after Alisson, which was a very expensive (but worth it ten times over) transfer coup.


That was only after selling Coutinho, though?
