My turn to benefit from the home advantage rule, as the title race hots up. Meanwhile, wins for four of the bottom will have half the league worrying about survival.
The national lottery draw: 02 - 12 - 17 - 28 - 46 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history
)
212172846 / 7 = 30310406 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 22 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Ndeyanka 20-19
Cape Tear v KeegansPerm 20-17
CornerTakenQuickly v MacAloolah 15-18
mickitez v Buck Pete 0-21
Mivi v joezydudek 18-18
ollyfrom.tv v Vishwa Atma 20-16
redforlife v Kopite1971 14-26
Trendisdestiny v Barneylfc 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
vivabobbygraham v LovelyCushionedHeader 11-25
Ycuzz v RJH 18-19
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
542 481 +061 60 Ycuzz
556 472 +084 58 BoRed
562 463 +099 53 RJH
522 472 +050 53 KeegansPerm (2)
529 479 +050 52 LovelyCushionedHeader (2)
521 473 +048 51 Mivi
476 486 -010 47 Vishwa Atma (3)
515 514 +001 46 mickitez (3)
488 526 -038 46 Kopite1971 (3)
518 499 +019 44 joezydudek (3)
547 523 +024 42 CornerTakenQuickly
535 517 +018 42 Barneylfc (1)
522 510 +012 42 Ndeyanka (1)
497 521 -024 42 Buck Pete (4)
446 509 -063 42 vivabobbygraham (3)
518 495 +023 40 ollyfrom.tv (1)
515 501 +014 39 redforlife
489 528 -039 37 MacAloolah (3)
517 487 +030 36 Cape Tear (1)
134 493 -359 10 Trendisdestiny (24) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701