« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread  (Read 5598 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #160 on: January 14, 2022, 04:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2022, 04:17:34 pm
Cheers Barney. How many go up from League One or is that still TBC?

3 as it stands. Potentially more if others get kicked out.

Others will also be promoted if existing players don't return next season, or for example tommy LFC and Vishwa Atma never confirmed their participation before I completed the H2H fixtures so they were automatically demoted and 2 League One players replaced them in the Championship
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,652
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #161 on: January 18, 2022, 03:07:14 am »
Christ, I'm dropping like an absolute stone.

Thanks for the updates, Barney  :wave
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,098
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #162 on: January 21, 2022, 04:41:20 pm »

Done well in the last few updates, have a feeling that isnt going to last because I keep bloody posting late!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #163 on: January 21, 2022, 04:45:09 pm »
Quote from: RJH on January 21, 2022, 04:41:20 pm
Done well in the last few updates, have a feeling that isnt going to last because I keep bloody posting late!

The Covid postponements are fucking things up.

Will get one or 2 more done this evening.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • "Long live the King"
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #164 on: January 21, 2022, 07:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 21, 2022, 04:45:09 pm
The Covid postponements are fucking things up.


Yupforgot about midweek
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #165 on: January 28, 2022, 05:32:39 pm »
WEEK 19 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 3 v 6 Cape_Tear
BoRed 4 v 6 bobinhood
bryanod 7 v 4 Emerald Red
KeegansPerm 4 v 3 gary75
Prof 9 v 3 Grobbellrevell
RJH 3 v 4 redforlife
Skittle 4 v 6 amir87
Thush 4 v 5 CornerFlag
Ycuzz 7 v 2 The G in Gerrard
Youngest Son of Skittle 4 v 5 WillG.LFC

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 3 v 0 jackh
Gerry Attrick 5 v 4 Carllfc
GreatEx 4 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader
mickitez 3 v 0 matty c
Olly 4 v 0 mentalgellar
Rhino 4 v 5 Port_Vale_Lad
sameold 5 v 3 Black Bull Nova
Shelts 3 v 0 JLStretton
vivabobbygraham 3 v 5 Sami
zimmie'5555 3 v 0 Trendisdestiny

LEAGUE ONE

6   Mark Lawrenson
5   Keita Success
5   Vishwa Atma
4   Garrus
3   Crosby Nick
3   XabiArt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #166 on: January 28, 2022, 05:34:15 pm »
WEEK 20 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 3 v 4 Youngest Son of Skittle
bobinhood 2 v 5 Prof
Cape_Tear 3 v 4 BoRed
CornerFlag 6 v 2 Skittle*
Emerald Red 6 v 3 RJH
gary75 4 v 7 Barneylfc
Grobbellrevell 4 v 6 KeegansPerm
redforlife 3 v 4 bryanod
The G in Gerrard 4 v 5 Thush
WillG.LFC 4 v 2 Ycuzz

*Skittle posted late, but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova 3 v 2 zimmie'5555
Carllfc 4 v 7 Olly
jackh 0 v 0 Gerry Attrick
JLStretton 0 v 8 sameold
LovelyCushionedHeader 3 v 7 Rhino
matty c 0 v 3 bradders1011
mentalgellar 0 v 2 mickitez
Port_Vale_Lad 7 v 8 GreatEx
Sami 7 v 2 Shelts
Trendisdestiny 0 v 6 vivabobbygraham

LEAGUE ONE

7   Vishwa Atma
7   Garrus
6   Mark Lawrenson
6   Crosby Nick
3   Keita Success
3   XabiArt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #167 on: January 28, 2022, 05:36:00 pm »
WEEK 21 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 2 v 6 Prof
bobinhood 2 v 2 Barneylfc*
Cape_Tear 3 v 2 KeegansPerm
CornerFlag 7 v 2 Ycuzz
Emerald Red 5 v 3 BoRed
gary75 3 v 6 bryanod
Grobbellrevell 2 v 4 Skittle
redforlife 4 v 4 Youngest Son of Skittle
The G in Gerrard 4 v 3 RJH
WillG.LFC 4 v 8 Thush

*Barneylfc posted late, head to head points awarded to bobinhood

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova 3 v 2 zimmie'5555
Carllfc 4 v 7 Olly
jackh 0 v 0 Gerry Attrick
JLStretton 0 v 8 sameold
LovelyCushionedHeader 3 v 7 Rhino
matty c 0 v 3 bradders1011
mentalgellar 0 v 2 mickitez
Port_Vale_Lad 7 v 8 GreatEx
Sami 7 v 2 Shelts
Trendisdestiny 0 v 6 vivabobbygraham

LEAGUE ONE

6   Vishwa Atma
6   Crosby Nick
4   Mark Lawrenson
3   Keita Success
3   XabiArt
2   Garrus
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #168 on: January 28, 2022, 05:37:48 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #169 on: January 28, 2022, 05:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2022, 04:17:34 pm
Cheers Barney. How many go up from League One or is that still TBC?

Looks like it's going to be at least 4

jackh hasn't posted since week 17. Failure to post in round 24 will see him removed from the Championship and all scores reverted to 0
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #170 on: January 28, 2022, 05:52:53 pm »
RPLP LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Thush vs Ollyfrom.tv


Depending on the fixtures, this will likely take place in Round 25
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,652
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #171 on: January 29, 2022, 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on January 18, 2022, 03:07:14 am
Christ, I'm dropping like an absolute stone.

And so it continues  :butt ;D
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,780
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #172 on: February 1, 2022, 01:10:16 pm »
If only was a way of improving your defense.... 5 points off top prediction scores, 16 points from top still!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #173 on: February 3, 2022, 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 28, 2022, 05:52:53 pm
RPLP LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Thush vs Ollyfrom.tv


Depending on the fixtures, this will likely take place in Round 25

Looks like the fixtures for round 25 will be unchanged, so this will go ahead.

Round 25 will be Saturday 12th Feb to Tuesday 15th.

Round 26 will be Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th.

Round 27 will be Wednesday 23rd to Sunday 27th.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #174 on: February 8, 2022, 10:22:56 pm »
Shocking amount of late posts this week  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #175 on: February 8, 2022, 10:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  8, 2022, 10:22:56 pm
Shocking amount of late posts this week  :D

That Saturday game came out of nowhere. :D
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #176 on: February 8, 2022, 10:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  8, 2022, 10:22:56 pm
Shocking amount of late posts this week  :D

Hate to see that, especially since my opponents never ever post late or miss an entry. If someone posted late 36 times a season, I'd end up facing them in the remaining two rounds. ;D
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 480
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #177 on: February 9, 2022, 04:20:40 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February  8, 2022, 10:36:27 pm
Hate to see that, especially since my opponents never ever post late or miss an entry. If someone posted late 36 times a season, I'd end up facing them in the remaining two rounds. ;D

This for me too!!
Although to be fair, my predictions have been crap this season!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #178 on: February 9, 2022, 04:27:45 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on February  9, 2022, 04:20:40 pm
This for me too!!
Although to be fair, my predictions have been crap this season!

It's me v you this week  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 480
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #179 on: February 9, 2022, 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  9, 2022, 04:27:45 pm
It's me v you this week  :D

The race for survival begins now!

I was gonna use the tactic of posting last minute after seeing what was the most popular outcomes for games, but I would have ended up posting late, or not posting at all.
 ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #180 on: February 10, 2022, 09:33:39 am »
I don't like opening a round before the current one has finished, but I'm doing it here due to the late finish of round 24 and early start for round 25

Anyone that has missed round 24 can still make a prediction for tonight's 2 games if they wish
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #181 on: February 10, 2022, 04:41:43 pm »
RPLP LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Thush vs Ollyfrom.tv


Reminder to both finalists that this is being played over round 25

Tie breakers as follows if both players end up on the same points

1. Total exact scores
2. Closest to exact goals predicted
3. Whoever posts first
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #182 on: February 13, 2022, 07:42:58 pm »
So this week my opponent and me had virtually the same predictions, but I had 3-0 to City and 2-1 to Leicester, while my opponent had 4-0 and 1-1. :butt
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #183 on: February 14, 2022, 01:20:05 pm »
Got mine in with 30 seconds left of the deadline.  Had to type it on my phone while watching my 2-year-old at footy, thank god for signal in the Soccer Dome.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #184 on: February 18, 2022, 11:38:09 am »
Need to pull my finger out for this if I need to be top 4 for promotion into the Championship.

Work's been mad - annoyed at myself, I could and should be much higher up.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #185 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm »
WEEK 22 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 12 v 5 redforlife*
BoRed 10 v 7 CornerFlag
bryanod 4 v 4 Grobbellrevell
KeegansPerm 14 v 0 bobinhood
Prof 13 v 2 Cape_Tear*
RJH 3 v 7 WillG.LFC*
Skittle 8 v 9 Emerald Red
Thush 10 v 6 amir87*
Ycuzz 7 v 5 gary75
Youngest Son of Skittle 13 v 7 The G in Gerrard

*redforlife, Cape_Tear, RJH and amir87 all posted late, but lost their head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 16 v 7 Port_Vale_Lad*
Gerry Attrick 3 v 0 JLStretton**
GreatEx 9 v 0 mentalgellar
mickitez 12 v 5 Carllfc*
Olly 5 v 0 jackh**
Rhino 5 v 0 Trendisdestiny
sameold 8 v 8 LovelyCushionedHeader***
Shelts 5 v 5 Black Bull Nova
vivabobbygraham 6 v 3 matty c****
zimmie'5555 2 v 7 Sami*

*Port_Vale_lad, Carllfc and zimmie'5555 posted late, but lost their head to head anyway
**Gerry Attrick and Olly posted late, no head to head points awarded
***LovelyCushionedHeader posted late, head to head points awarded to sameold
****both players posted late, no head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

7   Crosby Nick
6   Mark Lawrenson
6   XabiArt
5   Keita Success*
3   Vishwa Atma*
1   Garrus*
1   Archie*

*all 4 players incur a 3 point deduction for posting late
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #186 on: Today at 05:36:58 pm »
WEEK 23 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 6 v 7 bryanod*
bobinhood 9 v 4 Youngest Son of Skittle
Cape_Tear 4 v 8 Thush*
CornerFlag 5 v 14 KeegansPerm*
Emerald Red 4 v 10 Barneylfc*
gary75 8 v 4 RJH*
Grobbellrevell 6 v 5 BoRed
redforlife 6 v 6 Ycuzz
The G in Gerrard 6 v 10 Prof**
WillG.LFC 11 v 13 Skittle

*amir87, Cape_Tear, CornerFlag, Emerald Red and RJH all posted late, but lost the head to head anyway
**both players posted late, no head to head points awarded

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova 5 v 6 GreatEx*
Carllfc 12 v 2 zimmie'5555
jackh 0 v 4 Shelts**
JLStretton 0 v 7 mickitez**
LovelyCushionedHeader 8 v 7 bradders1011***
matty c 14 v 9 Rhino*
mentalgellar 0 v 6 Gerry Attrick**
Port_Vale_Lad 8 v 9 vivabobbygraham*
Sami 4 v 6 Olly***
Trendisdestiny 0 v 5 sameold**

*Black Bull Nova, Rhino, Port_Vale_Lad posted late, but lost the head to head anyway
**Shelts, mickitez, Gerry Attrick and sameold posted late, no head to head points awarded
***LovelyCushionedHeader and Olly posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents

LEAGUE ONE

9   Crosby Nick
7   XabiArt
7   Archie
6   Mark Lawrenson
5   Garrus
5   Keita Success*
5   Vishwa Atma*

*both players incur a 3 point deduction for posting late
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,222
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:51:48 pm »
WEEK 24 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 6 v 6 gary75
BoRed 4 v 7 Cape_Tear
bryanod 5 v 10 redforlife*
KeegansPerm 3 v 7 Grobbellrevell**
Prof 10 v 0 bobinhood***
RJH 8 v 8 Emerald Red
Skittle 11 v 9 CornerFlag****
Thush 8 v 3 The G in Gerrard
Ycuzz 9 v 6 WillG.LFC
Youngest Son of Skittle 7 v 3 amir87****

*redforlife posted late, head to head points awarded to bryanod
**both players posted late, no head to head points awarded
***Prof posted late, no head to head points awarded
****CornerFlag and amir87 posted late, but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

bradders1011 5 v 0 matty c
Gerry Attrick 1 v 6 jackh*
GreatEx 7 v 11 Port_Vale_Lad**
mickitez 4 v 0 mentalgellar
Olly 7 v 4 Carllfc**
Rhino 2 v 7 LovelyCushionedHeader*
sameold 9 v 0 JLStretton
Shelts 9 v 7 Sami**
vivabobbygraham 0 v 0 Trendisdestiny***
zimmie'5555 7 v 5 Black Bull Nova**

*both players posted late, no head to head points awarded
**Port_Vale_Lad, Olly, Shelts and zimmie'5555 posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents
***no head to head points awarded as vivabobbygraham did not post

LEAGUE ONE

10   Crosby Nick
8   XabiArt
4   Mark Lawrenson
4   Garrus
1   Archie*
0   Keita Success**
0   Vishwa Atma**

*Archie scored 4 but posted late
**Keita Success and Vishwa Atma both scored 2 but posted late
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 