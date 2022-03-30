The national lottery draw: 22 - 24 - 27 - 30 - 52 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
222427305257 / 9 = 24714145028 remainder 5
remainder + 1 = 6, so we use Round 6 (Round 25 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Buck Pete v KeegansPerm 16-23
CornerTakenQuickly v mickitez 22-23
joezydudek v Barneylfc 15-16
Kopite1971 v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-17
MacAloolah v vivabobbygraham 15-15
Ndeyanka v RJH 15-24
ollyfrom.tv v BoRed 16-16
redforlife v Mivi 14-18
Trendisdestiny v Ycuzz 0-22
Vishwa Atma v Cape Tear 18-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
508 447 +061 57 Ycuzz
494 436 +058 53 KeegansPerm (2)
520 442 +078 52 BoRed
530 430 +100 50 RJH
492 442 +050 50 Mivi
504 454 +050 49 LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
441 449 -008 44 Vishwa Atma (3)
500 480 +020 43 mickitez (2)
522 499 +023 42 Barneylfc
492 473 +019 42 Ndeyanka (1)
483 470 +013 40 joezydudek (3)
448 501 -053 40 Kopite1971 (3)
486 459 +027 39 redforlife
517 505 +012 39 CornerTakenQuickly
465 507 -042 39 Buck Pete (4)
422 473 -051 39 vivabobbygraham (3)
480 466 +014 34 ollyfrom.tv (1)
454 494 -040 34 MacAloolah (3)
483 470 +013 30 Cape Tear (1)
134 478 -344 10 Trendisdestiny (22) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701