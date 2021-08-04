« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread  (Read 421 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« on: August 4, 2021, 10:25:46 pm »
Welcome back to the regulars, and welcome to the game to the new entrants. The rules have not changed from last season. If anyone wants to suggest any additions to the rules, or suggestions for improvements to the game, feel free to stick your ideas in here.

THIS THREAD IS ONLY FOR CHAT, TABLES, AND UPDATES. If you have not yet confirmed your participation, please do so here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0

So, as always, we will have 2 head to head leagues, the Premiership and Championship consisting of 20 players, and League 1 is the rest.

I don't think I need to explain the scoring system in detail but for the new players basically, you post your score predictions for the Premier League fixtures on a weekly basis.

You score points based on your predictions.

e.g.

Liverpool v Leeds

You predict Liverpool 3 - 0 Leeds.

* The match ends 3-0. You earn 3 points for predicting a correct score.

* The match ends 2-0. You earn 1 point for predicting the correct result, in this case a Liverpool win.

* The match ends 1-1 or 0-1. You earn no points as you didn't predict a correct score or result.

Head to head format:

New players will not be concerned with this as it is for PL and Championship players.

You will play one of your league opponents each week and will play each other league opponent twice.

If you outscore your opponent based on your total prediction points versus theirs, you win the tie and earn 3 pts for the win. If you and your opponent end up on equal points, you get 1 point for drawing the 'match' and obviously if your opponent outscores you, you lose the tie and earn nothing.

The full fixture list will be available to view after kick off in the first game of the season, which is 8pm Friday 13th August. At the time of posting, there are still quite a few players yet to confirm participation. I will generate the fixtures once I know who has confirmed they will be taking part.
PARTICIPATION MUST BE CONFIRMED PRIOR TO THE KICK OFF IN THIS GAME OR YOU WILL BE DEMOTED TO LEAGUE 1, AND A LEAGUE ONE OR CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER THAT HAS CONFIRMED PARTICIPATION TAKING YOUR PLACE

PENALTIES:

Predictions must be made in 1 post. You cannot post your prediction for the 12:30 game at 12:29, then post the remainder of the weekends predictions after the first game has kicked off. This will result in you scoring 0 for the early kick off, and incur the relevant penalty for a late post.

All predictions must be posted before the kick-off deadline which is always the kick-off time of the earliest game in any given round, some of which will be on a Friday night.

If you miss the posting deadline, and post late, you may only earn points for any matches which have not yet kicked off on the day you post or those following. If you miss the posting deadline, the penalty will be an automatic win for your opponent in your head to head fixture.
For League 1 players, as you have no head to head fixtures, you will receive a 3 point penalty for a late post. If you fail to score 3 in the round as a result of your late post, you will be scored 0 for that round.

Prediction posts edited after the kick-off time in that round will render any predictions up to the time of the post void, and incur the penalties as above.

A late post is regarded as after the kick off in the first game of the round. If the kick off is scheduled for 7:45 on Friday, your post MUST be made no later than 7:44:59, if KO is 12:30 on Saturday, your post should be no later than 12:29:59. There will be no exceptions to this, and the cut off time is strict. If you post at 7:45:00, your post is late.

If you mistakenly post twice, I will take your second post as your entry as long as this is not after the deadline. If you post a second post after the deadline, I will take your first post as your entry and the late post will be disregarded.

I will confirm the full entry list in due course.

Finally as per last season, please keep all chat / discussion in this thread. This thread will be used for scoring updates and news etc.
Please only post prediction posts in the other thread which will be opened on 6th August.

Any queries or suggestions please post below.

Cheers folks and good luck  :wave

ROLL OF HONOUR

20/21

Premier League - BoRed
Championship - Emerald Red
League One - bradders1011
European Cup - Ycuzz
League Cup - N/A

19/20

Premier League - Prof
Championship - Cape_Tear
League One - gary75
European Cup - RJH
League Cup - bryanod

18/19

Premier League - WillG.LFC
Championship - AdzLFC
League One - Cape_Tear
European Cup - Trendisnotdestiny
League Cup - Redman1974

17/18
Premier League - WillG.LFC
Championship - tubby
League One - AdzLFC
European Cup - bryanod
League Cup - nayia2002

16/17

Premier League - Ankit
Championship - RJH
League One - Skittle
European Cup - BoRed
League Cup - bryanod

15/16

Premier League - Phil M
Championship - West Ham Paul
League One - WillG.LFC
European Cup - N/A as Phil went AWOL
League Cup - fowlerisgod4eva

14/15

Premier League - RivaGe
Championship - Keegans Perm
League One - Kopite17
European Cup - HoinkDoink
League Cup - Buck Pete

13/14

Premier League - bryanod
Championship - RivaGe
League One - Keegans Perm
European Cup - bryanod
League Cup - Rhino

12/13

Premier League - bryanod
Championship - flashman
League One - West Ham Paul
European Cup - BoRed
League Cup - flashman

11/12

Write off as Doc Manhattan was running it and got on like a bellend and got banned  ;D

10/11

Premier League - BoRed
Championship - Amir87
League One - Ycuzz

Cant find any cup results from this season

09/10

Premier League - Rhino
Championship - Ollyfrom.tv
League One - the prodigal_son
European Cup - Reddave7
League Cup - Rhino

08/09

Premier League - Reddave7
Championship - BoRed
League One - N/A
European Cup - N/A
League Cup - Rednile
« Last Edit: August 4, 2021, 10:29:55 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,620
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #1 on: August 5, 2021, 06:48:41 pm »
11/12 was my year, which makes it natural that it didn't finish  :(
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #2 on: August 12, 2021, 07:35:59 pm »
We could do with some new players in the LFC Prediction league https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.0  :wave
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,924
  • The passmaster.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #3 on: August 13, 2021, 11:20:46 am »
My first go this season.

What is about par for a weekly score then? Just wondering what I should be aiming for!
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #4 on: August 13, 2021, 11:24:39 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on August 13, 2021, 11:20:46 am
My first go this season.

What is about par for a weekly score then? Just wondering what I should be aiming for!

3 points
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,924
  • The passmaster.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #5 on: August 13, 2021, 11:25:47 am »
That high? Think I might be out my depth here.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #6 on: August 13, 2021, 11:27:15 am »
The last 'overall' table I done last season was after round 31. With 40 players, the average weekly score based on that works out at 6.7
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #7 on: August 13, 2021, 03:39:57 pm »
I plan on having the tables and scores sheets ready tonight, but in the event that I don't it might be Monday.

As the regulars will already know, this could turn out to be October  :P

As previously stated multiple times, the leagues will be sorted using the posters that have confirmed participation in the sign up thread. I won't be checking the predictions thread until I collate the scores for round 1.

Any new players that have posted a prediction but haven't used the sign up thread will be added to league 1.
If any of the 4 existing players make a prediction, but don't use the sign up thread, they will be demoted to League 1 and replaced by the next highest from the division below.

I've sent 2 PMs in this regard, and that rule has been in place since Phil Ms days of running this.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,850
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #8 on: August 13, 2021, 10:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 13, 2021, 03:39:57 pm
I plan on having the tables and scores sheets ready tonight, but in the event that I don't it might be Monday.

As the regulars will already know, this could turn out to be October  :P

The fixtures would do for a start. :P
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #9 on: August 13, 2021, 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on August 13, 2021, 10:32:51 pm
The fixtures would do for a start. :P

They're in progress  :D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #10 on: August 13, 2021, 11:21:58 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #11 on: August 13, 2021, 11:22:39 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #12 on: August 13, 2021, 11:23:04 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #13 on: August 13, 2021, 11:25:01 pm »
WEEK 1 HEAD TO HEAD FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

bobinhood v amir87
bryanod v BoRed
Cape_Tear v CornerFlag
Emerald Red v The G in Gerrard
Grobbellrevell v Youngest Son of Skittle
redforlife v Gary 75
RJH v Ycuzz
Skittle v KeegansPerm
thush v Prof
WillG.LFC v Barneylfc

CHAMPIONSHIP

Carllfc v Black Bull Nova
GreatEx v Gerry Attrick
jackh v JLStretton
LovelyCushionedHeader v Sami
mentalgellar v zimmie'5555
Port_Vale_Lad v matty c
Rhino v vivabobbygraham
sameold v mickitez
Shelts v Ollyfrom.tv
Trendisdestiny v bradders1011
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #14 on: August 13, 2021, 11:28:17 pm »
If I've made a balls up of anything in any of those sheets let me know please.

If there is anyone that has posted predictions in the prediction thread, but not posted in the sign up thread, they will be added to League One when I am doing the scores for round 1.

Hopefully all the new sign ups stick with it for the season. Would be good to have a bit of competitiveness in League One for a change, with the added incentive of trying to beat Lawro.

With working from home, I do honestly hope to stay on top of the updates and not fall behind any more than 1 or 2 rounds. Certainly nothing like last season. That was a disgrace.  ;D

And finally, good luck to all players for the coming season except BoRed  :wave
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm »
WEEK 1 HEAD TO HEAD SCORES

PREMIER LEAGUE

bobinhood 5 v 6 amir87
bryanod 6 v 5 BoRed
Cape_Tear 7 v 8 CornerFlag
Emerald Red 6 v 6 The G in Gerrard
Grobbellrevell 8 v 7 Youngest Son of Skittle
redforlife 8 v 5 gary75
RJH 5 v 5 Ycuzz
Skittle 4 v 10 KeegansPerm
Thush 9 v 4 Prof
WillG.LFC 5 v 11 Barneylfc

CHAMPIONSHIP

Carllfc 9 v 5 Black Bull Nova
GreatEx 9 v 5 Gerry Attrick
jackh 6 v 8 JLStretton*
LovelyCushionedHeader 4 v 7 Sami
mentalgellar 10 v 6 zimmie'5555
Port_Vale_Lad 9 v 7 matty c
Rhino 4 v 6 vivabobbygraham
sameold 6 v 6 mickitez**
Shelts 4 v 5 Olly
Trendisdestiny 8 v 4 bradders1011

*jackh posted late, but lost his head to head anyway
**sameold posted late, head to head points awarded to mickitez

LEAGUE ONE

Unfortunately tommy LFC and Vishwa Atma have dropped out of the Championship and down to League 1. Neither confirmed prior to kick off that they were returning despite numerous reminders being posted in the threads, and via PM.
We don't have that many players in League One, so every chance they will make an immediate return to the Championship next season as long as they post on time each week.
Klopp Your Hands didn't make it as far as posting a prediction.

8   BIG DICK NICK
8   BlackandWhitePaul
8   Mark Lawrenson
8   XabiArt
8   tommy LFC
7   wige
6   Garrus
5   Archie
5   Keita Success
4   Vishwa Atma
0   Klopp Your Hands
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm »
WEEK 2 HEAD TO HEAD FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 v Cape_Tear
Barneylfc v RJH
BoRed v WillG.LFC
CornerFlag v bobinhood
gary75 v Emerald Red
KeegansPerm v bryanod
Prof v Skittle
The G in Gerrard v redforlife
Ycuzz v Grobbellrevell
Youngest Son of Skittle v Thush

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova v jackh
bradders1011 v Rhino
Gerry Attrick v Trendisdestiny
JLStretton v Carllfc
matty c v LovelyCushionedHeader
mickitez v GreatEx
Olly v sameold
Sami v Port_Vale_Lad
vivabobbygraham v mentalgellar
zimmie'5555 v Shelts
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,680
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm »
Hopefully we continue to get the same turnout every week.

From past experience, we'll lose a few of the newcomers in the opening couple of rounds. If any of the new players in the Championship drop out before the end of Round 5, they will be removed and replaced with the player that is currently top of League One, and the head to head fixtures in the first 5 rounds updated accordingly.
This will only apply to the first 5 rounds. Anyone dropping out after that, then their scores will all be 0 each week as it's too much admin then. I'd rather have the head to head divisions as competitive as possible, rather than have it like last season where the relegation spots were decided well in advnace due to players dropping out.
I will consider 3 missed entries in the first 5 rounds as dropping out  :wave

EDIT

For the attention of the new players.
Please don't expect the scores/tables to be updated each week in a timely manner. I'm fucking dreadful at keeping it up to date, but I do get there eventually.  :D
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2021/22 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:30:58 am »
Brilliant Barney.  Thanks for the update.  You've set the standard for the season now  ;D

I've also set the standard for the season with a dreadful performance in week one  :butt
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 