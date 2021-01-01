« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE

Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #200 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:02:50 pm
Shaqiri has said he wants to move.

Its just that its is Serie A clubs interested who have very little money to spend.

Hopefully if he does move that he finds a club that he  can do well and play regular football. Plus hopefuuly they have enough to make it worth our while.
difficult market this summer
Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,951
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #201 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:22:33 pm
Karius has been on loan, almost constantly since.  Liverpool get fees for that. What is the problem with that? He isnt refusing to go, hes not gobbing off, hes just getting on with it.

There was one of those 'winning team' snaps from preseason training with Karius pictured absolutely beaming, which was lovely to see.

Whatever we feel about the impact of his CL final mistakes dwarfs in comparison to what he feels, I'm certain of that. He's been punished enough and I really hope for his sake he can in some way recover his career.
Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #202 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:04:45 pm
Bit harsh I think
Maybe a bit harsh  and I apologise if my £$## too spicy- but I think  it is time for him (& agent) to find a place where he can play to his best ability. He is no longer playing in pre-season friendlies and I wish him the best.

Just suprised he has stayed so long after Klopp has made it plain that he has no future at Liverpool and has not played in red shirt since Kiev in 2018.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,327
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #203 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:26:56 pm
There was one of those 'winning team' snaps from preseason training with Karius pictured absolutely beaming, which was lovely to see.

Whatever we feel about the impact of his CL final mistakes dwarfs in comparison to what he feels, I'm certain of that. He's been punished enough and I really hope for his sake he can in some way recover his career.

yeah exactly.

Its a tough situation for him really, as we can still see, no one will let him forget.

Not sure where he ends up next, at this point he may need to take a bigger step down for the sake of getting back up again! He couldnt get much game time at Union last season. Tougher for goalies too. Not that many spots up for grabs.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,188
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #204 on: Today at 02:30:54 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:29:39 pm
Maybe a bit harsh  and I apologise if my £$## too spicy- but I think  it is time for him (& agent) to find a place where he can play to his best ability. He is no longer playing in pre-season friendlies and I wish him the best.

Just suprised he has stayed so long after Klopp has made it plain that he has no future at Liverpool and has not played in red shirt since Kiev in 2018.

He played in a red shirt for us about ten days ago, and he's still a Liverpool player deserving respect as much as any other Liverpool player.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,607
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #205 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:29:41 pm
You've missed out Ian Rush.
Rush wouldn't have missed that sitter Origi did against Burnley, even at 59.
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #206 on: Today at 02:32:34 pm
I can forgive Karius for the final.

Just not for the working out montage in LA.
Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,094
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #207 on: Today at 02:42:38 pm
They must've changed shifts,  dutchkop up now.
Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #208 on: Today at 02:52:00 pm
Messi leaving Barcelona gives them a chance to steady the ship, although it might not be enough. They are probably still short of what they need, and I doubt Aguero and Depay are going there to play for nothing.

A player like Pedri represents a new future for Barcelona. If I understand his situation, he is still on a low wage, but has been promised a new deal in keeping with his growing status, as soon as they can sort out the accounts.

It is possible that they cant quite get there, and so Pedri will feel slighted as he watches other players who are not much better, and perhaps even less important to the club, earn 5x what he does.

I suppose what Im saying is there is an outside chance that an opportunistic signing like this could present itself at the end of the window. Mikey Edwards will be all over it if theres any chance.
Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #209 on: Today at 02:57:07 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:52:00 pm
Messi leaving Barcelona gives them a chance to steady the ship, although it might not be enough. They are probably still short of what they need, and I doubt Aguero and Depay are going there to play for nothing.

A player like Pedri represents a new future for Barcelona. If I understand his situation, he is still on a low wage, but has been promised a new deal in keeping with his growing status, as soon as they can sort out the accounts.

It is possible that they cant quite get there, and so Pedri will feel slighted as he watches other players who are not much better, and perhaps even less important to the club, earn 5x what he does.

I suppose what Im saying is there is an outside chance that an opportunistic signing like this could present itself at the end of the window. Mikey Edwards will be all over it if theres any chance.

at least the Messi situation could move the log jam this summer transfer season.
I am sure Edwards and lFC scouting will implement their transfer plan and take any opportunities that come from Barca/Messi situation.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,179
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #210 on: Today at 03:19:11 pm
Pedri and Frankie De Jong double swoop, how much we talking?  ;D
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #211 on: Today at 03:22:22 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:32:34 pm
I can forgive Karius for the final.

Just not for the working out montage in LA.

 ;D
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #212 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm


If we do sign a forward it later going to be someone left-field;

Gouiri
Cuenha
Madueke (bonus as hes English also)

I think Neuhaus is the most likely midfielder but
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,112
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #213 on: Today at 03:51:02 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:31:29 pm
Rush wouldn't have missed that sitter Origi did against Burnley, even at 59.
Reckon if his nose was in goal he wouldve saved it
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,112
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #214 on: Today at 03:52:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:19:11 pm
Pedri and Frankie De Jong double swoop, how much we talking?  ;D
Id say about 100%





confirmation that youre a balloonhead that is
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #215 on: Today at 03:52:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:19:11 pm
Pedri and Frankie De Jong double swoop, how much we talking?  ;D

150-200M. Maybe more.

I don't think Barcelona will want to sell either. Even in the current circumstances. their focus will be on reducing the wage bill elsewhere.

Selling De Jong and Pedri won't reduce the wage bill by much, it was explained to me yesterday that they could use 25% of any sale to improve the wage bill limit. That would help but probably not as much as getting Griezmann, Coutinho, Umtiti and other established, older players off the wage bill. Even players like Sergi Roberto, Dembele, Trincao etc.. will be sacrificed before De Jong or Pedri, IMO.

My guess would be that it will only come to a head if Barcelona are in this type of position come the last few days in August
Online eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #216 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:08:58 pm
Never heard of Ekrem Konur, but Grizz Khan has said he's legit so this could be a goer

Can't tell if joking or not...  :o
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,179
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
Reply #217 on: Today at 03:56:05 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:52:17 pm
Id say about 100%





confirmation that youre a balloonhead that is


Tell the masses on here that they don't know mate.
