******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:39:06 pm
vs Manchester Utd:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mo Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:48:24 pm
Liverpool v Manchester Utd:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsmikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Mané

Final Score: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United
First Scorer: Mané
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:01:59 pm

Liverpool v Manchester Utd:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Mané

Final Score: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:03:00 pm
vs United

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Trent
Fabinho
Jones
Henderson
Jota
Firmino
Salah

Salah
2-0
8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:17:33 pm
Vs Man United

Alisson

TAA
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
United

Allison
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Firmino Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 06:46:55 pm
It looks like the League leader may have forgotten to post!
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 07:45:35 pm
Wabaloolah:
It looks like the League leader may have forgotten to post!

Some of you heartless bastards will disagree, but I think we should hold a minute's applause to express support and sympathy. 🤐
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 12:16:07 am
My turn to benefit from the home advantage rule, as the title race hots up. Meanwhile, wins for four of the bottom will have half the league worrying about survival.

The national lottery draw: 02 - 12 - 17 - 28 - 46 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history)

212172846 / 7 = 30310406 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 22 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Ndeyanka 20-19
Cape Tear v KeegansPerm 20-17
CornerTakenQuickly v MacAloolah 15-18
mickitez v Buck Pete 0-21
Mivi v joezydudek 18-18
ollyfrom.tv v Vishwa Atma 20-16
redforlife v Kopite1971 14-26
Trendisdestiny v Barneylfc 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
vivabobbygraham v LovelyCushionedHeader 11-25
Ycuzz v RJH 18-19

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

542   481   +061   60   Ycuzz
556   472   +084   58   BoRed
562   463   +099   53   RJH
522   472   +050   53   KeegansPerm (2)
529   479   +050   52   LovelyCushionedHeader (2)
521   473   +048   51   Mivi
476   486   -010   47   Vishwa Atma (3)
515   514   +001   46   mickitez (3)
488   526   -038   46   Kopite1971 (3)
518   499   +019   44   joezydudek (3)
547   523   +024   42   CornerTakenQuickly
535   517   +018   42   Barneylfc (1)
522   510   +012   42   Ndeyanka (1)
497   521   -024   42   Buck Pete (4)
446   509   -063   42   vivabobbygraham (3)
518   495   +023   40   ollyfrom.tv (1)
515   501   +014   39   redforlife
489   528   -039   37   MacAloolah (3)
517   487   +030   36   Cape Tear (1)
134   493   -359   10   Trendisdestiny (24) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 12:56:59 am
LFC vs Everton

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Keita
Fabinho
Jones
Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 8-0 Reds (seriously)
FGS: Jota
DP: 9
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 08:35:26 am
V Everton

Alisson
TAA VVD Matip Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

FS: 2-0
FS: Salah
DP: 6
