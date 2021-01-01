« previous next »
Davies signed as back up to back up, exceptional circumstances.

We will make money on it, but his purpose at Liverpool was to provide cover for the cover for the cover
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:51:31 pm
Good Post, as far as I'm concerned we are getting left behind. We are going to struggle over the coming years fielding home grown players of a good enough standard, the cost of these players (of a high quality) are at odds with FSG spending.
Clubs are being bent over a barrel for average English players let alone top ones.
We have a squad that really seems to have become injury prone (our drop off from first 11 obviously exacerbates this) the least injury prone has just left.
Not sure what the answer is other than sell one of our stars (Coutinho) and re invest.
We have Trent & Jones who both are home grown.

Gordon looks an incredible bit of business. I think barring injury he will become a 1st team player for us. Elliott should as well.

Getting the best english talent at 16 & bringing them through is the way to do it.
We are getting another highly rated english youngster in Clark as well.

If some more young playes come through or academy we will be able to attract more of the best youngters at 16 than rather pay huge money like Man td did for Sancho

Our academy as been improving over the last 10 years or so.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:25:48 pm
David Lynch saying that Ben Davies is going to Sheff U (confirmed by their manager).

We want to sell, but its likely to be a loan first.


In that same interview, Jokanovic also says Sheffield United are interested in Ronaldo Vieira. With a name like that, we should be interested as well, there's no way he'd turn out to be anything other than awesome.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:35:10 pm
In that same interview, Jokanovic also says Sheffield United are interested in Ronaldo Vieira. With a name like that, we should be interested as well, there's no way he'd turn out to be anything other than awesome.
He was decent at Leeds but he's never going to be our standard.

Oh and also, his brother's called Romario.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:42:13 pm
He was decent at Leeds but he's never going to be our standard.

Oh and also, his brother's called Romario.

Nice. Although having heard the news about one Lionel Messi being available, I'm hoping John Henry might be so inclined as to give him an invite to stay on his private yacht.
Lionel Messi then...
All makes sense now, we were waiting for Messi.

Mikey Edwards at it again
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:58:13 pm
So it actually does look like Davies was signed for a low fee simply to flip for profit.

Davies and Kabak were just low cost panic buys at the end of the window after Matip got injured, to give us natural centre half options. Kabak impressed enough to get a run in the side, Davies didn't.
Quote from: Raid on Today at 07:05:59 pm
All makes sense now, we were waiting for Messi.

Mikey Edwards at it again

Messi to PSG; Mbappe to Liverpool!

Back on planet Earth
I know we wont get Messi. But I want to dream.
Financially, he'd sell enough shirts in those 2 or 3 years and with the Nike deal that gives us a percentage of sales, we'd probably make it back anyway.
Squad wise, he makes no sense with regards to our system, but it's Messi. If there's even a 0.00001% chance of it happening, I'll take it. He's 34 but still better than anyone on the planet and the history of the game for me.
I'll be genuinely upset if he actually joins any other premier league club.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:17:27 pm
I know we wont get Messi. But I want to dream.
Financially, he'd sell enough shirts in those 2 or 3 years and with the Nike deal that gives us a percentage of sales, we'd probably make it back anyway.
Squad wise, he makes no sense with regards to our system, but it's Messi. If there's even a 0.00001% chance of it happening, I'll take it. He's 34 but still better than anyone on the planet and the history of the game for me.
I'll be genuinely upset if he actually joins any other premier league club.

Take him as cover for Bob. 1 year deal at his age.
Messi to Liverpool and John Henry trending. We are absolutely enormous mannnnnn.  :D
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:17:27 pm
I know we wont get Messi. But I want to dream.
Financially, he'd sell enough shirts in those 2 or 3 years and with the Nike deal that gives us a percentage of sales, we'd probably make it back anyway.
Squad wise, he makes no sense with regards to our system, but it's Messi. If there's even a 0.00001% chance of it happening, I'll take it. He's 34 but still better than anyone on the planet and the history of the game for me.
I'll be genuinely upset if he actually joins any other premier league club.

We wouldn't. Not even close.
[snip]

EDIT: Yeah Samie is right. Not worth it.
This is the man who reps Olle Watkins, why you bothered mate?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:22 pm
This is the man who reps Olle Watkins, why you bothered mate?

Octonauts is on continuously, I have nothing else to do :lmao
With Messi leaving do they now meet their wage allowance or do they still need to do more?
Who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Messi?

Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:39:27 pm
Who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Messi?
I was hoping he would stay and they would be forced to sell Pedri.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:39:27 pm
Who is starting the crowd fund for Liverpool fans so we can get Messi?



Robbo is trying to skype him right now.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:25:46 pm
[snip]

EDIT: Yeah Samie is right. Not worth it.
im assume this was about something i posted?

Quite bizarre how some get so annoyed  about someone's opinion.

But they have little else to do I guess.
Similar to twitter trolls
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:45:35 pm
im assume this was about something i posted?

Quite bizarre how some get so annoyed  about someone's opinion.

But they have little else to do I guess.
Similar to twitter trolls

It was a quote of two of your posts where you pretty much contradict yourself. But I'm the troll. Bless.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:47:19 pm
It was a quote of two of your posts where you pretty much contradict yourself. But I'm the troll. Bless.
dont think your a troll but you just have little else to do other than get annoyed at someone's opinion on an internet forum.



Locked for bickering. And were not signing anyone tonight ;D
