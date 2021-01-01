Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Print
Pages:
1
...
34
35
36
37
38
[
39
]
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21****** (Read 28893 times)
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 893
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1520 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:09 am »
vs Watford
Alisson
Gomez
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Jota
Firmino
Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 6
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,591
BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1521 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:12 am »
v Watford
Alisson
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Milner
Salah Firmino Jota
Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:29:03 pm by BoRed
»
CornerTakenQuickly
ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Anny Roader
Posts: 258
I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1522 on:
Yesterday
at 06:44:28 pm »
vs Watford
Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo
Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Jota
Mane
FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
LovelyCushionedHeader
Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,097
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1523 on:
Today
at 03:27:52 pm »
vs Watford
Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Diaz
FS: 4-0 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 4
RJH
doesn't know his alphabet
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,134
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1524 on:
Today
at 08:38:35 pm »
Vs Watford
Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Mane
Jota
FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
joezydudek
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,752
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1525 on:
Today
at 10:04:30 pm »
Vs Watford
Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Diaz
FG: Salah
FS: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
