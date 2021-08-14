Liverpool have released the following ticket selling details for the Premier League opener at Norwich City on Saturday August 14, kick off 5.30pm BST.The club have received a total allocation of 2,669 tickets for this all-ticket fixture and supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket pricesAdult: £30Over 65 and under 21: £28Under 18: £20Under 12: £15Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Disabled supportersWe have received 13 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded 15 ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for Premier League away games during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available.Ticket salesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members online based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 or 2019-20 seasons as follows:17 or more games: from 2pm Thursday 5 August. Supporters are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Sales will then take place subject to availability on a first come, first served basis until sold out. Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.16 or more games: from 2pm Friday 6 August until 8am Monday 9 August.Should tickets remain following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will provide further sales updates here.Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game: tickets are strictly non-transferable.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we understand that there are some fans who may not want to or cannot attend matches straight away. To ensure a fair ticket distribution process, we will not use any game credits from season 2021-22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022-23 and beyond.Further information regarding coach travel coming soon.