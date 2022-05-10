Adz finished on 1006 in 17/18, has anyone finished higher? Obviously we've played more games this season than any other, but I don't care about that



JSteve had 1012 in 15/16, safe to say you'll beat that, too. And we actually played the same number of games that season, so that can't be taken against you.Having said that, Adz' points per game record (17.96) from 17/18 is probably beyond you.