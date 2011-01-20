« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:30:24 am
On the James Pearce piece, I just find it hard to reconcile statements that the owners don't put anything in to the club (beyond what we bring in) whilst stating that the owners know they need to refresh the squad (likely next summer) - as surely that refresh is going to require them to put money into the club (unless they expect to sell the likes of Salah etc to fund this, which isn't likely)?

It depends on how you view a refresh of the squad in my opinion.

I think some people view a refresh of the squad in the sense that we buy a ready made replacement for one of our current key players. Let's say Haaland is brought in to replace Firmino for example. It's a plug and play approach that provides an immediate replacement. This allows you confidence that you can at least continue at the same level or even be improved going forward.

I think other people view a refresh of the squad as a more longer term piece. That the likes of Jota, Konate, Jones, Elliott and others form part of that refresh that will happen over years. We'll obviously add to this over windows, and the existing key older players will fall from prominence at different rates to each other. This allows a slower approach as longer term replacements aren't necessarily 1st team starters when bought. They are squad players that we hope to develop into key 1st team players on a trajectory that matches our needs, as a current key 1st team player's production and input begins to decline (or they are sold).

The likelihood in my opinion is that we'll do a bit of both of the things above. Primarily I think our plan has been to do the latter and buy squad some younger squad players to (a) improve squad depth and (b) hopefully future proof ourselves in certain positions. Jota and Konate fit in that space for example.

I think we've focused on that side of things because it's what this squad currently needs. Or at least what we would have projected what this squad needs in our long term planning to squad evolution. The age of the squad isn't that old at this point. It's more the fact that a number of key players are at similar ages (29-31).

What makes things more difficult with regards to longer term planning are aspects like  VvD having an unexpected long term injury that potentially casts some doubt, Firmino and Mane having much poorer season than anyone expected and a global pandemic that's screwed football finances for virtually everyone and made us just play a season in unusual circumstances. I suspect those factors are some of the things that may have made our long term plan look less secure at this point in time.

Like I said the other day though, the club is stuck between a rock and a hard place currently. They need to trust that the mitigating circumstances of the last 12-18 months are what is driving some of the uncertainty about durability and current quality of certain players. That VvD can return to a high level. That Mane can return to a high level after some rest, a less condensed seasons ahead, crowds returning, etc..

We'll probably know in the next 12 months whether some of these concerns are true or have gone away for a year or 3. In the meantime it still feels sensible from a financial, squad building, cultural perspective to look for younger players like Konate who can contribute now but can equally grow into key players for a PL and CL challenging team. That might not be the case in 12-24 months time and we may need to go after a player or 2 who is 1st team, key player ready. That may need FSG to add funds or for us to shed a key player or 2. 

It's all a bit of a high wire act currently with regards to transfers (in and out), contract extensions and long term planning aligned with winning now. There's obviously the financial aspects to consider and buying a 1st team key player now, as an insurance policy doesn't seem to fit with our financial capabilities or potentially Klopp's idea around squad building and depth. Personally I'm not too concerned currently, but that's an ever changing landscape. Depending on what happens this season could really dictate oute need to stay on the current path or accelerate our evolution fo the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 09:38:18 am
So while the sign Messi mania is in full swing - I think we should go all out and sign Frenkie De Jong - and give him shirt 23 so we can move Shaqiri on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ibn5STF9gjM

Barca still need to clear wages and get 200M in transfer fees before they can register new players De Pay and Aguero - this would help Barca and really improve our midfield

I really want us to sell & replace Origi with an up and coming young attacker. He also needs a new challenge
See Laporta saying that they believe they can now register  Aguero, Depay etc so either a bullying tactic or the idea of a fire sale is over.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:31:37 am
Or we promote from the cohort of younger players.

In some ways, I'm more interested in seeing not-top notch players moved out and seeing how our youngsters do as 2nd reserve. 1st team signings are a bonus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 12:16:34 pm
You would assume so because even if they were planning on selling a player to fund it, who is going to have value? Trent, Alisson? Never going to happen. Salah and Mane will be 30 on big wages, don't see us getting much for them.
Thats why I think they will be more active over the next few weeks. Clubs are desperate and so players will be cheaper. Also, we constantly hear that the players we need to improve our team are few and far between so with Barca and RM out of the running and all the other clubs to big spends, isn't it a good time to get them in?

Yeah, it does feel that we're missing an opportunity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm »
For refreshing the squad, in 4 years time our first team could still have a strong base of existing players, and all at good ages;
Alisson - 32
Trent - 26
Gomez - 28
Konate - 26
Jones - 24
Milner - 39
Elliot - 22
Jota - 28
Gordon - 20

Form, injuries etc etc obviously all come into the mix but its potentially something that can be built on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:04:07 pm
Hes had the absolute peak moments though hasnt he? will he ever repeat that type of moment again?

Imagine if you'd been told in summer 2018 that Divock Origi would bag 2 in a CL semi-final (including the winner) and then get a goal in the CL final. You wouldn't have believed it. That's without even mentioning the Everton goal, Newcastle etc..

It looks unlikely that Origi could hit those heights again. But you never know. Football over the years has taught me that anything is possible. Divock Origi looks a spent force at Liverpool. 2 years ago his was absolutely crucial in us getting our 6th CL.

I think it would be best for him and the club if he leaves this summer. But Divock might not think that (or the club in certain circumstances). If he stays, I'm not as down on him as others. Still think he's serviceable as a 6th choice option. Given the choice I'd arguably rather have him than Minamino personally (1 of them will have to stay if Shaqiri leaves).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 12:25:37 pm
For refreshing the squad, in 4 years time our first team could still have a strong base of existing players, and all at good ages;
Alisson - 32
Trent - 26
Gomez - 28
Konate - 26
Jones - 24
Milner - 39
Elliot - 22
Jota - 28
Gordon - 20

Form, injuries etc etc obviously all come into the mix but its potentially something that can be built on

You've missed out Ian Rush.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #167 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:23:14 pm
Yeah, it does feel that we're missing an opportunity.

I'm not necessarily disagreeing but missing an opportunity on what?

Buying the likes of Malen? Or buying the likes of Haaland. Mbappe?

It would be good for you to crystallise what you mean in terms of opportunities missed at this point in time (holistically, not necessarily individual players) and what different approach you would have taken so far in terms of overall transfer strategy, squad depth, etc..?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #168 on: Today at 12:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:29:52 pm
I'm not necessarily disagreeing but missing an opportunity on what?

Buying the likes of Malen? Or buying the likes of Haaland. Mbappe?

It would be good for you to crystallise what you mean in terms of opportunities missed at this point in time (holistically, not necessarily individual players) and what different approach you would have taken so far in terms of overall transfer strategy, squad depth, etc..?

Signing one or two players in the mold of Jota. Good quality, but about to increase their level and challenge first team starters. Even if that means the owners spending a bit more money now without necessarily bringing in the funds first. And I'm not talking about Haaland or Mbappe (we'll never do that). I'd have been quite pleased with Neuhaus and Malen.

The opportunity missed comment was only in reference to the post I quoted (clubs are desperate and so players will be cheaper; Barca and RM out of the running).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:29:52 pm
I'm not necessarily disagreeing but missing an opportunity on what?

Buying the likes of Malen? Or buying the likes of Haaland. Mbappe?

It would be good for you to crystallise what you mean in terms of opportunities missed at this point in time (holistically, not necessarily individual players) and what different approach you would have taken so far in terms of overall transfer strategy, squad depth, etc..?
To start, I expect us to be active in the next few weeks so I am not having a dig at the club I am just saying why it would make sense to be active.
There are a lot of clubs struggling this summer - French, Italian, Barca, Real Madrid. So players that would not normally be available may well be available and for very good prices.
Also, we are working in a very select field because the players we are after are usually wanted by all the top clubs so if a number of them cannot compete, isn't it a good time to act?
Next summer you would expect teams to be back on their feet and prices to be more back to normal meaning it will cost us a lot more.
Finally, next summer players will be starting to ask about Klopp's future. We will want them to sign say a 3 year deal and Klopp will only be here for 2.
Finally, we don't know how this season will play out, our need for players may become more apparent and so negotiations next summer harder. This summer we could bring 2 into a strong squad, play them sparingly and get them used to the system without them needing to "turn it on" for us to win games necessarily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:27:12 pm
Imagine if you'd been told in summer 2018 that Divock Origi would bag 2 in a CL semi-final (including the winner) and then get a goal in the CL final. You wouldn't have believed it. That's without even mentioning the Everton goal, Newcastle etc..

It looks unlikely that Origi could hit those heights again. But you never know. Football over the years has taught me that anything is possible. Divock Origi looks a spent force at Liverpool. 2 years ago his was absolutely crucial in us getting our 6th CL.

I think it would be best for him and the club if he leaves this summer. But Divock might not think that (or the club in certain circumstances). If he stays, I'm not as down on him as others. Still think he's serviceable as a 6th choice option. Given the choice I'd arguably rather have him than Minamino personally (1 of them will have to stay if Shaqiri leaves).

Probably half the reason he's sticking around. He was absolutely nowhere in 18/19, didn't sniff the pitch until December and then Pickford dropped one on his head and six months later he'd done everything you've written there and signed a new contract. If its true that his contract is until 2024 he's maybe thinking there'll be some point that he gets another chance like that? Who knows. Its easy to say he should be more ambitious about playing regularly but he's at the best club he'll ever be at, training with the best coaches and best players he'll ever train with, playing in front of the best fans he'll ever play in front of and probably earning more than he'd earn anywhere else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #171 on: Today at 12:47:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:44:07 pm
Probably half the reason he's sticking around. He's was absolutely nowhere in 18/19, didn't sniff the pitch until December and then Pickford dropped one on his head and six months later he'd done everything you've written there and signed a new contract. If its true that his contract is until 2024 he's maybe thinking there'll be some point that he gets another chance like that? Who knows. Its easy to say he should be more ambitious about playing regularly but he's at the best club he'll ever be at, training with the best coaches and best players he'll ever train with, playing in front of the best fans he'll ever play in front of and probably earning more than he'd earn anywhere else.

strange how some players really hang around being only used occassionally.
is that they earn too much and get too comfortable or believe what the managers and coaches are selling them - you are an integral part of team & swuad.

I do think the hights of 2 CL finals and winning the Premier league allows players like Origi and Shaqiri to believe that they are at the top and unless a boy hood club or a ridiculous offer comes in they are thinking - why move?   
Karius is an embarassment  to all. I can see us paying him to feck off at some time.

Woodburn, Ojo, Taki Minamino are probably wanting moves but no clubs are coming in with their wages probably an issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:44:07 pm
Probably half the reason he's sticking around. He was absolutely nowhere in 18/19, didn't sniff the pitch until December and then Pickford dropped one on his head and six months later he'd done everything you've written there and signed a new contract. If its true that his contract is until 2024 he's maybe thinking there'll be some point that he gets another chance like that? Who knows. Its easy to say he should be more ambitious about playing regularly but he's at the best club he'll ever be at, training with the best coaches and best players he'll ever train with, playing in front of the best fans he'll ever play in front of and probably earning more than he'd earn anywhere else.

He's also performed at a higher level here than he's done at any other club. He has voted the worst player in the French league before he came here, and his time at Wolfsberg wasn't notable. Even looked at objectively, his Liverpool form may be the best he's ever reached.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BEN THE BLADE
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:54:18 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:47:54 pm
strange how some players really hang around being only used occassionally.
is that they earn too much and get too comfortable or believe what the managers and coaches are selling them - you are an integral part of team & swuad.

I do think the hights of 2 CL finals and winning the Premier league allows players like Origi and Shaqiri to believe that they are at the top and unless a boy hood club or a ridiculous offer comes in they are thinking - why move?   
Karius is an embarassment  to all. I can see us paying him to feck off at some time.

Woodburn, Ojo, Taki Minamino are probably wanting moves but no clubs are coming in with their wages probably an issue.

Why is he? :D

And why is it on the players? We gave them the contract. We get annoyed if players act like twats trying to leave so why is it okay for us to just want to ditch players we dont want anymore? Its a two way street, and thankfully Jurgen is great with this sort of thing.

Can you imagine that in a normal workplace (I know, I know, its not obviously)? Telling someone they need to leave for the good of their career. But its okay because your new workplace will be shitter than here, less money, your boss will be much more of a twat, you'll be leaving your mates, bonuses much less often and it'll be less high profile.
