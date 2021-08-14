« previous next »
Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)

Craig S

Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 05:31:41 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/439735-norwich-city-v-liverpool-ticket-selling-details

Liverpool have released the following ticket selling details for the Premier League opener at Norwich City on Saturday August 14, kick off 5.30pm BST.

The club have received a total allocation of 2,669 tickets for this all-ticket fixture and supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 and under 21: £28
Under 18: £20
Under 12: £15

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.   

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

Disabled supporters

We have received 13 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded 15 ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for Premier League away games during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available.

Ticket sales

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members online based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 or 2019-20 seasons as follows:

17 or more games: from 2pm Thursday 5 August. Supporters are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Sales will then take place subject to availability on a first come, first served basis until sold out. Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

16 or more games: from 2pm Friday 6 August until 8am Monday 9 August.

Should tickets remain following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will provide further sales updates here.   

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game: tickets are strictly non-transferable.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we understand that there are some fans who may not want to or cannot attend matches straight away.  To ensure a fair ticket distribution process, we will not use any game credits from season 2021-22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022-23 and beyond.

Further information regarding coach travel coming soon.
Craig S

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 05:42:41 pm
Quote
Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members online based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 or 2019-20 seasons as follows:
Er....what? Thought 19/20 was not to be counted at all.
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 06:25:19 pm
Decisions decisions....
We are a team of one half.

Luke 17

  • And they had no child, because that Elisabeth was barren, and they both were now well stricken in years.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 06:55:58 pm
the aways are back 8)
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:01:07 pm
I notice it says tkts are strictly non-transferable. It's never affected us as we've always gone but wonder how they'll do that as it doesn't say to take ID,  Mates have passed tkts on many times to mates. Some at aways rely on ppl doing that so interesting....
We are a team of one half.

scouser102002

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:03:08 pm
That needs stopping though, so hopefully this works.

About time the closed shop opened back up
TeddyTime33

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:04:09 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on August  3, 2021, 08:01:07 pm
I notice it says tkts are strictly non-transferable. It's never affected us as we've always gone but wonder how they'll do that as it doesn't say to take ID,  Mates have passed tkts on many times to mates. Some at aways rely on ppl doing that so interesting....
in fairness they've always been non-tranferable doesn't stop it from happening
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:10:55 pm
Its back, can't wait.



Lets be avin you.







Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:11:06 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on August  3, 2021, 08:04:09 pm
in fairness they've always been non-tranferable doesn't stop it from happening
Yes, that's what I thought so wondered what would be different. Even if people can't reallocate them, others could use them
We are a team of one half.

redgriffin73

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:28:07 pm
Did they add in last season's credits like they have for the 15 homes?
Birdontheshirt

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:32:15 pm
Quote from: Craig S on August  3, 2021, 05:42:41 pm
Er....what? Thought 19/20 was not to be counted at all.

Can't get my head round this.  Thought we just played 14 away games in 19-20, so with required credits starting on 17 and dropping to 16, how do credits in 19-20 come into the picture for this? 

As we had played the lower allocation grounds (Bournmouth, Watford, Burnley) in 19-20 within those 14 games, struggling to see how anyone who qualifies on 19-20 credits hasn't already been sorted via their 18-19 credits - whatever this drops to eventually.
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:33:12 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  3, 2021, 08:28:07 pm
Did they add in last season's credits like they have for the 15 homes?
It says credits from 18/19 or 19/20 bur it starts on 17 so that must be the previous one
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:34:14 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on August  3, 2021, 08:33:12 pm
It says credits from 18/19 or 19/20 bur it starts on 17 so that must be the previous one

Sorry, meant 19/20, I always forget about last season. ;D

I thought 19/20 credits weren't being used but they went back on their decision for homes so looks like they have for aways too.
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 08:34:35 pm
Might make a difference as it drops.
Billy Elliot

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
August 3, 2021, 09:23:20 pm
Selling criteria for homes has changed to 18/19 or 19/20 as well.

Fuck knows what's going on.
jamie_c

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Yesterday at 06:58:06 am
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on August  3, 2021, 08:32:15 pm
Can't get my head round this.  Thought we just played 14 away games in 19-20, so with required credits starting on 17 and dropping to 16, how do credits in 19-20 come into the picture for this? 

As we had played the lower allocation grounds (Bournmouth, Watford, Burnley) in 19-20 within those 14 games, struggling to see how anyone who qualifies on 19-20 credits hasn't already been sorted via their 18-19 credits - whatever this drops to eventually.


Its just being consistent with what they have done for homes.

In practical terms i imagine it would be impossible that have more credits from 19/20 than the previous year given the criteria to get s ticket in the first place
MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 01:53:33 pm
Does anybody know if we need to be logged in on the account that qualifies for the sale? Or can we still buy on behalf of friends and family that qualify on an account that doesnt?
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 01:56:56 pm
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Today at 01:53:33 pm
Does anybody know if we need to be logged in on the account that qualifies for the sale? Or can we still buy on behalf of friends and family that qualify on an account that doesnt?

You'll need to be logged in on the account that qualifies or you won't be able to see the game
Tommypig

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 01:58:42 pm
assume we wont be able to see it until 2pm
MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 02:03:22 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:56:56 pm
You'll need to be logged in on the account that qualifies or you won't be able to see the game

Nice one, thought that would be that case and seems it is. Makes much more sense this way
Pata

  • cake
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 02:03:56 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:56:56 pm
You'll need to be logged in on the account that qualifies or you won't be able to see the game
Woah! Really? When was this change announced? This is definitely a new feature and not a bug?
nutsandbolts

  • Main Stander
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 02:04:57 pm
Felt great buying away tickets again. Can't wait for this  :)
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 02:19:50 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:56:56 pm
You'll need to be logged in on the account that qualifies or you won't be able to see the game

Brilliant, stops nosey fans without the credits clogging up the system.
MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 02:35:43 pm
Anyone know if you can still get the tickets delivered to an alternative address?
DougLFC94

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 02:42:41 pm
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Today at 02:35:43 pm
Anyone know if you can still get the tickets delivered to an alternative address?
I never saw an option for that. Just offers collect or post.
Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 03:01:30 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:19:50 pm
Brilliant, stops nosey fans without the credits clogging up the system.

Its never a clogged system for away sales. And its a pain in the arse for many people.
MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 03:06:46 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 02:42:41 pm
I never saw an option for that. Just offers collect or post.

Nice one Dougie,

Anyone know the requirements for collection if were collecting on behalf of someone else?
Pata

  • cake
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 03:36:08 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:01:30 pm
Its never a clogged system for away sales. And its a pain in the arse for many people.
I can see how this code change would make a lot of sense to take the stress off the home games. This sort of thing has been talked about for while.
It might be too complex/inconvenient/not worth it to then carve out the away sales to remain under the old login logic.
redgriffin73

Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 04:41:20 pm
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on Today at 01:53:33 pm
Does anybody know if we need to be logged in on the account that qualifies for the sale? Or can we still buy on behalf of friends and family that qualify on an account that doesnt?

I know it will help with the bulk home sales but it is an absolute pain that we can't do this now for aways!

Nowhere to change the address is also a pain.
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Norwich Away (14/08/21) - Ticket Details (Finally)
Today at 04:52:15 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:01:30 pm
Its never a clogged system for away sales. And its a pain in the arse for many people.

Yeah true to be fair.
