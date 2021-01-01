I know we wont get Messi. But I want to dream.
Financially, he'd sell enough shirts in those 2 or 3 years and with the Nike deal that gives us a percentage of sales, we'd probably make it back anyway.
Squad wise, he makes no sense with regards to our system, but it's Messi. If there's even a 0.00001% chance of it happening, I'll take it. He's 34 but still better than anyone on the planet and the history of the game for me.
I'll be genuinely upset if he actually joins any other premier league club.