If we're all injury free, it'd look like this'ish:



Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Firmino SUBS Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi



De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani SUBS Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Van De Beek, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial



Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandino, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Sterling SUBS Steffen, Mendy, Laporte, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Silva



Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz SUBS Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham



What doesn't sit well?



Obviously we expect to see Abu Dhabi add Kane and Grealish, Chelsea probably Lukaku. But since they haven't happened yet.....dyou genuinely think we're particularly far off, if at all? We've all got strengths and weaknesses but I'm really not seeing that we're standing out as having a weak bench compared to the others. And our first 11 looks stronger than any of them. And thats with quite a few strong players not on the bench (Matip, Ox, Milner, Shaq, Elliott etc)



Think goals would be the concern.The mancs as irritating and poor as they are have scorers on that bench. Greenwood will get goals, almost certainly, Rashford... goals and assists. Take Van De Beek out and you also have Lingard who for all his childish prancing about looked very impressive on loan last season and is a big goal threatAbraham goals, Mount and Ziyech will contribute goals and likely set some upGundogan, Silva, Torres, Mahrez is incredibly strong but its to be expected given the spending but still, the point remains... goalsWe rely on the front 3 for goals massively and if they aren't scoring, who from that bench is coming on and changing this to an even similar effect to those named amongst the other sides. Granted they have large sums to spend but goalscorers dont have to cost the earth. If the rumoured deals go through (which remains to be seen) it just adds to the fact they have options to use who will score for them. We have one realll consistent goal threat from our bench... ONE. For a side going for the title up against those sides mentioned plus others being in the mix to some degree, is our goal threat enough with the risk of injuries, loss of form etc?We have a good squad, no ones arguing we need 8 or 9 but we dont have the same strength in certain areas from the bench. Its not to say the squad is poor or miles behind but in some aspects, some will argue it falls short and I do believe it's hard to argue that it does.Jota is sublime, fits us brilliantly, but it seems to be just him! Origi seems done here, Shaq can be a goal threat but doesn't suit our playstyle and doesn't play, Jones for the first team is a different prospect in terms of goal threat to for the reserves.If people are arguing our squad is weak compared the others i'd say they're wrong, but in terms of gamechangers and goal threat, we are lacking somewhat.