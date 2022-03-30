« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 29586 times)

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1520 on: March 30, 2022, 08:37:09 am »
vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Jota
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 6
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1521 on: March 30, 2022, 09:18:12 am »
v Watford

Alisson
Gomez Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: April 2, 2022, 10:17:59 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1522 on: March 30, 2022, 06:44:28 pm »
vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1523 on: March 31, 2022, 03:27:52 pm »
vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 4-0 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1524 on: March 31, 2022, 08:38:35 pm »
Vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1525 on: March 31, 2022, 10:04:30 pm »
Vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
« Last Edit: April 1, 2022, 12:46:45 pm by joezydudek »
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1526 on: April 1, 2022, 01:54:48 pm »
Liverpool v Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Jota

3-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Logged

Online Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1527 on: April 1, 2022, 02:12:59 pm »
Vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,127
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1528 on: April 1, 2022, 05:32:51 pm »
vs Watford

Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo
Hendo
Ox
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 4-1LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1529 on: April 1, 2022, 07:02:18 pm »
Vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,642
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1530 on: April 1, 2022, 07:31:41 pm »
vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1531 on: April 1, 2022, 10:27:03 pm »
Vs Watford

Alisson
Gomez
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Chamberlain
Thiago
Firmino
Diaz
Salah

First Goal Firmino
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1532 on: April 1, 2022, 11:33:39 pm »
Watford

Alisson
Gomez Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

FS: 2-0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,393
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1533 on: April 2, 2022, 07:53:37 am »
Vs Watford

Alisson
Gomez
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Jota
Firmino
Salah

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 6
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1534 on: April 2, 2022, 08:11:12 am »
vs Watford


Alisson

Gomez   Matip   Van Dijk   Robertson

Henderson   Jones   Thiago

Salah   Firmino   Jota


FS: 3-0 LFC

FS: Jota

DP: 4
Logged

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1535 on: April 2, 2022, 08:20:05 am »
Vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,465
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1536 on: April 2, 2022, 08:33:18 am »
vs Watford

Alisson
Gomez Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1537 on: April 2, 2022, 08:44:18 am »
v Watford

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Robertson
Fabinho Henderson Thiago
Salah Mane Jota

FS: 4-0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Online Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1538 on: April 2, 2022, 08:46:08 am »
Vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Jota
Salah
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1539 on: April 2, 2022, 09:49:55 am »
Vs Watford

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Salah
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 4
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,698
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1540 on: April 2, 2022, 10:32:25 am »
vs Watford

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Gomez
Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson
Jota
Firmino
Salah

Salah
3-0
6
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1541 on: April 2, 2022, 10:33:10 am »
vs Watford:

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 6
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,393
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1542 on: April 2, 2022, 02:24:46 pm »
Another 7 or 8 points eaten into the lead. It's happening  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1543 on: April 2, 2022, 03:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  2, 2022, 02:24:46 pm
Another 7 or 8 points eaten into the lead. It's happening  ;D

Bloody VAR! :no ;D

That goal could have massive implications for the PL, too. And you're no longer top of BoRed's Cup standings.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1544 on: April 2, 2022, 08:12:01 pm »
The national lottery draw: 22 - 24 - 27 - 30 - 52 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

222427305257 / 9 = 24714145028 remainder 5

remainder + 1 = 6, so we use Round 6 (Round 25 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v KeegansPerm 16-23
CornerTakenQuickly v mickitez 22-23
joezydudek v Barneylfc 15-16
Kopite1971 v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-17
MacAloolah v vivabobbygraham 15-15
Ndeyanka v RJH 15-24
ollyfrom.tv v BoRed 16-16
redforlife v Mivi 14-18
Trendisdestiny v Ycuzz 0-22
Vishwa Atma v Cape Tear 18-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

508   447   +061   57   Ycuzz
494   436   +058   53   KeegansPerm (2)
520   442   +078   52   BoRed
530   430   +100   50   RJH
492   442   +050   50   Mivi
504   454   +050   49   LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
441   449   -008   44   Vishwa Atma (3)
500   480   +020   43   mickitez (2)
522   499   +023   42   Barneylfc
492   473   +019   42   Ndeyanka (1)
483   470   +013   40   joezydudek (3)
448   501   -053   40   Kopite1971 (3)
486   459   +027   39   redforlife
517   505   +012   39   CornerTakenQuickly
465   507   -042   39   Buck Pete (4)
422   473   -051   39   vivabobbygraham (3)
480   466   +014   34   ollyfrom.tv (1)
454   494   -040   34   MacAloolah (3)
483   470   +013   30   Cape Tear (1)
134   478   -344   10   Trendisdestiny (22) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1545 on: April 2, 2022, 09:43:09 pm »
v Benfica

Alisson
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1546 on: April 2, 2022, 10:35:20 pm »
Vs Benfica

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo
Keita

Salah
Diaz
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:34 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,468
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1547 on: April 3, 2022, 10:41:13 am »
V Benfica

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 0-2 (LFC)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1548 on: April 3, 2022, 02:11:09 pm »
LFC vs Benfica

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Keita
Thiago
Salah
Mane
Diaz

FGS: Salah
FS: 2-0 Reds
DP: 6
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1549 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 am »
Vs Benfica

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo
Thiago

Jota
Diaz
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:50 pm by joezydudek »
Logged

Online Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1550 on: Yesterday at 01:59:07 pm »
Vs Benfica

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo
Thiago

Salah
Diaz
Mane

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,642
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1551 on: Yesterday at 04:20:41 pm »
v Benfica

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Diaz Jota Mane

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Mané
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1552 on: Yesterday at 05:48:22 pm »
vs Benfica

Alisson

Gomez
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Milner
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,127
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 12:29:37 am »
vs Benfica

Alisson
TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Hendo
Thiago
Mo
Mane
Diaz

FGS: Diaz
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 6
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
s Benfica

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FGS: Diaz
FS: 3-0 Liverpool
DP: 10
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
V Benfica

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FGS: salah
FS: 3-0 Liverpool
DP: 8
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 10:29:17 am »
Benfica v Liverpool

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Diaz
Mane

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mané

DP - 6
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,698
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 10:30:23 am »
vs Benfica

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Diaz
Firmino
Salah

Salah
2-0
6
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 12:39:23 pm »
Vs Benfica

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Online redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm »
Vs Benfica

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Diaz
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 