« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 36667 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1880 on: May 10, 2022, 09:53:20 am »
vs Villa

Alisson

Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Diaz
Jota
Salah

FS: 0-2 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1881 on: May 10, 2022, 10:12:29 am »
Villa v Liverpool

Alisson

Gomez
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Milner
Keita
Fabinho

Jota
Salah
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1882 on: May 10, 2022, 10:16:23 am »
LFC vs Villa

Alisson

Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Keita
Thiago
Fabinho

Diaz
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-0 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1883 on: May 10, 2022, 01:52:30 pm »
vs Villa

Alisson

Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Diaz
Mane
Salah

FS: 0-2 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,461
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1884 on: May 10, 2022, 03:48:57 pm »
Vs Villa

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Milner
Keita
Jota
Diaz
Mane

First Goal Jota
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1885 on: May 10, 2022, 04:51:40 pm »
vs Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Jones
Fabinho
Keita
Jota
Diaz
Mane

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
« Last Edit: May 10, 2022, 06:08:07 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1886 on: May 10, 2022, 05:15:51 pm »
@Villa:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Sadio Mane
DP: 8
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1887 on: May 10, 2022, 05:32:58 pm »
Villa

Allison
Gomez Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Milner Fabinho Keita
Salah Mane Jota

FS: 1-3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1888 on: May 10, 2022, 05:36:38 pm »
vs Villa


Allison

Gomez   Matip   Van Dijk   Tsimikas

Jones   Fabinho.  Keita

Firmino   Mane   Jota


FS: 0-2 LFC

FS: Jota

DP: 4
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,328
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1889 on: May 10, 2022, 05:36:55 pm »
Aston Villa v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Thiago

Salah
Mané
Díaz

Final Score: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
First Scorer: Mané
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,161
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1890 on: May 10, 2022, 05:46:14 pm »
vs Aston Villa

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsmikas

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,766
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1891 on: May 10, 2022, 06:10:51 pm »
vs Aston Villa

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Matip
Gomez
Fabinho
Thiago
Keita
Díaz
Jota
Salah

3-0 Liverpool win
Jota
6
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1892 on: May 10, 2022, 07:09:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May  7, 2022, 06:54:36 pm
A grand total of one had the correct lineup today. Not even trying to hide it any more. ;)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1893 on: May 10, 2022, 07:13:41 pm »
I knew that was coming ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1894 on: May 10, 2022, 07:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 10, 2022, 07:13:41 pm
I knew that was coming ;D

Well, explain yourself then, young man. ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1895 on: May 10, 2022, 07:17:27 pm »
My edits were swapping out Henderson for Jones and Salah for Jota.

I'm not the only one that picked Jones to play and/or Salah to not play.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1896 on: May 10, 2022, 11:11:19 pm »
Looks like I somehow won the Premier League tonight :). While picking just six of the starting lineup correctly. :P

The continuation of Ycuzz's terrible run sees me go six points clear with two games to go, and our head-to-head record means I now can't be caught.

Meanwhile, wins for four of the bottom six means we still have a massive survival battle to look forward to, though Cape Tear's prospects look bleak.

The national lottery draw: 03 - 25 - 27 - 28 - 29  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history)

325272829 / 3 = 108424276 remainder 1

remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 31 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Cape Tear v redforlife 13-19
CornerTakenQuickly v Mivi 12-13
joezydudek v Buck Pete 13-11
KeegansPerm v Barneylfc 12-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v RJH 13-11
mickitez v Vishwa Atma 12-14
Ndeyanka v MacAloolah 10-15
Trendisdestiny v ollyfrom.tv 0-11
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971 13-11
Ycuzz v BoRed 11-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

612   505   +107   67   BoRed C
586   536   +050   61   Ycuzz
583   528   +055   60   LovelyCushionedHeader (2)
610   515   +095   57   RJH
569   524   +045   55   KeegansPerm (2)
538   562   -024   55   Kopite1971 (3)
562   530   +032   54   Mivi (1)
594   564   +030   54   Barneylfc (1)
527   539   -012   54   Vishwa Atma (3)
559   548   +011   51   joezydudek (4)
551   550   +001   51   Buck Pete (4)
566   567   -001   49   mickitez (3)
605   580   +025   48   CornerTakenQuickly
495   557   -062   48   vivabobbygraham (3)
584   556   +028   46   redforlife
564   537   +027   46   ollyfrom.tv (1)
560   567   -007   45   Ndeyanka (2)
543   564   -021   45   MacAloolah (3)
573   544   +029   40   Cape Tear (1)
134   542   -408   10   Trendisdestiny (28) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 09:54:04 am »
Well in Bo  :champ
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 am »
v Chelsea FA Cup Final

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Thiago
Keita
Mane
Salah
Diaz

FG - Salah
FS - 2-1 Liverpool
DP - 8
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 am »
vs Chelsea

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Keita

Salah
Diaz
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 06:41:33 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1900 on: Yesterday at 11:21:43 am »
LFC vs Chelsea

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Hendo
Thiago
Keita
Mane
Salah
Diaz

FS: 1-1 (Reds win 4-5 on pens after 6 apiece)
FGS: Lukaku
DP: 12
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:24 am by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1901 on: Yesterday at 02:21:01 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May 10, 2022, 11:11:19 pm
Looks like I somehow won the Premier League tonight :). While picking just six of the starting lineup correctly. :P

The continuation of Ycuzz's terrible run sees me go six points clear with two games to go, and our head-to-head record means I now can't be caught.

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

612   505   +107   67   BoRed C
586   536   +050   61   Ycuzz
583   528   +055   60   LovelyCushionedHeader (2)
610   515   +095   57   RJH
569   524   +045   55   KeegansPerm (2)
538   562   -024   55   Kopite1971 (3)
562   530   +032   54   Mivi (1)
594   564   +030   54   Barneylfc (1)
527   539   -012   54   Vishwa Atma (3)
559   548   +011   51   joezydudek (4)
551   550   +001   51   Buck Pete (4)
566   567   -001   49   mickitez (3)
605   580   +025   48   CornerTakenQuickly
495   557   -062   48   vivabobbygraham (3)
584   556   +028   46   redforlife
564   537   +027   46   ollyfrom.tv (1)
560   567   -007   45   Ndeyanka (2)
543   564   -021   45   MacAloolah (3)
573   544   +029   40   Cape Tear (1)
134   542   -408   10   Trendisdestiny (28) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Yep, Congratulations Bored and well done too on running this competition and keeping things up to date. My form has been indifferent this year to say the least.

I'm guessing you'll get your trophy presented to you just before the Wolves game on Sunday week. I'll give you a little cheer from the Kop....:)
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 05:03:45 pm »
FA Cup Final
v Chelsea

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Keita

Mane
Salah
Diaz

FG - Salah
FS - 3-1 Liverpool
DP - 10
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 08:20:54 am »
FA Cup Final
v Chelsea

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Keita

Mane
Salah
Diaz

FG - Salah
FS - 3-1 Liverpool
DP - 8
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 09:44:18 am »
v Chelsea

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Keita Henderson Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 2-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,627
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 10:26:44 am »
v Chelsea

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Keita Henderson Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 12:13:27 pm »
v Chelsea

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Keita Henderson Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 1-1 LFC to win in extra time
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 02:47:43 pm »
vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 03:59:14 pm »
v Tottenham H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson
Diaz
Mane
Salah

FG - Son
FS - Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham (Diaz; Son)
DP - 10 (Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita; Davies, Sessegnon)

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 04:00:16 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Tottenham H

01   14   988   Barneylfc
02   16   984   CornerTakenQuickly
03   10   945   RJH
05   11   945   KeegansPerm
04   13   937   BoRed
06   11   925   ollyfrom.tv
07   11   925   redforlife
08   13   923   mushi007
10   11   917   Garrus
09   11   913   bradders1011
13   00   910   joezydudek
11   13   910   mickitez
12   14   894   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   00   891   Ndeyanka
15   15   888   Mivi
16   09   883   Ycuzz
17   13   881   MacAloolah
18   11   873   Cape_Tear
19   11   840   Buck Pete
20   11   833   Kopite1971
21   13   814   Vishwa Atma
22   13   751   Sinyoro
23   10   712   vivabobbygraham
24   12   542   jackh


Top Scorer - CornerTakenQuickly (16)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1910 on: Today at 04:00:58 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   13   923   mushi007
02   11   917   Garrus
03   11   913   bradders1011
----------------------------------
04   13   751   Sinyoro
05   12   542   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1911 on: Today at 04:13:20 pm »
v Aston Villa A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas
Keita
Fabinho
Jones
Diaz
Mane
Jota

FG - Douglas Luiz
FS - Aston Villa 1 - 2 Liverpool (Luiz; Matip, Mane)
DP - 0


Next Game - Chelsea, FA Cup Final, Saturday 14th May 16:45
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1912 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Aston Villa A

01   14   1002   Barneylfc
02   12   996   CornerTakenQuickly
03   11   956   RJH
05   11   956   KeegansPerm
04   16   953   BoRed
06   19   944   redforlife
07   11   936   ollyfrom.tv
08   11   934   mushi007
10   15   932   Garrus
09   12   925   bradders1011
13   12   922   joezydudek
11   11   921   mickitez
12   12   906   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   13   901   Mivi
15   09   900   Ndeyanka
16   15   896   MacAloolah
17   11   894   Ycuzz
18   12   885   Cape_Tear
19   10   850   Buck Pete
20   11   844   Kopite1971
21   14   828   Vishwa Atma
22   13   764   Sinyoro
23   12   724   vivabobbygraham
24   11   553   jackh


Top Scorer - redforlife (19)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1913 on: Today at 04:16:07 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

With 4 games to go, and only 144 points available, the top 3 have all sealed promotion.

08   11   934   mushi007 (P)
10   15   932   Garrus (P)
09   12   925   bradders1011 (P)
----------------------------------
22   13   764   Sinyoro
24   11   553   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1914 on: Today at 04:22:04 pm »
Adz finished on 1006 in 17/18, has anyone finished higher? Obviously we've played more games this season than any other, but I don't care about that  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1915 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:16:07 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

With 4 games to go, and only 144 points available, the top 3 have all sealed promotion.

08   11   934   mushi007 (P)
10   15   932   Garrus (P)
09   12   925   bradders1011 (P)
----------------------------------
22   13   764   Sinyoro
24   11   553   jackh

Thank Ulla for that...
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1916 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:16:07 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

With 4 games to go, and only 144 points available, the top 3 have all sealed promotion.

08   11   934   mushi007 (P)
10   15   932   Garrus (P)
09   12   925   bradders1011 (P)

Congratulations to all three of you, and welcome to the Premier League! :)

Would you all be kind enough to confirm you indeed intend to participate next year? It's not great for the competition if people drop out ...
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1917 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:22:04 pm
Adz finished on 1006 in 17/18, has anyone finished higher? Obviously we've played more games this season than any other, but I don't care about that  :D

JSteve had 1012 in 15/16, safe to say you'll beat that, too. And we actually played the same number of games that season, so that can't be taken against you. ;)

Having said that, Adz' points per game record (17.96) from 17/18 is probably beyond you.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1918 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm »
BoRed's Cup standings:

17.28   Barneylfc
17.07   KeegansPerm
16.88   CornerTakenQuickly
16.76   joezydudek
16.47   LovelyCushionedHeader
16.45   mickitez
16.39   Cape_Tear
16.24   Vishwa Atma
16.20   RJH
16.15   BoRed
16.14   ollyfrom.tv
16.04   Buck Pete
16.00   redforlife
16.00   MacAloolah
15.95   bradders1011
15.92   Sinyoro
15.83   mushi007
15.81   Mivi
15.80   Garrus
15.79   Ndeyanka
15.68   Ycuzz
15.35   Kopite1971
14.95   jackh
14.78   vivabobbygraham
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 