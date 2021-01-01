Good Post, as far as I'm concerned we are getting left behind. We are going to struggle over the coming years fielding home grown players of a good enough standard, the cost of these players (of a high quality) are at odds with FSG spending.

Clubs are being bent over a barrel for average English players let alone top ones.

We have a squad that really seems to have become injury prone (our drop off from first 11 obviously exacerbates this) the least injury prone has just left.

Not sure what the answer is other than sell one of our stars (Coutinho) and re invest.



We have Trent & Jones who both are home grown.Gordon looks an incredible bit of business. I think barring injury he will become a 1st team player for us. Elliott should as well.Getting the best english talent at 16 & bringing them through is the way to do it.We are getting another highly rated english youngster in Clark as well.If some more young playes come through or academy we will be able to attract more of the best youngters at 16 than rather pay huge money like Man td did for SanchoOur academy as been improving over the last 10 years or so.