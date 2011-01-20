« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'

LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« on: Today at 10:55:25 am »
Lets start again. Can we keep it light, be nice to each other, and try and stick to transfers as best we can?

Ta all youre marvellous to a man, woman, or however else you define yourself.  :wave

There's no transfer news. So now that the thread has reopened, think about engaging with fellow forum users on a more balanced footing please. Also, try and consider context a little further. This is a club that walks a high wire in relation to squad depth - it's how the manager has said he wants it since his early days in German football. So just think about context a little more.

Stop complaining that the thread is 'being dominated'. Be more persuasive and do it politely if you feel you aren't 'winning'. The saying goes, "a man (person) convinced against his will is of the same opinion still". If that's the impression you're getting, don't call the other person an idiot and don't perpetuate it - go and do some crochet or something and save the site the expense of displaying yet another pointless argument.
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
If you go on and on and on, and you've already been warned several times, you may end up with a ban - just saying. Be all you can be.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:47:54 am »
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:47:54 am »
I think there were some good points made about us being competitive in the transfer market. There is still a few weeks left and I'm we all hope we can make another signing or 2. My problem is our lack of depth if we get another run of injuries ( doesn't need to be as bad as last season )
Look At Chelsea, city and Man Utd's benches compared to ours and it doesn't sit well.
Everyone stays fit then no problem but that's just not going to happen throughout a long season.
Klopp Will have everything under control, when he eventually leaves let's hope it's on good terms
I have plenty more views about replacing gini etc but those have already been covered
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
I think any Transfer complaints should be written on a bed sheet ( in your own blood prefrably) and posted on Shankly or Paisley gates.

I'm sure the club will get back you asap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:00:58 pm »
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:00:58 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 11:47:54 am
I think there were some good points made about us being competitive in the transfer market. There is still a few weeks left and I'm we all hope we can make another signing or 2. My problem is our lack of depth if we get another run of injuries ( doesn't need to be as bad as last season )
Look At Chelsea, city and Man Utd's benches compared to ours and it doesn't sit well.
Everyone stays fit then no problem but that's just not going to happen throughout a long season.
Klopp Will have everything under control, when he eventually leaves let's hope it's on good terms
I have plenty more views about replacing gini etc but those have already been covered

We will never have a bench as strong as the richest 3 clubs in the league though. Unless we suddenly get a load of great young players coming through. I think everyone knows on here and most likely at the club we could do with an attacker and midfielder. But also Origi and Shaqiri have to go first, probably both in terms of being able to register players and money. If Shaqiri stayed fit would be a decent bench option. I think it's Origi who really needs to leave, he was very poor when he played last season.
Logged
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:54:46 am
I think any Transfer complaints should be written on a bed sheet ( in your own blood prefrably) and posted on Shankly or Paisley gates.

I'm sure the club will get back you asap.

A couple of points:

1. By the time the bedsheet is posted, the writing will be brown, not red.
2. If you're using bedsheets to send a message to LFC, they should be posted outside Prenton Park.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm »
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 11:47:54 am
I think there were some good points made about us being competitive in the transfer market. There is still a few weeks left and I'm we all hope we can make another signing or 2. My problem is our lack of depth if we get another run of injuries ( doesn't need to be as bad as last season )
Look At Chelsea, city and Man Utd's benches compared to ours and it doesn't sit well.
Everyone stays fit then no problem but that's just not going to happen throughout a long season.
Klopp Will have everything under control, when he eventually leaves let's hope it's on good terms
I have plenty more views about replacing gini etc but those have already been covered

If we're all injury free, it'd look like this'ish:

Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Firmino SUBS Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani SUBS Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Van De Beek, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandino, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling SUBS Steffen, Mendy, Laporte, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Silva

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz SUBS Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham

What doesn't sit well?

Obviously we expect to see Abu Dhabi add Kane and Grealish, Chelsea probably Lukaku. But since they haven't happened yet.....dyou genuinely think we're particularly far off, if at all? We've all got strengths and weaknesses but I'm really not seeing that we're standing out as having a weak bench compared to the others. And our first 11 looks stronger than any of them. And thats with quite a few strong players not on the bench (Matip, Ox, Milner, Shaq, Elliott etc)
Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:04:03 pm
If we're all injury free, it'd look like this'ish:

Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Firmino SUBS Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani SUBS Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Van De Beek, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandino, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling SUBS Steffen, Mendy, Laporte, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Silva

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz SUBS Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham

What doesn't sit well?

Obviously we expect to see Abu Dhabi add Kane and Grealish, Chelsea probably Lukaku. But since they haven't happened yet.....dyou genuinely think we're particularly far off, if at all? We've all got strengths and weaknesses but I'm really not seeing that we're standing out as having a weak bench compared to the others. And our first 11 looks stronger than any of them. And thats with quite a few strong players not on the bench (Matip, Ox, Milner, Shaq, Elliott etc)

Considering what all those teams are able to spend in relation to us, I'd say we have a pretty fucking great squad as it stands.

And not forgetting Matip, Ox, Shaqiri (for now)
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm »
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm »
As the season approaches I think some of the smaller clubs will start to panic and look to bring someone in, especially if they've been inactive in the transfer market - they won't want angry fans on the first day of the season. Hopefully some of our disposable assets will be high up on their shopping list.
Until then it's a case of being patient, we're fully stocked (which is our own fault) and need to cut the numbers before we bring some in, unfortunately a lot of our less patient fans can't (or don't want to) understand that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 12:10:32 pm
Considering what all those teams are able to spend in relation to us, I'd say we have a pretty fucking great squad as it stands.
Definitely. Add in a Raphinha and a Bissouma, for example, and the squad is boss as fuck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:16:15 pm
Definitely. Add in a Raphinha and a Bissouma, for example, and the squad is boss as fuck.

We could do with better than Raphinha.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:21:07 pm »
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:21:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:04:03 pm
If we're all injury free, it'd look like this'ish:

Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Firmino SUBS Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani SUBS Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Van De Beek, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandino, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling SUBS Steffen, Mendy, Laporte, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Silva

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz SUBS Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham

What doesn't sit well?

Obviously we expect to see Abu Dhabi add Kane and Grealish, Chelsea probably Lukaku. But since they haven't happened yet.....dyou genuinely think we're particularly far off, if at all? We've all got strengths and weaknesses but I'm really not seeing that we're standing out as having a weak bench compared to the others. And our first 11 looks stronger than any of them. And thats with quite a few strong players not on the bench (Matip, Ox, Milner, Shaq, Elliott etc)

I've very little to add to this post other than I completely agree with you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:04:03 pm
If we're all injury free, it'd look like this'ish:

Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Firmino SUBS Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani SUBS Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Van De Beek, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandino, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling SUBS Steffen, Mendy, Laporte, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Silva

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz SUBS Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham

What doesn't sit well?

Obviously we expect to see Abu Dhabi add Kane and Grealish, Chelsea probably Lukaku. But since they haven't happened yet.....dyou genuinely think we're particularly far off, if at all? We've all got strengths and weaknesses but I'm really not seeing that we're standing out as having a weak bench compared to the others. And our first 11 looks stronger than any of them. And thats with quite a few strong players not on the bench (Matip, Ox, Milner, Shaq, Elliott etc)

Interesting to look at, so thanks for posting.

I'd say, if you're looking at players who can come off the bench and change the game (attacking players), then we look the weakest. Even Utd have a wealth of attacking options now. If we're struggling to break teams down who do we turn to? If Mo gets injured in the derby who takes his place?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm »
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:26:43 pm »
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:26:43 pm »
Only realised today that the PL starts next week!

That's come quick....have dipped in and out of the off-season goings on. But reckon we'll sign one more player and let a few more go...i don't think we will have no more incomings at all.

Quietly optimistic for the season barring injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:32:45 pm »
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:04:03 pm
If we're all injury free, it'd look like this'ish:

Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Firmino SUBS Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani SUBS Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Van De Beek, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandino, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling SUBS Steffen, Mendy, Laporte, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Silva

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz SUBS Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham

What doesn't sit well?

Obviously we expect to see Abu Dhabi add Kane and Grealish, Chelsea probably Lukaku. But since they haven't happened yet.....dyou genuinely think we're particularly far off, if at all? We've all got strengths and weaknesses but I'm really not seeing that we're standing out as having a weak bench compared to the others. And our first 11 looks stronger than any of them. And thats with quite a few strong players not on the bench (Matip, Ox, Milner, Shaq, Elliott etc)

I agree with you, the squad is very good (Ive said this on many occasions)

-We need 2 more (forward and midfielder) and better luck with injuries
-It doesnt need Man City or Chelsea spending to do that

Budget range

Midfielder such as Neuhaus £30M
Forward circa £25-40M

So about £65-70M and we will hopefully raise funds with Origi/Shaqiri/Phillips to the tune of £30M at least so a nett spend of £40m



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:35:42 pm »
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:35:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:17:37 pm
We could do with better than Raphinha.
That's why I said 'for example'. A 'Jota type' any better?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
Much will depend on how Van Dijk,Gomez,Firmino & Mane perform this season I think.

On paper superb players but for different reasons they may not be at their peak anymore.

The other sides have younger players who will improve.
Its why we do need a couple of younger quality players ideally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm »
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:37:01 pm
Much will depend on how Van Dijk,Gomez,Firmino & Mane perform this season I think.

On paper superb players but for different reasons they may not be at their peak anymore.

The other sides have younger players who will improve.
Its why we do need a couple of younger quality players ideally.

I think Mane will be back to his best, he just got burned out and had a dip in confidence, I dont think Bobbys decline is down to fitness or injuries, he may be playing deeper and lost some self belief, hopefully he gets back to his best

VVD/Gomez will probably need until the new year before we see the best of them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:22:09 pm
The fact that Matip, Ox and Shaqiri aren't in that 18, should show that we are not exactly paupers. Personally I'd have big Joel starting.

as would anyone in their right mind  :P

Im hoping Sadio having an extended break for the first time in a long time will have done him a world of good too, and with Jota fit, looking forward to seeing if they all hit their stride early in the season.  Reckon Harvey will play a fair bit more than maybe we expected too, hes been given every chance pre-season so far to show hes ready.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:37:01 pm
The other sides have younger players who will improve.
Its why we do need a couple of younger quality players ideally.

Can you elaborate on this? I feel like people always say 'he's young so will only get better', yet I feel like that isn't true much of the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 12:22:03 pm
Interesting to look at, so thanks for posting.

I'd say, if you're looking at players who can come off the bench and change the game (attacking players), then we look the weakest. Even Utd have a wealth of attacking options now. If we're struggling to break teams down who do we turn to? If Mo gets injured in the derby who takes his place?

Jota
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:15:25 pm »
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:15:25 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:04:03 pm
If we're all injury free, it'd look like this'ish:

Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Firmino SUBS Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani SUBS Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Van De Beek, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandino, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling SUBS Steffen, Mendy, Laporte, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Silva

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz SUBS Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham

What doesn't sit well?

Obviously we expect to see Abu Dhabi add Kane and Grealish, Chelsea probably Lukaku. But since they haven't happened yet.....dyou genuinely think we're particularly far off, if at all? We've all got strengths and weaknesses but I'm really not seeing that we're standing out as having a weak bench compared to the others. And our first 11 looks stronger than any of them. And thats with quite a few strong players not on the bench (Matip, Ox, Milner, Shaq, Elliott etc)

Think goals would be the concern.

The mancs as irritating and poor as they are have scorers on that bench. Greenwood will get goals, almost certainly, Rashford... goals and assists. Take Van De Beek out and you also have Lingard who for all his childish prancing about looked very impressive on loan last season and is a big goal threat

Abraham goals, Mount and Ziyech will contribute goals and likely set some up

Gundogan, Silva, Torres, Mahrez is incredibly strong but its to be expected given the spending but still, the point remains... goals

We rely on the front 3 for goals massively and if they aren't scoring, who from that bench is coming on and changing this to an even similar effect to those named amongst the other sides. Granted they have large sums to spend but goalscorers dont have to cost the earth. If the rumoured deals go through (which remains to be seen) it just adds to the fact they have options to use who will score for them. We have one realll consistent goal threat from our bench... ONE. For a side going for the title up against those sides mentioned plus others being in the mix to some degree, is our goal threat enough with the risk of injuries, loss of form etc?

We have a good squad, no ones arguing we need 8 or 9 but we dont have the same strength in certain areas from the bench. Its not to say the squad is poor or miles behind but in some aspects, some will argue it falls short and I do believe it's hard to argue that it does.

Jota is sublime, fits us brilliantly, but it seems to be just him! Origi seems done here, Shaq can be a goal threat but doesn't suit our playstyle and doesn't play, Jones for the first team is a different prospect in terms of goal threat to for the reserves.

If people are arguing our squad is weak compared the others i'd say they're wrong, but in terms of gamechangers and goal threat, we are lacking somewhat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:26:35 pm »
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:26:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:15:25 pm
Think goals would be the concern.

The mancs as irritating and poor as they are have scorers on that bench. Greenwood will get goals, almost certainly, Rashford... goals and assists.

Abraham goals, Mount and Ziyech will contribute goals and likely set some up

Gundogan, Silva, Torres, Mahrez is incredibly strong but its to be expected given the spending but still, the point remains... goals

We rely on the front 3 for goals massively and if they aren't scoring, who from that bench is coming on and changing this to an even similar effect to those named amongst the other sides. Granted they have large sums to spend but goalscorers dont have to cost the earth. If the rumoured deals go through (which remains to be seen) it just adds to the fact they have options to use who will score for them. We have one realll consistent goal threat from our bench... ONE. For a side going for the title up against those sides mentioned plus others being in the mix to some degree, is our goal threat enough with the risk of injuries, loss of form etc?

We have a good squad, no ones arguing we need 8 or 9 but we dont have the same strength in certain areas from the bench. Its not to say the squad is poor or miles behind but in some aspects, some will argue it falls short and I do believe it's hard to argue that it does.

Jota is sublime, fits us brilliantly, but it seems to be just him! Origi seems done here, Shaq can be a goal threat but doesn't suit our playstyle and doesn't play, Jones for the first team is a different prospect in terms of goal threat to for the reserves.

If people are arguing our squad is weak compared the others i'd say they're wrong, but in terms of gamechangers and goal threat, we are lacking somewhat.

For me, as far as priorities go, a striker would have been the one this summer, but I don't see it happening (of course we definitely needed a quality centre half too, which hopefully we've found with Konate)

I'm surprised how anyone can look at Bobby's lacklustre form over the past 18 months and think otherwise, and it'd actually be pretty negligent not to buy one in my opinion. It doesn't need to spell the end of Firmino's role in the team or even the false 9, but I'm certain we could improve on him, goals wise almost certainly. I no longer even think Salah and Mane would suffer from it, as even Bobby's general play has dropped massively in that period of time.

Shaq and Divock may very well be done, of course Jota is a great player who I'd tip for another good season, and ideally Jones can showcase more of his creative and goalscoring flair, but without an alternative to Firmino through the middle I can see the same struggles at times for the front 3 next season, and put simply, if they can't go back to that level they were once at prior to last season, we will not win anything, there can't be any doubts over that. All the talk has been about younger wide forwards coming in if we are to buy someone, but really I think we need a centre forward who even when not always at the races, is a proper goal threat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
Just a reminder that as things stand we will have 55,000 fans inside Anfield every other week.  That is a bigger bonus for us than any transfer could ever be, and a bigger advantage for us than it is for any of our rivals.  There is a 0% chance that we would have lost 6 home games last season with a full stadium, no matter how many injuries we suffered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm »
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:02:35 pm
Can you elaborate on this? I feel like people always say 'he's young so will only get better', yet I feel like that isn't true much of the time.

Maybe it would be more accurate to say that they have younger players who have time on their side to improve?

The gist is simply that our older age profile reduces the likelihood of players improving whereas their younger ones are in a period of the career where growth and improvement is more common.



Looking at the squad lists posted and things don't look bad to me - as others have said, we are fighting teams who can spend much more than us but we have still created a squad that can match them more or less.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm »
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm »
We're doomed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:44:44 pm »
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:44:44 pm »
See the Echo are suggesting that all of our sell on clauses are a % of the profit the club make on the sale. So we would do well from Alberto and Kent due to the low fees we sold them for but nothing on the likes of Brewster if they got sold due to their expected drops in value
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:48:01 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 01:44:44 pm
See the Echo are suggesting that all of our sell on clauses are a % of the profit the club make on the sale. So we would do well from Alberto and Kent due to the low fees we sold them for but nothing on the likes of Brewster if they got sold due to their expected drops in value

Would be a bit harsh if, to take an extreme example, Sheffield took a massive loss and sold Brewster for £5m yet still had to pay us 20%.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:52:37 pm »
Just realised I put a  :wanker instead of a  :wave at the end of my post in the now-deleted previous thread. It was just meant to be a light hearted post, so I hope it wasnt the reason/catalyst for the thread being deleted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 01:11:52 pm
Jota

He's the only one. It doesn't leave much wiggle room.

I also think that Jota will start the Norwich game ahead of Bobby, and Bobby will struggle to get back in the team. If that does happen, then we'll lack game changers of any sort off the bench.

I'm definitely in the camp that would like to see us buy another pacy forward before the window slams shut. I'm not concerned by our midfield options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm »
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:52:37 pm
Just realised I put a  :wanker instead of a  :wave at the end of my post in the now-deleted previous thread. It was just meant to be a light hearted post, so I hope it wasnt the reason/catalyst for the thread being deleted.

It upset me at the time but glad you've cleared it up  :wanker
